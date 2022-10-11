Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience

Tails and Ales, one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, is next month! It will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge once again, with Devin Smith’s Delightful Foods catering the event. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, a souvenir glass and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle along with other games and prizes.

HSWC’s Director of Operations Kayla says “This event is a favorite and the auction baskets are looking fantastic! Don’t wait until it’s too late, grab your tickets NOW! This event has sold-out the last several years, and remember, you MUST be 21+ to attend. You can stop by the shelter at 1245 Progress Drive or visit our website to purchase your ticket today! Come out for an evening of fun surrounded by your best animal loving friends in town!”

Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, White Horse Auto Wash, Honey & Hops, Tana Hoffman – Realtor, Petty Betty Treats, The Apple House, Mac’s Roller Rink and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig. Events like this wouldn’t be successful without their support!

The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.