Hours after Zelenskyy asks Congress for more help, Biden sends additional weapons
WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday sternly addressed a joint session of Congress, asking for additional military help.
Hours after the historic remarks, President Joe Biden announced a new $800 million military aid package that will supply the Ukrainian armed forces with hundreds of anti-aircraft systems, and thousands of anti-armor weapons, as well as small arms, ammunition, body armor and helmets. The package brings total U.S. aid to Ukraine since January to $2 billion.
Later in the day, Biden told reporters in unscripted comments that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “is a war criminal.”
In his formal remarks, Biden said “The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pay a very heavy price.”
“We are going to continue to have (Ukraine’s) backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival,” the president said. “Together, with our allies and partners, we will keep up the pressure on Putin’s crumbling economy – isolating him on the global stage. That’s our goal.”
In a virtual 18-minute speech from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Zelenskyy appealed to the American memory of the Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11 attacks and expressed his gratitude for the United State’s support thus far.
“Today, the Ukrainian people are not only defending Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future.”
At the beginning and conclusion of the Ukrainian leader’s speech, he was greeted by bipartisan standing ovations and cheers from lawmakers.
While the additional aid will assist Ukraine in its fight, Biden has maintained that the implementation of a NATO no-fly zone – a concession Zelenskyy asked Congress for in his speech – is out of the question.
“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelenskyy said. “Is this a lot to ask for to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?”
Zelenskyy challenged the members of Congress to take additional actions until Russian aggression ceases.
He proposed sanctions on all Russian politicians still in office and the closure of all American ports to Russian goods. He called on every American company to leave the Russian market, saying that it is “flooded with our blood.”
Without naming the organizations, Zelenskyy said the world institutions charged with preventing war do not work and have failed in their missions.
He proposed a new organization, called “U24,” with the goal of stopping all conflicts immediately and providing all the necessary assistance – including weapons and humanitarian aid – within 24 hours.
Halfway through the address, Zelenskyy played a video for Congress. The interlude depicted graphic images of air strikes and wounded Ukrainian civilivians, including an infant child.
Accompanied by classical violin music, the video also showed a mass grave being filled with the corpses of civilians in body bags.
After the video, Zelenskyy addressed Congress in English. “I am almost 45-years-old,” he said. “Today, my age stopped when the hearts of more than 100 children stopped beating.”
Lawmakers were moved by the address and said they were determined to do all the United States could do.
“(Zelenskyy’s) message was clear, we need staying power to isolate Russia and Mr. Putin,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said during an interview on MSNBC. “What we need to do is make sure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs in order to defend itself, particularly the skys.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, thanked Zelenskyy for his vision of security and peace.
Hoyer said in a statement that he looks forward to the day that the Ukrainian president may stand in the Capitol in person and “receive the gratitude of the American people for defending global democracy on its front lines in its hour of peril.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called his speech “powerful and heart-wrenching” in a statement.
“It reinforced our sympathy, our outrage, and our resolve,” McConnell said.
But the GOP leader went on to criticize the Biden administration for what he said was a slow response to Russian escalation.
In his final sentences, Zelenskyy applauded Biden for his leadership, adding: “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
By RYAN WHITE and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
The war in Ukraine: Questions and answers
WASHINGTON – It’s been three weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, causing countless deaths and widespread destruction and generating the greatest refugee flow in Europe since World War II.
Russia’s unprovoked attack unified Europe and NATO and prompted unprecedented sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy and forcing Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
Here are some questions and answers about the conflict.
When did the war start?
On the morning of Feb. 24, while the United Nations Security Council was holding an emergency session, Russian President Vladimir Putin released a pre-recorded video announcing a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
He had declared war without saying the words. Artillery barrages and airstrikes rained on Ukraine as Russian soldiers and equipment began to move across the border from the north, east and south.
Russia had been assembling forces on the Ukrainian border since early December 2021.
But this is only the latest and most drastic escalation in a conflict, overlooked by most of the world, that has been ongoing since 2014.
In the early months of that year, the Ukrainian people ousted then-President Victor Yanukovych after he unilaterally decided to create closer ties with Russia instead of signing a treaty with the
European Union that the parliament had overwhelmingly supported.
Yanukovych fled Ukraine during what is called the Maidan Revolution. Russia viewed the revolution as an illegal coup and took the opportunity to annex the Crimean Peninsula and start a proxy war in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of Ukraine.
The fighting in the two provinces between the Ukrainian Army and Russian-backed separatists came to be known as the Donbas War, a relatively low-level conflict that nevertheless has resulted in the deaths of an estimated 14,000 people.
What is Russia and Ukraine’s history?
Ukraine and Russia have a long, intertwined history. Many Ukrainian families have blood relatives in Russia and vice versa. The two peoples share religious beliefs and cultural traditions.
Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, was the founding seat of Kievan Rus’ from the 9th to the 13th century – the predecessor of the Russian tsarist empire.
In its later history, Ukraine was alternately part of the Russian Empire, an independent country and then part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
Ukraine declared itself an independent country in August of 1991. The Soviet Union collapsed in December of that same year. The Russian Federation, the successor to the Soviet Union, has viewed Ukraine as within its sphere of influence ever since.
What is NATO?
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a political and military alliance among 30 European and North American countries.
It was founded in 1949 to counter the expanding influence of the Soviet Union after the end of World War II. After the fall of the USSR, former Warsaw Pact states such as Poland and Hungary joined NATO, thus shrinking the Russian sphere of influence.
Article 5 of the NATO treaty states that an attack on one member country is to be treated as an attack on every member country, binding every signatory to come to the defense of the attacked. This includes responses ranging from conventional military forces up to the use of nuclear weapons.
President Joe Biden has promised to “defend every inch” of NATO territory should Russia expand the scope of the conflict. He has also repeatedly stated that neither the United States nor NATO will send soldiers to fight on Ukraine’s behalf.
Three NATO members – the United States, the United Kingdom and France – are recognized nuclear weapon states.
Is Ukraine a NATO member state?
Ukraine is not a NATO member state but has been forging stronger ties with the organization since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the Donbas War.
United States special forces and military units of other NATO members have trained the Ukrainian Army.
A 2014 poll showed that nearly 50% of the Ukrainian public supported joining NATO. That percentage jumped up to about 69% in a 2020 poll. At the same time, Ukraine’s president began talks with NATO to join the alliance.
The expansion of NATO influence is one of the reasons Putin cited as justification for the invasion of Ukraine.
In the early days of the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked NATO to grant emergency membership to his country. On March 15, he announced Ukraine will no longer seek NATO membership.
However, Zelenskyy on Feb. 28 signed the application for Ukraine to become an European Union member state. An overwhelming majority of EU members voted to advance Ukraine’s application, but full integration into the EU will take some time.
What has been the international response to the invasion?
The international response has largely followed the United States’ lead. According to a March 11 White House statement, over 30 countries have levied sanctions against Russia, including Switzerland, which traditionally maintained neutrality in international conflicts.
Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline, which would have doubled the inflow of Russian gas into the country.
Collectively, the international community cut key Russian banks off from the SWIFT system, preventing those entities from making or receiving international payments.
The United States and other NATO countries have also been providing arms to Ukraine in the form of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.
Several NATO countries have shown interest in expanding their own military capabilities as they aid Ukraine. Both Germany and Poland have signed deals to buy American F-35 fighter jets and in mid-February the State Department approved a contract for Poland to buy 250 Abrams tanks.
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to pass a non-binding resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion.
What effects are the sanctions having?
Since the first round of sanctions was imposed, the Russian ruble has severely depreciated in value. One U.S. dollar was worth the equivalent of about 120 rubles as of March 15.
Russia’s stock exchange has remained closed since the start of the invasion.
An International Monetary Fund official said that Russia defaulting on its sovereign debt is no longer “improbable.”
The sanctions target Putin and the oligarchs closest to him. Their assets, like private yacht and condo penthouses, are being seized and they are unable to leave Russia as all Russian planes have been banned from U.S. and EU airspace.
Private companies and athletic organizations have been moving their businesses out of Russia.
The Formula 1 racing championship canceled its Sochi Grand Prix. Numerous global firms, including McDonalds, Exxon, Ford Motor Co., Airbnb, Disney and Ikea, have suspended business in Russia.
What countries support Russia?
Despite the near-universal international condemnation of Russia, a handful of countries have stood behind Russia. Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria all voted against the UN resolution.
Belarus allowed Russian forces to attack Ukraine from its territory.
China has remained on the sidelines of this conflict, walking a tightrope between the United States and Russia. While China has yet to publicly criticize Russia, it has called for hostilities to cease and peace talks to begin.
What is the status of the war?
It has been 20 days since the beginning of the Russian invasion and Ukraine has been holding its own. The Russian advance has stalled in many places, according to U.S. and international military and intelligence officials.
The quick lightning strikes Russian forces attempted in the early days of the war to either seize or destroy key objectives largely failed. The Russians still have not gained air superiority.
The anti-armor and anti-air missiles supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries have been extremely effective.
The exact number of Russian losses is hard to say with any accuracy, as reports vary wildly. The latest estimates from U.S. officials report Russia has lost up to 6,000 soldiers. As of March 16, Kyiv estimates over 13,800 Russian soldiers have been killed. And 430 tanks and 84 planes have been disabled. Little information has been published about Ukrainian losses.
The Russian military has been plagued by logistical, supply and strategic issues, according to western military analysts.
Undamaged Russian tanks have been found abandoned in fields because they ran out of fuel. Russian soldiers have reportedly been begging for food from Ukrainians. A picture of a Russian ration pack showed it had expired in 2015.
The Russians have seemingly changed their strategy from achieving military objectives to attempting to force submission through the general destruction of civilian infrastructure.
Residential neighborhoods, hospitals and utility providers have been targeted with weapons like cluster bombs – a type of munition whose use has been deemed a war crime because of their potential to cause widespread and indiscriminate casualties.
Who is Russia sending to fight?
Before the invasion began, the United States estimated Russia had amassed up to 190,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian border, along with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft defenses and all the necessary logistical support, including fuel and blood for field hospitals.
Since the invasion began, videos of captured Russian soldiers have been surfacing on social media. While unverified, the individual videos do share similar narratives.
The soldiers are often young men who claim to be conscripts. Many say they were told they were on training missions and weren’t told they were being sent to fight in Ukraine. Others say they were told the Ukrainians wanted the Russians to “liberate” them and expected to be welcomed with open arms.
The Russian government previously said there were no conscripts fighting in Ukraine. On March 9, the Kremlin acknowledged there were conscripts in Ukraine.
U.S. officials have recently said that Russia is recruiting mercenaries from countries like Syria and Libya. Estimates range up to 40,000 fighters.
What do Russian citizens think about the war?
Tens of thousands of Russian citizens have been protesting the war since its beginning in every major Russian city and around the world. Citizens, athletes and even a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin have called for an end to the war.
The protests have been so widespread that Putin felt the need to criminalize repeated protesting and police have been diligently enforcing the law.
Videos of police in full riot gear dragging away protesters have plastered social media feeds. A 77-year-old woman who lived through the siege of Leningrad during the second world war was arrested for protesting the war.
Nearly all independent media in Russia has been shut down and social media such as Facebook and Twitter have been blocked by Russian authorities.
Who is fighting for Ukraine?
The Ukrainian regular Army numbered around 200,000 active personnel in 2016, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. That made it the second largest army in Europe at the time, with Russia wielding the largest number of conventional forces.
At the time, the Ukrainian Army had been fighting Russian-backed separatists for two years and had undertaken a modernization program to bring its equipment in line with NATO standards by 2020.
An accurate count of the current number of personnel in the Ukrainian armed forces is hard to come by.
In the months leading up to the invasion, thousands of civilians enlisted in the army and even more received training in basic weapons handling. Videos of civilians making Molotov cocktails and home-brewed napalm have surfaced on social media.
In late February, Ukraine announced that males aged 18 to 60 would not be permitted to leave the country as long as martial law remained in effect.
Zelenskyy welcomed foreign nationals to fight for his country. According to Kyiv, over 20,000 personnel have enlisted in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. These numbers have yet to be independently verified.
What are Ukrainian civilians doing?
Apart from those who have taken up arms, many Ukrainian civilians have sought shelter in their home cities.
In 2020, Ukraine had an estimated population of 44 million. On March 15, the International Organization for Migration – a UN agency – said more than 3 million people had fled the conflict to neighboring countries. This number includes foreign nationals living in Ukraine.
The UN Human Rights Office said on March 15 that at least 726 Ukrainian civilians have been confirmed dead and 1,174 have been injured. Other estimates are higher.
What is a NATO no-fly zone?
Zelenskyy asked NATO in early March to impose a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace. Since then it has become a popular talking point for media outlets and politicians.
Biden and other NATO leaders have repeatedly stated that NATO will not implement a no-fly zone, stating that it would cause an escalation in tensions between Russia and the alliance and a direct military confrontation could lead to World War III.
A no-fly zone means the military effectively closes an airspace with the threat of or use of force.
A NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean Russian war planes would not be allowed to fly over Ukraine and thus prevented from conducting air strikes on military and civilian targets.
By RYAN WHITE
Capital News Service
Warner on new VA recommendations to realign and modernize VA Health Care
WASHINGTON – On March 15, 2022, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the statement below after the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a new report with recommendations to realign and modernize the VA health care system nationwide:
“For years, I’ve pushed to make sure that Virginia’s veterans have access to quality and timely health care that they have earned through years of service to our country. I’m pleased to see the Department of Veterans Affairs issue these critical recommendations as a preliminary but notable step in meeting its obligations under the VA MISSION Act of 2018 – legislation I was proud to support. I look forward to engaging with veterans and communities around Virginia to make sure that these recommendations would live up to their stated aim of effectively meeting the future health care demands of our growing veteran population here in the Commonwealth.”
These recommendations come as a result of a nationwide analysis commissioned by Warner-supported legislation to determine whether health facilities are best aligned to meet the future needs and demands of the veteran population. The Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report includes the findings of a multi-year, nationwide review that evaluates a number of factors in the VA health care system, including facility quality, and geographic distribution relative to the veteran population.
Among others, the report recommends constructing new VA Medical Centers (VAMC) in Newport News, Norfolk, and Roanoke, as well as relocating certain services to more modern and conveniently located facilities for veterans, and establishing new community-based outpatient clinics in places like Bedford, Mechanicsville, Petersburg, and Chesterfield. These recommendations seek to increase VA capacity, and expand access to a variety of services as needed, including primary care, residential rehabilitation treatment programs, community living centers, outpatient mental health, and outpatient surgical and specialty care services.
Over the next year, the bipartisan, presidentially appointed and congressionally approved AIR Commission will review those recommendations. During this time, stakeholders, veterans, and members of the community will have an opportunity to evaluate the report and submit any feedback to the commission, which will hold public hearings, visit VA facilities, meet with employees and VA partners, and listen to veterans in order to assess the recommendations before submitting them, along with any necessary changes, to President Biden. If the President ultimately signs off on the final recommendations, Congress will have 45 days to reject or accept the entire slate of recommendations.
During his time in the Senate, Sen. Warner has been a strong advocate for improving care for Virginia’s veterans. In 2015, confronted with wait times in Hampton Roads that were three times the national average, Sen. Warner successfully urged the VA to send down a team of experts to address the problem. He also succeeded in getting the Northern Virginia Technology Council to issue a free report detailing how to reduce wait times. Most recently, in October 2020, Sen. Warner successfully saw through the signing of his legislation to expand veterans’ access to mental health services and reduce the alarming rate of veteran suicide. He’s also previously met with senior leadership at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center and Hampton VA Medical Center to discuss wait time reduction at their facilities and suicide prevention efforts.
Ukraine, Russia report no progress in peace talks
Ukrainian and Russian delegations held more peace talks Monday, a day after Russia launched a lethal cruise missile attack on a western Ukraine military base just 25 kilometers from NATO-member Poland. At least 35 people were killed and 134 were wounded in the attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security.
Monday’s peace talks – the fourth round – come as a senior U.S. defense official said that “Russia’s advances remain stalled” inside Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say their demands at the talks haven’t changed.
“Our positions haven’t changed,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Myhailo Podolyak said. “It’s peace, immediate cease-fire, withdrawal of all Russian troops. And only then we can talk about neighboring relations and a political settlement.”
Washington has dismissed Kyiv’s appeals for a no-fly zone over the country, and rejected a Polish proposal to send their Russian-made jets to a U.S. airbase in Germany to be sent to Ukraine. On Saturday, President Joe Biden authorized up to $200 million worth of American assistance in the form of military education and training for the Ukrainian army.
“We’re not going to give (Russian President) Vladimir Putin a road map of how that can be done,” she told VOA in Warsaw. ”There are many ways – whether it is more drones, whether it is other weapons – that we can help and clearly we are all committed to doing that, we must do more.”
Members of the delegation also told VOA they were concerned about the humanitarian crisis the invasion has unleashed.
“It’s heartbreaking, to see what’s happening,” said Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who is retiring this year. “We had a chance to visit with refugees coming over the border. And heard their stories of bombings and their homes being destroyed, families split up. Mostly it was kids and moms, sometimes grandmothers with grandchildren. And what they said to us was just, ‘help us to be able to defend our skies.’ And so one of the things that we are pushing hard on and I’ve had a chance to talk to the administration while I’m over here, is to say we need to do everything that’s feasible and practical as quickly as possible to give the Ukrainian people the ability to defend themselves.”
Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, of Mississippi, told VOA he was “angry” over Russia’s demands to hold on to its gains.
“I really reject any of this talk about a settlement whereby Ukraine would retain part of their territory and Russia would get to keep some of the conquered area,” he said.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut , who was also on the trip, tweeted a photo of the senators serving food to refugees in Poland.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nighttime address that Sunday was a “black day” for the country because of the deadly attack on the military base. He said he had given a “clear warning” to Western leaders about the likelihood of an attack at the base where NATO units train with Ukrainian troops.
“This does not come as a surprise to the American intelligence and national security community,” U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a Sunday appearance on CNN. “What it shows is that Vladimir Putin is frustrated by the fact that his forces are not making the kind of progress that he thought that they would make.”
In an interview on the CBS network’s “Face the Nation” program, Sullivan warned, “If Russia attacks, fires upon, takes a shot at NATO territory, the NATO alliance would respond to that.”
Zelenskyy said Sunday he has attempted to arrange a meeting with Putin but has been unsuccessful, even though Ukrainian and Russian delegations talk every day to make arrangements for humanitarian corridors and cease-fire agreements.
Meanwhile, Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council and the State Department met Monday in Rome with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi.
Media reports emerged Sunday that Moscow has requested military and economic assistance from China for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Earlier, the White House warned China of severe “consequences” if it helps Russia avoid sanctions.
Sullivan on Sunday also responded to growing concern that Russia will use chemical weapons in Ukraine.
“We can’t predict a time and place,” he said on CBS, noting an escalation of rhetoric from Moscow falsely accusing the United States and Ukraine of developing chemical or biological weapons to use against Russian troops.
Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman said the Russians used a phosphorus munition in an overnight attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna in the Luhansk region. VOA was not immediately able to verify the claim. While phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, its use against human beings is banned under international law.
In recent days, satellite imagery and media reporters have indicated Russian armored units are poised to relaunch a major offensive to attempt to take Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, after a lull.
Some information also came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.
LFCC piloting unmanned aircraft systems (drones) courses this fall
Recognizing the growing demand for the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), better known as drones, in multiple area industries, LFCC is launching new courses this fall to train operators.
The initial coursework aligns with the aeronautical knowledge required for FAA-approved commercial operations as a remote pilot with small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) rating, and prepares students to sit for the FAA part 107 exam. Additional courses will cover maintenance, mission planning, safety, drone programming, flight data management, geospatial technology, and using geospatial data for analysis, presentation, and decision-making.
As part of the college’s School of Professional Programs, course delivery will be through a combination of online instruction and hands-on flying time to gain practice and skill.
“Our region, with the amount of logistics infrastructure, is an ideal location for this coursework, and our goal is to support the business community by training high-quality professional remote pilots for a variety of industries,” said Dr. Craig Santicola, dean of the School of Professional Programs. “It’s vital for us to offer programs that prepare students for jobs of the future, and drones are seeing increased use in so many industry sectors in our region.”
Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange, who is working on multiple drone-related projects at LFCC, said UAS are impacting so many industries, including emergency response, medical, engineering, computer science, information technology, package delivery, physical and cyber security.
“UAS are a technological game changer in the way we solve problems, conduct business, innovate, and view our world,” Dr. Stange said.
The new drones programming has the support of the Winchester Regional Airport Authority, which views drones as an essential technology.
“Increased demand for drone services will bring new economic opportunities,” Authority Executive Director Nick Sabo said. “A post-secondary education program like LFCC is proposing will foster workforce development and spur innovation and business growth within our community. This outcome aligns perfectly with the airport’s strategic vision to connect youths and jobseekers to schools, employers, and training programs that bolster the region’s aerospace workforce.”
Learn more about LFCC’s upcoming drones courses at lfcc.edu/drones. Registration for the programs will open March 28 for current students, and April 4 for new students at lfcc.edu/drone-courses-fall-2022.
Biden moves to strengthen cryptocurrency oversight and protect consumers
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening federal oversight of cryptocurrency and protecting consumers from potential fraud.
The move marks the most significant effort by the federal government to install guardrails and regulations governing the developing cryptocurrency markets.
The executive order:
# Directs the Treasury Department to assess potential risks of cryptocurrency and to ensure sufficient regulatory oversight to protect consumers, investors, and the economy.
# Encourages the Financial Stability Oversight Council to identify systemic financial risks posed by cryptocurrencies and take steps to mitigate such risks.
# Directs relevant U.S. agencies to coordinate efforts to combat the illegal use of cryptocurrencies and work with international agencies to do the same.
# Directs the federal government to explore the creation of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency in the event such an institution is “deemed in the national interest.”
Biden’s order “will help position the U.S. to keep playing a leading role in the innovation and governance of the digital assets ecosystem at home and abroad, in a way that protects consumers, is consistent with our democratic values and advances U.S. global competitiveness,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a joint statement.
“We are clear-eyed that ‘financial innovation’ of the past has too often not benefited working families while exacerbating inequality and increasing systemic financial risk,” Deese and Sullivan said. “This history underscores the need to build robust consumer and economic protections into digital asset development.”
Shortly after the executive order was announced, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement the White House’s executive order “will support responsible innovation that could result in substantial benefits for the nation, consumers, and businesses.”
“Under the executive order, Treasury will partner with interagency colleagues to produce a report on the future of money and payment systems,” Yellen said.
Cryptocurrency industry participants praised the executive order, which was seen as offering regulations in a new and unknown segment of the finance industry.
“It was better than I thought it was going to be,” Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association, a cryptocurrency industry group said. “Given all of the fear, uncertainty, and doubt that has been out there about a regulatory crackdown, I think this is obviously in stark contrast. This is much more positive and thoughtful.”
Anchorage Digital co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley called the executive order a “shot in the arm for crypto” and said that the action offered a balance of “responsible innovation” by the Biden administration.
“The crypto community needs to recognize that, for the benefit of our industry, regulators have a role to play in the crypto ecosystem,” McCauley said. “Today’s executive order makes it clear: this isn’t them-against-us.”
In a statement on Twitter, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said he looked forward “to collaborating with colleagues across the government to achieve important public policy goals: protecting investors & consumers, guarding against illicit activity, & helping ensure financial stability.”
Some Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee praised Biden’s order.
The panel’s chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a statement that “it’s imperative we strengthen our financial resilience and national security right now.”
“That includes protecting Americans from the risks of crypto to our economy and ensuring crypto can’t be used to skirt the law,” Brown said. “The president is right to take a whole-of-government approach to addressing cryptocurrencies and considering a central bank digital currency.”
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, the ranking Republican on the banking committee, said in a statement he was “encouraged to see the Biden administration acknowledge that digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and the underlying technology, have tremendous potential benefits.”
“The executive order also underscores the need for Congress to enact a regulatory framework specific to digital assets,” Toomey added. “This technology empowers individuals, and they deserve to have a say in crafting thoughtful legislation. The administration should resist the urge to stretch existing laws in an effort to expand its regulatory authority.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, has been an outspoken critic of the current state of cryptocurrency regulation and is crafting a bill targeting cryptocurrency in the current Russia sanctions. She endorsed Biden’s effort to enhance federal oversight.
“I’ve been ringing the alarm bell on crypto, from consumer protection to the environment to national security—especially since Russian elites can use digital assets to undermine sanctions,” Warren tweeted. “@POTUS is right to spotlight crypto’s risks and we need strong rules before it’s too late.”
By CHRIS BARYLICK and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
Crisis in Ukraine and the World
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the war in Ukraine. Could Russia’s aggression create a new world order? Guests include Steve Herman, VOA chief national correspondent, David Monda, a professor at City University of New York, and Yetunde Odugbesan–Omede, a professor at Farmingdale State College.
