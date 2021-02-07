State News
House and Senate both approve AG Herring’s bill to fund opioid treatment and recovery
On Friday, February 5th, the Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia Senate have both passed legislation from Attorney General Mark R. Herring and sponsors Senator George Barker (SB1469) and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (HB2322) to direct funds secured through Attorney General Herring’s ongoing lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors toward opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that the most money possible goes to actually address the opioid crisis.
If enacted into law, this proposal would make Virginia one of the first states in the nation to have a legislatively enacted framework for directing funds from opioid litigation, like the $13 million Attorney General Herring recently secured through a settlement with McKinsey and Company for its role in “turbocharging” the opioid crisis, towards opioid abatement, treatment, and recovery, instead of diverting it to other uses.
“The opioid crisis has upended lives and devastated communities and families in every corner of the Commonwealth. It’s a unique crisis, and solving it will require a unique, thoughtful approach,” said Attorney General Herring. “I’m going after the pharmaceutical companies and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit off this crisis, and I want to make sure that, when we’re successful, the money is used to address the crisis, expand our capacity for treatment and recovery, and to save lives. I really appreciate the partnership and leadership of Senator Barker, Delegate Herring, and their colleagues in the legislature who supported this really important framework, and especially those in the recovery community who have our back in this fight.”
“Attorney General Herring and his team have helped create a really thoughtful, effective approach for handling abatement money that may come available through his suits against the pharma companies that are, in many ways, responsible for the opioid crisis,” said Senator George Barker. “This framework will put Virginia at the forefront of the national movement for accountability, and help ensure that judgments or settlements are used wisely to help end the opioid crisis.”
“I really appreciate Attorney General Herring stepping up and holding big drug companies accountable for their role in creating and profiting off the opioid crisis,” said Majority Leader Charniele Herring. “This is a really proactive and responsible step to create structures for using the abatement money AG Herring is able to secure in a way that does the most good as quickly as possible, and really expands our capacity to treat opioid use disorder and help Virginians enter long-term recovery. We want to make sure this money is actually used to turn the crisis around, and we think this approach will help ensure that happens.”
SB1649 and HB2322 from Attorney General Herring, Senator Barker, and Majority Leader Herring will create a structure and framework for ensuring that “opioid abatement” funds recovered as part of AG Herring’s ongoing lawsuits and investigations against opioid manufacturers and distributors are used to fund opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery. It will help bring order and predictability to the distribution process if funds are secured, rather than forcing the Commonwealth to wait for a potentially significant influx of money, and then having to decide how to handle it.
The bill will establish an Opioid Abatement Authority controlled by subject-matter experts who will ensure that funds are used wisely to support prevention, treatment, and recovery. If approved, the Board of the Opioid Abatement Authority would include:
1. The Secretary of Health & Human Resources or their designee
2. Two medical professionals with expertise in public and behavior health administration or opioid use disorders and their treatment
3. A representative of the addiction and recovery community
4. An urban or suburban representative from a CSB
5. A rural representative from a CSB
6. A law enforcement official
7. A local government official
8. A local government attorney
9. As non-voting members, House Appropriations and Senate Finance & Appropriations Directors (or legislators from the committees, in the Senate version)
The legislation calls for the abatement funds to be partitioned in the following way:
• 70% for opioid abatement split evenly (35% each) between 1) regional projects and 2) projects identified as effective by the Board of experts.
• 15% reserved for state-identified abatement initiatives
• 15% reserved for locality-identified abatement initiatives
The opioid crisis has been one of Attorney General Herring’s top priorities, and as part of this work he has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Attorney General Herring has filed suit against Purdue Pharma; the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon for the roles that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.
State News
House advances legislation recognizing water as human right
The city of Petersburg made headlines last year when the city disconnected water service to non-paying residents preceding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg, criticized the city’s action as “inhumane” and the dispute reached Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, who in a letter ordered the city to restore service to 150 residences that still didn’t have water last May.
Aird introduced House Joint Resolution 538 to ensure no person in the commonwealth is denied access to water. The measure recognizes access to clean, affordable water as a human right.
The Virginia House of Delegates advanced the measure in a 61-33 vote mainly along party lines, with six Republicans voting for the bill. The resolution now heads to the Senate Rules Committee.
Aird said the resolution lays out the foundation for future substantial policies. If passed, the next step will be turning the legislative recommendations into concrete legislation.
“We can begin to frame policies that really make it so that we’re humanizing hardship,” Aird said. “And we’re taking an approach that is trying to put the safety and wellness of people first.”
The measure calls for a statewide water affordability program and decriminalizing water utilities’ nonpayments. It stresses that state agencies implement strategies to limit water contamination and pollution by residents and industries.
Aird said the resolution developed after meeting with families who had their water disconnected or are actively disconnected from water service. She experienced challenges to water access first-hand growing up.
“Unless you’ve actually lived that life, and you’ve experienced it, you don’t really fully recognize how much of a hardship this is,” Aird said. “And so for me, it’s personal. It’s deeply a matter and sense of urgency.”
Numerous studies show race and socioeconomic disparities in water affordability and accessibility. Racist discriminatory practices, such as residential segregation, have long-lasting effects on Black communities’ water access and infrastructure, according to a 2019 report by the Thurgood Marshall Institute at The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc.
Aird also sponsors HJR 537, which declares racism a public health crisis. She said social determinants of health can be found everywhere, from schools and hospitals to water access.
A U.S. Water Alliance report stated Black and Latino households are nearly twice as likely to not have complete indoor plumbing compared to white households. That number soars to 19 times as likely for Native American households.
Many communities in the Central Appalachian region, which includes parts of Southwest Virginia, are without basic water and sewer infrastructure, according to a 2011 United Nations report. Two-thirds of homes in West Virginia and Southern Virginia discharged raw sewage, which is water containing excrement and debris, directly into streams and ground surfaces.
Oliver wrote in his letter that Petersburg residents struggle with poverty and obesity, factors that increase risks of severe illness from the pandemic. He said people need running water to keep a sanitary residence and to reduce risks from the pandemic.
Moratoria on utility disconnections, such as water, reduce COVID-19 infections by nearly 4% and mortality rate by more than 7%, according to a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Jorge Aguilar, southern region director of Food & Water Watch, an environmental organization, said safe access to water is essential to human health and the state must invest in upgrading water infrastructures.
“This declaration of water as a human right is a good first step in signaling that the state is committing itself to tackle the long term challenges of the water crisis,” Aguilar said, “and ensuring that Virginians have access to clean safe, affordable water now and in the future.”
If the bill is enacted, Virginia will join states such as Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and California, to recognize water as a human right.
The federal government does not recognize access to water as a human right but has drinking water regulations under the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act.
Rev. Faith Harris, interim co-director of Virginia Interfaith Power & Light, a state affiliate of the environmental organization, Interfaith Power & Light, said the resolution can open up further discussion and legislation among lawmakers on Virginia’s water access crisis.
“People don’t think about how important access to water is, and we need to put this on the front burner for all of us,” Harris said.
By David Tran
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Virginia lawmakers advance bills eliminating mandatory minimums
Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly advanced criminal justice reform measures that would eliminate mandatory minimums in favor of allowing judges more sentencing discretion.
Senate Bill 1443, introduced by Sen. John S. Edwards, D-Roanoke, narrowly passed Friday on a 21-17 vote.
The bill proposes to eliminate mandatory minimum prison sentences in Virginia for various crimes, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter, child pornography, and violating a protective order for abuse victims. The legislation does not include Class 1 felonies such as willful and deliberate murder.
Lawmakers in support of the bill emphasized that judges should be trusted to deliver the appropriate sentences without utilizing a sentencing policy that they say has been abused. Critics said the bill dismantled the criminal justice policies in place after years of deliberation.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said during the bill’s committee hearing last month that mandatory minimum charges have proliferated like “crazy” during his two decades as an attorney, especially for DUIs.
“People pay a lot of money to stay out of jail,” Surovell said.
He added that mandatory minimums force people who have legitimate defenses to plead guilty because the consequences of losing are too great. Surovell also said juries aren’t informed of mandatory minimums before they issue sentencing recommendations.
Under the Senate bill, crimes such as DUI charges or illegal gun possession by a felon also would have mandatory minimums removed.
The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program, or WRAP, worries that the bill lessens penalties for egregious drunk drivers. The current bill eliminates mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders and those with high blood alcohol concentration. The organization requested the bill be amended, but it was not.
“I don’t know if people really recognize the disproportionate carnage that these two types of drunk drivers are responsible for, both in Virginia and nationally,” WRAP CEO Kurt Erickson said in an interview. He said those examples “are not the standard DUI offenses.”
Mothers Against Drunk Driving is also opposed to the bill. The organization said shorter sentences won’t adequately punish drunk drivers for their actions.
Tinsae Gabriel, deputy policy director for Families Against Mandatory Minimums, said criminologists have long made it clear that it is the certainty of being caught and punished quickly and not the severity of the mandatory sentence that deters crime.
“I also want to emphasize that repealing mandatory sentences does not mean people go without accountability,” she said. “What it means is that judges who are selected by the General Assembly and who are informed by guidelines would be able to consider all relevant facts and circumstances about a case before they impose an appropriate sentence, instead of a ‘one size fits all’ punishment.”
The Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance’s policy director Jonathan Yglesias echoed similar support. Yglesias said mandatory minimums provide “little real safety for victims or true accountability for offenders.”
Yglesias said he thinks the bill is timely also, given that domestic and sexual violence cases have occurred “far more often” since the pandemic. Erickson said, however, that Virginia’s drunk driving fatalities also rose from 249 to 253 last year, even with fewer people on the roads.
The Senate bill directs the secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to create a workgroup composed of lawyers, correction officials, and other stakeholders to study the feasibility of resentencing persons who previously received a mandatory minimum sentence. The report is due in November.
The House advanced its version Friday with less debate on a 58-42 vote. Introduced by Del. Michael P. Mullin, D-Newport News, House Bill 2331 also eliminates mandatory minimums for many crimes.
The bill establishes sentence lengths for the second-offense of drug trafficking. The second offense would be not less than 10 years but no more than 40 years. The bill eliminated the requirement that the second offense be served consecutively with any other sentence.
The House measure will allow eligible persons still serving a mandatory minimum for certain felony convictions to petition the court for a sentence reduction.
Now the bills head to other chambers where the differences will be resolved. Surovell cited a report that estimates eliminating mandatory minimums could save taxpayers $80 million every five years.
By Aaron Royce
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia House and Senate Bills advance to abolish death penalty
After over 400 years of conducting the most executions than any other state, Virginia may become the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty.
The Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates each passed identical bills this week to abolish the death penalty. Virginia would become the 23rd state to abolish capital punishment if either bill advances in the other’s chamber and is signed by the governor.
Under current state law, an offender convicted of a Class 1 felony who is at least 18 years of age at the time of the offense and without an intellectual disability faces a sentence of life imprisonment or death.
The House and Senate bills eliminate death from the list of possible punishments for a Class 1 felony. The bills do not allow the possibility of parole, good conduct allowance, or earned sentence credits. Judges are able to suspend part of life sentences, except for the murder of a law enforcement officer.
Senate Bill 1165, introduced by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, passed the Senate on a 21-17 vote. House Bill 2263, introduced by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, passed the House Friday on a 57-41 vote. Three Republicans supported the House measure.
Any person previously sentenced to death by July 1 will have their sentence changed to life imprisonment without eligibility for parole, good conduct allowance, or earned sentence credits. According to the House bill’s impact statement, there are two Virginia inmates on death row, but no execution date has been set for these inmates as of December.
In a floor hearing earlier this week, Mullin discussed how the measure would ultimately save money, as the death penalty is a “huge financial burden on the commonwealth.” Virginia spends approximately $3.9 million annually to maintain four capital defender offices, which only handles capital cases, according to the House bill’s fiscal impact statement. The measure will likely eliminate the need for these offices.
“If we keep the death penalty in place, we are prolonging an expensive, ineffective, and flawed system,” Mullin said.
Mullin said Virginia has a dark history of extreme racial bias and occasional false convictions within the judicial system.
Referencing the 1985 case of Earl Washington, Mullin argued the commonwealth “knows the risks of killing an innocent person very well.” Washington, a wrongfully convicted death row inmate, came within nine days of his execution.
“Perhaps the strongest argument for abolishing the death penalty is that a justice system without the death penalty allows us the possibility of being wrong,” Mullin said.
In a debate during Friday’s House vote, defenders of the death penalty called attention to the victims of capital cases. Del. Jason S. Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, told his colleagues that “these victims are begging not to be forgotten.” He argued that executing those who commit the “ultimate crimes” is justice, not vengeance.
“That’s what the death penalty is … it’s not revenge, it’s not an eye for an eye, it’s our society, our civilization, holding someone accountable for their actions, allowing our juries to decide about the ultimate punishment,” Miyares said.
Del. Mark H. Levine, D-Alexandria, a supporter of the bill, concluded the debate by speaking of his own painful experience. Speaking of his sister’s murder, Levine argued that the bill isn’t about him, his sister, or the victims, but about the state’s potential to kill innocent people.
“I’ve seen evil, I’ve looked it in the face,” Levine said. “I know evil exists, there is no dispute about that. But taking an innocent person’s life — that’s evil, and it would be evil to be done by this General Assembly.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said in a press release earlier this week that he looks forward to signing the bill into law.
“The practice is fundamentally inequitable,” Northam said. “It is inhumane. It is ineffective. And we know that in some cases, people on death row have been found innocent.”
By Christina Amano Dolan
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – February 5, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- January was a hard month for coronavirus cases, with record numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
- Not a time to let down our guard.
- The virus is mutating.
- 86% of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out, making Virginia 12th in the nation.
- 750 new call center workers added.
- Increasing the vaccines locations
- Get kids back to school.
- Plans for summer school.
- Introduced Virginia’s 2021 teacher of the year Anthony Swan, a 5th-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School.
- Latest unemployment benefits in Virginia.
- Vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks.
State News
Super Bowl fans don’t let fans drive drunk in Virginia
In a year where celebrations have been hard to come by, the Super Bowl is a welcomed distraction for many in Virginia. But don’t let celebrating the game with your “COVID-19 bubble” foul your life. Whether a Chiefs or Buccaneers fan, a guaranteed game-day loser is anyone who chooses to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 7). The Virginia State Police is reminding all Virginians that if your game plan includes drinking, then add a designated driver to your lineup. And if you’re looking to win the MVP title, be a team player and volunteer to be the designated driver for your friends.
“Impaired drivers endanger lives on our highways. It’s that simple,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “If someone makes the choice to drive impaired, then they also run the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI. On Sunday, Virginia troopers will be stepping up patrols during and following the Super Bowl in order to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers. No game or drink is worth losing a life over, so please be responsible and remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.”
On Super Bowl Sunday 2020, there were 27 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 15 injuries across the Commonwealth.* If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages.
Virginians are also reminded that there is a chance for winter weather to impact many parts of the state on Sunday. Virginia State Police urges anyone planning to travel Sunday to keep up-to-date on the weather in their area and safely plan their travels accordingly. Check road conditions at www.511virginia.org.
In addition to being responsible on the roads, Virginia State Police reminds all Virginians to be COVID safe during your Super Bowl celebrations, as well. Wear a mask when around those not within your household and remember, in accordance with Executive Order 72, gatherings of more than 10 people who do not live in the same household are not allowed. Virginians are also reminded of the Governor’s modified Stay at Home Order that requires everyone “to remain at their place of residence” from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. For tips on how to safely host a small gathering or party, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 webpage.
If attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a restaurant:
- 🏈 Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.
- 🏈 If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay in for the night.
- 🏈 Use your community’s sober ride program, reserve a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.
- 🏈 Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink.
- 🏈 Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against drunk drivers.
- 🏈 Wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose whenever you are not eating or drinking.
If hosting a Super Bowl party:
- 🏈 Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash.
- 🏈 Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance, or help arrange alternate transportation.
- 🏈 Serve lots of food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party.
- 🏈 Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.
- 🏈 Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.
- 🏈 Limit the number of those invited to 10 or less from outside of your immediate household.
- 🏈 Require guests to wear masks.
- 🏈 Have plenty of hand sanitizer and hand soap. Disinfect surfaces and serving utensils frequently.
*Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office
Local News
Governor Northam calls on school divisions to safely return students to classrooms statewide
On February 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam called on all K-12 school divisions in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by March 15, 2021, in accordance with the health guidance the Northam Administration put forward in January and new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recognizing significant learning losses over the past year, Governor Northam also encouraged school divisions to offer classroom instruction during the summer months for those who choose.
Governor Northam joined Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane, and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, MD, MA in applauding educators for their dedication to navigating a challenging and uncertain year, and highlighting data that show in-person learning is safe with proper mitigation measures in place. The governor, along with top state education and public health officials, communicated this goal to school superintendents on a call this morning and in a letter available here.
“The health and safety of students, educators, school personnel, and communities continue to be our top priority,” said Governor Northam. “We know that children learn better in classrooms and that going to school is vital for their social-emotional needs and for receiving critical services like meals. It is also important for our youngest learners, students with disabilities, and those with limited access to technology who have struggled most with remote learning. By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”
On January 14, 2021, State Superintendent for Public Instruction Dr. James Lane and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, released interim guidance for safely re-opening PreK-12 schools in a letter to school superintendents and local health directors. This incorporated and replaced the phased guidance for Virginia schools and interim guidance for mitigation measures in K-12 settings previously issued by the Commonwealth prioritizes the safe return to in-person learning. On January 21, 2021, the Biden Administration also issued an executive order to support the safe reopening of schools.
“In-person learning is critical to the current and future well-being of our children,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, MD, MA. “VDH remains committed to supporting school districts in getting kids back into classrooms as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and get Virginians vaccinated.”
Governor Northam also announced that his administration will be working to support local decisions around expanding summer learning opportunities. While the Commonwealth is not mandating extended learning time during the summer, the Northam Administration is in the process of determining additional resources to support this as an option for school divisions to offer.
“For those who choose to return to in-person instruction, we know that school will not look the same as students remember it from past years,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “However, implementing evidence-based public health strategies will provide students who need it most the opportunity to have an in-person environment to learn and develop academically, socially, and emotionally.”
Growing evidence, including a new CDC study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that with proper health and safety protocols, the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 is low in school settings. Additional data confirms that most children infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all.
“Virginia’s students and their learning have been dramatically impacted due to school building closures over the last year,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “By providing more in-person instructional opportunities, while implementing strong and consistent health mitigation measures, we can successfully support students’ academic growth and social-emotional well-being. We are grateful for the divisions and schools already providing these opportunities in accordance with state guidelines and look forward to working alongside others to ensure students and families have this option.”
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommends schools use the CDC Indicators for Dynamic School Decision-Making jointly with the Interim Guidance for K-12 School Reopening document to inform decisions about school operations with regard to COVID-19. VDH also maintains a school metrics dashboard, which compiles a variety of data sources, providing a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region and data trends in specific communities to guide local and state governments and school officials in determining whether additional mitigation measures are appropriate.
In 2020, Governor Northam directed $492 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to public schools and PreK-12 state-level education initiatives, with all 132 school divisions receiving funds. This included an allocation of $220 million in October, $66.8 million through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund in June, and $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities in May. Funding has supported COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year, including testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning.
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph NW
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 2
54/32°F
37/34°F