House for sale: 104 Foam Flower, Lake Frederick

EnJOY resort 55+ living at the 900 acre Shenandoah Community encircling the spectacular 117-acre Lake Frederick in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley! You’ll be blown away by the 64k+ in initial upgrades plus the over $40k in enhancements over and above the 2020 purchase price! Welcoming you to this one-level living stone/hardiplank craftsman designer home is a 20 foot long front porch, 14 foot covered exterior foyer (leading to an 11 foot spacious interior foyer). The open floor plan includes a den (could be converted to a 3rd bedroom), great room, owner’s suite, guest suite area, bright breakfast/dining nook and fantastic gourmet kitchen (with island & 4 person bar). Rear sliding doors exit to a 13×10 covered porch flanked by a paver patio leading to the conveying high end hot tub (see specs below). As you tour, appreciate the wide hallways/doors, enormous laundry/storage room (w/ folding area, sink & clothes hanging/drying area), gas oven (with griddle/grill attachments), ceramic tile, soaking tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, high ceilings, concrete driveway (and welcoming front sidewalk).

DESIGNER HOME UPGRADES INCLUDE:

Rear Covered Patio w/ Fan ($14k+)/Landscaping/Hardscaping in Rear ($11k+)/Smart Space Pull Out/Soft Close Cabinets Throughout (9k+)/GE Profile Stainless Steel French Door/Bottom Freezer (approx $3k)/Floor and Wall Tile in Owner’s & Guest Bath & Kitchen Backsplash (approx $6k)/Laminate Restoration Restore Hillside Hickory Pebble Wide Laminate Plank at Entry/Kitchen/Great Rm/Dining Rm/Lounge/Den (approx $6k)/Novus 36″ Fireplace ($5k+)- Includes Slate Surround & Wescott Mantel (w/ blower)/$5k Garage Extension (w/ keypad and 2 remotes)/Custom Blinds (approx $5k)/Water Softener/Conditioner (approx $4k)/Blanco City Silestone Kitchen, Laundry & Bathroom Counters/Under Cabinet Lighting/Humidifier (Honeywell HE300)/Invisible Fencing (around entire perimeter, even under driveway)/SheaConnect Smart Home Package (mobile controlled thermostat, door, Alexa paired lights and Ring door video system)/Tankless Rennai Water Heater/Coordinated Brushed Nickel Hardware Throughout/Upgraded Blown in Fiberglass Insulation/Conveying Caldera Spas Vacanza Series “Tarino” 5 person/17+ Jet Hot Tub ($10k+–Features include: waterfall, lights, speaker wiring, pulsating foot well, two recliners). NOTE: Security gate is locked at 7pm w/ remote entry (codes provided online to give guests)/This is one of only FOUR of this model in the entire community/Water, sewer, electric total avg per month=$204/Explore countless walking trails, public boat launches and dream fishing (Lake Frederick is known as the best trophy largemouth lake in the Shenandoah Valley)/ SEE VIEW DOCS for extra info! Sellers are ONLY moving because they want a longer Pickleball season!

SHENANDOAH FEATURES INCLUDE:

This glorious gated community offers an 8 mile wildlife trail, green spaces, jogging/biking/walking horseback trails, two dog parks (with off lease areas), fitness center & movement studio, indoor lap & outdoor resort pool, lighted tennis & state of the art pickleball courts, concierge, the esteemed “Shenandoah Lodge” (Lake view clubhouse with award-winning bar/restaurant, outdoor fire pit area, market, ball room, meeting rooms, art & culinary studios, party rooms/”Crow’s Nest” lounge, game rooms, golf simulator)–complete with a mobile app for connecting with neighbors/events. The Lodge’s “Region’s 117” restaurant has received OpenTable’s 2021 Diners’ Choice for “Best Ambience,” “Best Service,” “Best Scenic View,” “Best American Cuisine,” “Best Value,” and “Best Overall Restaurant” in the Shenandoah Valley. EnJOY outings, revolving neighborhood wine gatherings, happy hours, live music by the lake, dances, and dozens of clubs.

