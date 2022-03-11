Houses For Sale
House for sale: 104 Foam Flower, Lake Frederick
EnJOY resort 55+ living at the 900 acre Shenandoah Community encircling the spectacular 117-acre Lake Frederick in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley! You’ll be blown away by the 64k+ in initial upgrades plus the over $40k in enhancements over and above the 2020 purchase price! Welcoming you to this one-level living stone/hardiplank craftsman designer home is a 20 foot long front porch, 14 foot covered exterior foyer (leading to an 11 foot spacious interior foyer). The open floor plan includes a den (could be converted to a 3rd bedroom), great room, owner’s suite, guest suite area, bright breakfast/dining nook and fantastic gourmet kitchen (with island & 4 person bar). Rear sliding doors exit to a 13×10 covered porch flanked by a paver patio leading to the conveying high end hot tub (see specs below). As you tour, appreciate the wide hallways/doors, enormous laundry/storage room (w/ folding area, sink & clothes hanging/drying area), gas oven (with griddle/grill attachments), ceramic tile, soaking tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, high ceilings, concrete driveway (and welcoming front sidewalk).
Click Here to see the official listing.
DESIGNER HOME UPGRADES INCLUDE:
Rear Covered Patio w/ Fan ($14k+)/Landscaping/Hardscaping in Rear ($11k+)/Smart Space Pull Out/Soft Close Cabinets Throughout (9k+)/GE Profile Stainless Steel French Door/Bottom Freezer (approx $3k)/Floor and Wall Tile in Owner’s & Guest Bath & Kitchen Backsplash (approx $6k)/Laminate Restoration Restore Hillside Hickory Pebble Wide Laminate Plank at Entry/Kitchen/Great Rm/Dining Rm/Lounge/Den (approx $6k)/Novus 36″ Fireplace ($5k+)- Includes Slate Surround & Wescott Mantel (w/ blower)/$5k Garage Extension (w/ keypad and 2 remotes)/Custom Blinds (approx $5k)/Water Softener/Conditioner (approx $4k)/Blanco City Silestone Kitchen, Laundry & Bathroom Counters/Under Cabinet Lighting/Humidifier (Honeywell HE300)/Invisible Fencing (around entire perimeter, even under driveway)/SheaConnect Smart Home Package (mobile controlled thermostat, door, Alexa paired lights and Ring door video system)/Tankless Rennai Water Heater/Coordinated Brushed Nickel Hardware Throughout/Upgraded Blown in Fiberglass Insulation/Conveying Caldera Spas Vacanza Series “Tarino” 5 person/17+ Jet Hot Tub ($10k+–Features include: waterfall, lights, speaker wiring, pulsating foot well, two recliners). NOTE: Security gate is locked at 7pm w/ remote entry (codes provided online to give guests)/This is one of only FOUR of this model in the entire community/Water, sewer, electric total avg per month=$204/Explore countless walking trails, public boat launches and dream fishing (Lake Frederick is known as the best trophy largemouth lake in the Shenandoah Valley)/ SEE VIEW DOCS for extra info! Sellers are ONLY moving because they want a longer Pickleball season!
SHENANDOAH FEATURES INCLUDE:
This glorious gated community offers an 8 mile wildlife trail, green spaces, jogging/biking/walking horseback trails, two dog parks (with off lease areas), fitness center & movement studio, indoor lap & outdoor resort pool, lighted tennis & state of the art pickleball courts, concierge, the esteemed “Shenandoah Lodge” (Lake view clubhouse with award-winning bar/restaurant, outdoor fire pit area, market, ball room, meeting rooms, art & culinary studios, party rooms/”Crow’s Nest” lounge, game rooms, golf simulator)–complete with a mobile app for connecting with neighbors/events. The Lodge’s “Region’s 117” restaurant has received OpenTable’s 2021 Diners’ Choice for “Best Ambience,” “Best Service,” “Best Scenic View,” “Best American Cuisine,” “Best Value,” and “Best Overall Restaurant” in the Shenandoah Valley. EnJOY outings, revolving neighborhood wine gatherings, happy hours, live music by the lake, dances, and dozens of clubs.
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 210 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
Property for sale: 425 N Royal Ave, Front Royal – Watch the tour!
Beautiful all brick colonial home offering over 2,300+ finished square feet with plenty of natural light and space! This property is currently zoned C-1, but it can also be considered for a residential residence. You are going to love it! Be sure to watch this video to learn more and take a virtual tour!
RESIDENTIAL LISTING
- MAIN LEVEL: Formal living room offers the perfect place to entertain and host lovely meals with friends and family. After a few simple updates, the kitchen could be the gourmet cooking space you have always dreamed of! Living room on the main level is also spacious looking out into the colorful front yard currently popping with spring colors. The sun porch could be turned into a secret oasis with temperature control, windows, and privacy.
- UPPER LEVEL: You will find spacious bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom was once two separate bedrooms. Dividing wall could be installed again to create two bedrooms once again. Original door is behind the mirror in the hall.
- ATTIC: Attic access is in the primary bedroom. The attic offers tons of additional storage. Perhaps a nice place to store seasonal clothing overflow due to the convenient location off the bedroom!
- BASEMENT: Utility room, storage room, and a third full bath are located in the basement. Side private entrance to basement off driveway.
- STUDIO: So much potential! The detached building in the rear of this property could be used as a home office, art studio, exercise gym, meeting room, dance studio, craft room, “she shed”… you name it, the possibility is there!
- LOCATION: This in town home is close to everything. Just a few miles from Skyline Drive, Andy Guest National Park, Downtown Front Royal Main Street, restaurants, shopping, river activities, hiking, and more!
COMMERCIAL BUILDING
- MAIN LEVEL: Entry level offers lobby, private office, conference room, sun room sectioned off for cubicle space (approx. 3 desks can easily fit), fully functional kitchen, and full bath. Access both in front of the building and rear. Rear entrance has a ramp for convenience if needed.
- SECOND LEVEL: Three completely private offices on the upper level with waiting space outside of the rooms. The large office can be comfortably divided into two private offices with their own doors. The previous door to the fourth office is behind the hall mirror. It will be obvious when touring. Full bathroom is available on the upper level.
- ATTIC: Attic is accessed through the largest office. The space is great for dry storage.
- BASEMENT: Additional storage space is found in the basement, a third full bathroom, and utility room. Private side entrance is off the driveway on the side of the building.
- STUDIO: Detached building off the rear parking lot. Currently used as additional file storage. This building has a gas fireplace and A/C window unit for climate control. Could be used as a meeting room, company exercise area, waiting area, just to name a few ideas.
- PARKING: Ample parking at 425 N Royal Ave! There is available parking on the street in front of the building. Side driveway provides at least four single file parking spaces. In the rear of the property there is a gravel driveway that provides approximately 10 additional parking spaces.
- LOCATION: Close to Downtown Main Street businesses, minutes to Rt 66, and central to many top destinations both recreational and professional.
PLEASE NOTE: All information and ideas must be cleared and researched with the planning and zoning departments of Front Royal/Warren County. This listing is giving ideas but needs to be confirmed. Current business will be relocating.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC
318 S Loudoun St | Winchester, VA 22601
540-662-0400
House for sale: 361 Walnut Drive, Front Royal – Watch the tour!
FOR SALE — 361 Walnut Drive Front Royal, VA 22630 — over $200k in recent updates!
Nestled at the base of the Skyline Drive in the sought-after Belmont subdivision, this showplace benefits from nearly $200,000 in updates since 2011 (be sure to review the spreadsheet for details). Perfectly situated on over one professionally landscaped acre, it offers a brilliant combination of a “beach house meets Southern Living” appeal thanks to the vision of the owners and their superb architects. The property has been graced with a plethora of additions and enhancements both inside and out during its eighty years of serving as a beloved residence for only two families since its origin in 1940. The current owners are downsizing as they embrace their retirement years, but shared, “out of the 19 homes I’ve owned in my lifetime, this has been my favorite.” The seller loves most his man cave, office and workshop in his basement getaway while his wife most appreciates that “it’s so comfortable and beautiful and has room for all of our family and easily accessible room for all of our stuff with the walk-in attic and basement.”
- ACREAGE: 1.14 (two corner lots combined)
- FINISHED SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,283 (with additional 1,544 some of which is partially finished in basement)
- ROOMS: 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms (two main level master suites on opposite ends of home), family room, living room, formal dining room, library, sitting room off master (w/ bookcase), recreation room, basement hobby room with utility sink (21×15–partially finished and could be an ideal guest room since it’s adjacent to ½ bath) workshop (with exterior door–former garage), office/utility room, large front porch (29×9), landscaped/hardscaped park-like rear patio (23×17) w/ koi pond, walk-in attic (41×25) perfect for future expansion
- MOST NOTABLE UPDATES: Kitchen Upgrades–blue glass backsplash, skylight, high end soft close/pull out/dovetailed “Medallion” cabinetry, island w/ breakfast bar, stainless GE Profile appliances, trash compactor, walk-in pantry, pendant lighting–Master Suite Expansion–bedroom/sitting room/bathroom remodel (spacious bath with soaking tub, tremendous tiled shower, granite double sinks)–Dual Zoned Heating/Cooling–forced air and hot water baseboard heat (annually maintained furnace was replaced 2010 & new compressor installed in 2019)–New Roof in 2013 & Paving in 2015
- OTHER FEATURES NOT TO MISS: The option of two beautiful front entrances/driveways (one is circular), wonderful level front yard, shaded private rear yard, gas fireplace (in former wood burning fireplace), stately upgrades (hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, chair railing, ceiling fans, recessed lighting), newer storm doors, gutter guards, invisible fence, potting/storage shed under porch, several closets have automatic lighting, walk in closets, built-in bookcases in library, excess storage areas (including an oversized cold storage room), two washer/dryer hookups (in main and lower level), some replacement windows and much more…
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
Public Open House: 1324 Winchester Pike, Front Royal – Sunday, October 11 from 1pm – 3pm
Absolutely gorgeous, updated, upgraded, remodeled home! Still true to original charm, this home is a must-see! Located right off the double bridges, you are conveniently located close to everything including I-66 for easy commuting. The history of this property could possibly date back to the 1800s in portions of the home.
- 6 Bedrooms
- 4.5 Bath
- .89 Acres
- 4,647 Fin Sq Feet
- Full details available here.
A bit of history:
The land the home is built on was part of what was once a 3,600-acre land grant to William Russell by the governor and Council of Virginia in 1735. In 1826, 220 acres of that land was inherited by Samuel M. Spengler, and he completed construction of the first home on the street,1315 Old Winchester Pike Riverside in 1850. In 1854, the house passed to Major James R. Richards, who supposedly won it in a hand of poker. The house now sits on two and one-half acres of land. The property remains in the family. During the Civil War, the family witnessed troop movements and battles. Riverside provided a hospital, hide-out, and meals for soldiers. Ashby Parker O’Malley, owner. (Information found in a brochure from Garden Club of Warren County 2015)
It is thought the homes around 1315 Old Winchester Pike, including the property for sale at 1324 were homes that have been built throughout the years for other family members of the main home discussed in this paragraph of history.
Top recent improvements that have made 1324 Winchester Pike a modern-day showplace:
- KITCHEN – The gourmet kitchen has a bright and modern vibe but the refinished original cabinets keep the charm of years past. Lighting fixtures could be right from an episode of HGTV! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, electric cooktop, with butlers pantry including an additional sink.
- BATHROOMS – All bathrooms have been remodeled including ceramic tile and granite. There is a full bathroom on the main level in the library. It can be used by the main level bedroom (once was the parlor and can be converted back). Half bath on the main level has a fun green sink with laundry room convenience.
- BEDROOM – Total bedroom count of 6. One bedroom on the main level. Five bedrooms on the upper level. One of the rooms had recently been made into a kitchenette and sitting room. It can easily be used as a bedroom. There is one bedroom that does have a full bath attached, could be considered the master bedroom.
- UTILITIES – a 50-75K value of heating and cooling updates including a ductless HVAC system to keep cool on the upper level. New oil boiler for hot water backup when temps drop below 32 degrees.
- GARAGES – New 3-car garage detached. One car garage attached.
- OUTDOOR FEATURES – Heated pool. Stamped cement patio. Colorful flower beds and hardscaping. Almost 1 level acre. Mountain views. Close to the river for fun and adventure!
Please call Jen Avery, REALTOR for tours and additional information at 540-683-0790.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
House for Sale: 147 Riley Hollow Road, Huntly VA: Open House and Online Auction
Welcome to Numenor, “Land of Gift” — where mountain, water and pasture views unite in an enchanted private setting fitting of its name. This bucolic 50 acre estate offers two ponds, majestic gardens, brand new horse quarters (barn and run-in shed with fencing and two paddocks) and more than $450k worth of improvements since 2007.
An online auction of some of the property’s contents will be held on 9/17 (bidding has already begun HERE). See related Royal Examiner article about the auction HERE. An open house will be held this Sunday 9/20 from 1:30-4:30.
ABOUT THE PROPERTY:
Nestled at the end of a lovely rock wall-lined meandering driveway (framed by pillars at each end) is a 3 bedroom*, 3.5 bath home (offering one-level/handicap accessible living) intended to be the guest house for a future showplace ($17k house plans can convey for a 3,500 sq ft timber framed home slated to be erected overlooking the ponds).
- Improvements Include: $30k in solar panels, $20k in 2020 horse barn/stall/run-in shed/fencing, $40,000 in pond work, $15,000 waterfront gazebo, $30k in rock wall repair, $8k in 1,000+ feet of 3-board fencing, $15k in log cabin garden shed (built in 2010 with running water, electricity, refrigerator & hanging storage system), $4k in irrigation (for pond-fed watering throughout property), $20k in gardens/orchard/landscaping, $18k in driveway improvements, $250k in barn/guest house (siding stained in 2017).
- Bonus Features: Privacy galore, mountain and water views, spring-fed ponds (with bass, bluegill, turtles–largest pond is approximately ½ acre), wet weather springs, fire pit, hot tub, RV hookup (with electric and water) overlooking ponds, stained glass (a meditation piece from Lake Tahoe), two story great room (with 10×7 window), screened porch, stone foundation, metal roof, maple hardwood and marble flooring (heated in master bath), ceramic tile, wainscoting, central vacuum, pocket doors, wrought iron railings (on stairs and balcony), custom blinds, walk-in closets, indoor sauna (low EMF Sunstream Infrared Series), granite counters, solid cherry cabinets, Lange porcelain wood burning stove (can heat entire home), pendant lighting, desk area in kitchen, vaulted gazebo (with ceiling fan and steps for swimmers), two possible Heritage Trees (a mulberry and a 200+ year old white oak), potential to rent as an Airbnb, efficiency upgrades (geothermal heat pump, tankless hot water heater, solar panels, whole house fan, Low-E/double pane/energy star windows), affordable taxes (property is in land use), plentiful garage/workshop space (with room for RV, a 24×14 loft/office area, large built-in pantry, room to expand for extra finished square footage and a 100 gallon fuel tank for farm equipment), no HOA, wildlife (including eagles, blue and green herons, turkeys) and trails throughout the property (a gate in the pasture leads to one long trail).
- Vegetation Includes: Weeping willows, herb garden, rose/cut flower garden, bountiful fruit trees/bushes (mulberry, cherry, peach, various apple, pear, plum, elderberry, figs, blueberry), nuts (walnut, chestnut), a wisteria arbor, jewel-weed and privacy tree screening along the future home site area.
- Equine Amenities Include: Run-in shed (water and power), barn (currently one stall but could be expanded), dry/clean loft hay storage w/ attic door to exterior, tack room behind stall with composite decking, double dutch door into stall (with breathtaking views), two areas for catch pens for alpacas/vet visits, two paddocks (approximately 3 acres each), automatic watering, stream fencing (compliant with Virginia environmental mandates).
Enjoy amazing sunsets, serene seclusion amongst adjacent 50+ acres properties, a turnkey home (with an expansion of living space included in the list price) and a convenient location just three minutes from 522, four miles to amenities in Flint Hill and 15 minutes from Front Royal or Little Washington.
*The third bedroom is a future main level master suite with a spacious adjacent bathroom (slated to be completed prior to closing & included in the list price). Buyer may choose to have the area finished into a recreation room, formal dining room or additional living space if they prefer that to a main level master. The addition will include two extra windows (one in the bathroom, one in the bedroom). Seller has not constructed the addition to allow future buyers the option of leaving the area unfinished for a discounted price.
Listed by: Beth Waller
Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
- Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Direct: 540-671-6145
- Office: 703-330-2222
- Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about Beth’s real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss her listing your property (which makes all of her charity efforts possible), visit her website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give her a call at 540-671-6145!
House for sale: 227 Greystone Drive, Front Royal – Watch the tour!
Priced UNDER May 2020 Appraisal AND taxed assessed value! Don’t miss your chance to snatch up this enormous showplace with over 4,500 finished square feet (PLUS a full unfinished basement) on nearly 1.5 lovely acres backing to trees and close to Shenandoah National Park.
This like-new property is located in beautiful Belmont (a gorgeous subdivision at the foot of Skyline Drive just 3 minutes from historic downtown Front Royal). From the luxurious master suite (which includes and adjacent private office/nursery room) to the third floor recreation room (used as a massive 5th bedroom), from the guest bedroom (with adjoining sitting room/playroom) to the many elegant touches throughout, this home is magazine worthy and offers 7 potential sleeping areas (not including the lower level). Too many upgrades to list include a two story foyer, gourmet kitchen (with granite counters, enormous island, upscale cabinetry w/ custom lighting, stainless appliances), hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings, over-sized breakfast room (with bow window overlooking private rear yard), gigantic formal dining & living rooms (with crown molding, chair railing), expansive family room (with gas fireplace), spacious main level laundry room, water treatment system, 3 zoned heat/ac system, security system wiring, 2 car garage and full unfinished walk-out basement (with space for a guest room, theatre room and full bath rough in plumbing).
The exterior offers an inviting covered front porch, large rear patio, fenced private rear yard, large play-set area (can be removed if buyer wishes), winter views and paved driveway (with basketball court area). Updates include new air handler in 2020, gutter guards in 2020 and updated well piping in 2014ish. Don’t miss your chance to call this house your home–at this price, it’s sure to fly off the market!
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space (“Open House” in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
110 Accomac Road FOR SALE near Downtown Front Royal, Virginia
This stately home is priced at $262,500 with a $2,500 appliance upgrade offered! They just don’t build them like this anymore! With a dream location, dream price, and “I Dream of Jeannie” worthy features, this classic all brick rambler has the character and curb appeal hard to find in newer homes.
From stunning hardwood floors throughout the main level to spacious bedrooms, from a large screened porch (with mountain views) to concrete patio, this spectacular property boasts quality features that are hard to come by and a picture-perfect lot. The home offers updates from replacement windows to upgrades to the furnace and from new light fixtures to recent expensive retaining wall engineering. The kitchen boasts Corian counters, chair railing, plentiful cabinet space, and a pantry.
The dining room provides access to the side screened-in porch and the living room has a lovely fireplace and picture window. Perfect for those desiring main level living, it is also complete with a one-car garage, recreation room (with fireplace), full bathroom, and excess storage in the walkout lower level(and a potential for an in-law suite). Act now and be enjoying spectacular sunsets, mountain views, and the perks of living so close to historic downtown Front Royal in a new home while the world resets to its new normal.
THIS HOME IS SURE TO FLY OFF THE MARKET at the bargain price of under a May 2020 appraisal–CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR INSIDE!
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space (“Open House” in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
Top Things Seller Loves About This House:
- Located in the best neighborhood in town, Woodland Park, which is quiet, safe, family-friendly, and great for walking.
- Close to the schools and the school bus stops right at the corner of Accomac and Jamestown.
- The mountain views from the Living Room is gorgeous. The sun streams through the kitchen window in the mornings and through the Living Room in the evenings, and the views of the sunsets are spectacular.
- One level of living is really convenient!
- The brick exterior walls are zero maintenance, provide great sound insulation, and the thermal mass keeps the house cooler in summer and warmer in winter.
- The eat-in kitchen is large enough for a small table and chairs for casual dining, and I like that it’s enclosed from the Living Room to hide any mess when guests are over.
- This house is great for entertaining! The large formal dining room is perfect for dinner parties, Thanksgiving dinner, and other holiday celebrations.
- And on warm summer days, the screen porch is a cool place to relax with friends and look out over the neighborhood.
- The two wood-burning fireplaces add a touch of class and romance to the house and are a great source of back-up heat.
- Tons of storage space throughout the house. Wood floors throughout are beautiful and easy to clean.
- The basement Family Room is very cozy and perfect for a ping-pong table. I use the unfinished room in the basement as a home gym. It could also be converted to a bedroom, home office, or so many other uses.
- The large shop and tool room in the basement is a dream for DIY projects and tool storage.
- Great to have a garage to keep my car safe from the elements, plus storage for the lawnmower and other equipment.
- The basement has the potential to create a separate apartment suite that could be rented out for additional income.
5 Things Seller’s Daughter Loves About This House:
- I love the huge screen porch.
- It’s fun to sit out there with a glass of lemonade on a hot summer day.
- I like how big my room is and there are good views from all the windows.
- The big tree in the front yard is fun to climb and is a nice shady spot to lay in the grass. The yard is great for a dog. We put ours on a long leash, so he can run around and play.
- LFK Elementary School is just a short walk away and has a cool playground.
