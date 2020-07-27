Houses For Sale
House for Sale: 1324 Winchester Pike, Front Royal
Absolutely gorgeous, updated, upgraded, remodeled home! Still true to original charm, this home is a must see! Located right off the double bridges, you are conveniently located close to everything including route 66 for easy commuting. History of this property could possibly date back to the 1800’s in portions of the home.
- 6 Bedrooms
- 4.5 Bath
- .89 Acres
- 4,647 Fin Sq Feet
- Full details available here.
Online Tours Available:
- Click this link to take a full tour (grab a cool beverage it is 10 minutes long but worth the watch).
- Click this link to preview garden tour.
- Click this link to tour kitchen and dining room.
A bit of history:
The land the home is built on was part of what was once a 3,600-acre land grant to William Russell by the governor and Council of Virginia in 1735. In 1826, 220 acres of that land was inherited by Samuel M. Spengler, and he completed construction of the first home on the street,1315 Old Winchester Pike Riverside in 1850. In 1854, the house passed to Major James R. Richards, who supposedly won it in a hand of poker. The house now sits on two and one half acres of land. The property remains in the family. During the Civil War, the family witnessed troop movements and battles. Riverside provided a hospital, hide-out and meals for soldiers. Ashby Parker O’Malley, owner. (Information found in a brochure from Garden Club of Warren County 2015)
It is thought the homes around 1315 Old Winchester Pike, including the property for sale at 1324 were homes that have been built throughout the years for other family members of the main home discussed in this paragraph of history.
Top recent improvements that have made 1324 Winchester Pike a modern day showplace:
- KITCHEN
Gourmet kitchen has a bright and modern vibe, but refinished original cabinets keep the charm of years past. Lighting fixtures could be right from an episode of HGTV! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, electric cooktop, with butlers pantry including additional sink.
- BATHROOMS
All bathrooms have been remodeled including ceramic tile and granite. There is a full bathroom on the main level in the library. It can be used by the main level bedroom (once was the parlor and can be converted back). Half bath on main level has a fun green sink with laundry room convenience.
- BEDROOM
Total bedroom count of 6. One bedroom on the main level. Five bedrooms on the upper level. One of the rooms had recently been made into a kitchenette and sitting room. It can easily be used as a bedroom.There is one bedroom that does have a full bath attached, could be considered the master bedroom.
- UTILITIES
50-75K value of heating and cooling updates including ductless HVAC system to keep cool on upper level. New oil boiler for hot water backup when temps drop below 32 degrees.
- GARAGES
New 3 car garage detached. One car garage attached.
- OUTDOOR FEATURES:
Heated pool. Stamped cement patio. Colorful flower beds and hardscaping. Almost 1 level acre. Mountain views. Close to river for fun and adventure!
Please call Jen Avery, REALTOR for tours and additional information at 540-683-0790.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
House for sale: 227 Greystone Drive, Front Royal – Watch the tour!
Priced UNDER May 2020 Appraisal AND taxed assessed value! Don’t miss your chance to snatch up this enormous showplace with over 4,500 finished square feet (PLUS a full unfinished basement) on nearly 1.5 lovely acres backing to trees and close to Shenandoah National Park.
This like-new property is located in beautiful Belmont (a gorgeous subdivision at the foot of Skyline Drive just 3 minutes from historic downtown Front Royal). From the luxurious master suite (which includes and adjacent private office/nursery room) to the third floor recreation room (used as a massive 5th bedroom), from the guest bedroom (with adjoining sitting room/playroom) to the many elegant touches throughout, this home is magazine worthy and offers 7 potential sleeping areas (not including the lower level). Too many upgrades to list include a two story foyer, gourmet kitchen (with granite counters, enormous island, upscale cabinetry w/ custom lighting, stainless appliances), hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings, over-sized breakfast room (with bow window overlooking private rear yard), gigantic formal dining & living rooms (with crown molding, chair railing), expansive family room (with gas fireplace), spacious main level laundry room, water treatment system, 3 zoned heat/ac system, security system wiring, 2 car garage and full unfinished walk-out basement (with space for a guest room, theatre room and full bath rough in plumbing).
The exterior offers an inviting covered front porch, large rear patio, fenced private rear yard, large play-set area (can be removed if buyer wishes), winter views and paved driveway (with basketball court area). Updates include new air handler in 2020, gutter guards in 2020 and updated well piping in 2014ish. Don’t miss your chance to call this house your home–at this price, it’s sure to fly off the market!
110 Accomac Road FOR SALE near Downtown Front Royal, Virginia
This stately home is priced at $262,500 with a $2,500 appliance upgrade offered! They just don’t build them like this anymore! With a dream location, dream price, and “I Dream of Jeannie” worthy features, this classic all brick rambler has the character and curb appeal hard to find in newer homes.
From stunning hardwood floors throughout the main level to spacious bedrooms, from a large screened porch (with mountain views) to concrete patio, this spectacular property boasts quality features that are hard to come by and a picture-perfect lot. The home offers updates from replacement windows to upgrades to the furnace and from new light fixtures to recent expensive retaining wall engineering. The kitchen boasts Corian counters, chair railing, plentiful cabinet space, and a pantry.
The dining room provides access to the side screened-in porch and the living room has a lovely fireplace and picture window. Perfect for those desiring main level living, it is also complete with a one-car garage, recreation room (with fireplace), full bathroom, and excess storage in the walkout lower level(and a potential for an in-law suite). Act now and be enjoying spectacular sunsets, mountain views, and the perks of living so close to historic downtown Front Royal in a new home while the world resets to its new normal.
THIS HOME IS SURE TO FLY OFF THE MARKET at the bargain price of under a May 2020 appraisal–CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR INSIDE!
Top Things Seller Loves About This House:
- Located in the best neighborhood in town, Woodland Park, which is quiet, safe, family-friendly, and great for walking.
- Close to the schools and the school bus stops right at the corner of Accomac and Jamestown.
- The mountain views from the Living Room is gorgeous. The sun streams through the kitchen window in the mornings and through the Living Room in the evenings, and the views of the sunsets are spectacular.
- One level of living is really convenient!
- The brick exterior walls are zero maintenance, provide great sound insulation, and the thermal mass keeps the house cooler in summer and warmer in winter.
- The eat-in kitchen is large enough for a small table and chairs for casual dining, and I like that it’s enclosed from the Living Room to hide any mess when guests are over.
- This house is great for entertaining! The large formal dining room is perfect for dinner parties, Thanksgiving dinner, and other holiday celebrations.
- And on warm summer days, the screen porch is a cool place to relax with friends and look out over the neighborhood.
- The two wood-burning fireplaces add a touch of class and romance to the house and are a great source of back-up heat.
- Tons of storage space throughout the house. Wood floors throughout are beautiful and easy to clean.
- The basement Family Room is very cozy and perfect for a ping-pong table. I use the unfinished room in the basement as a home gym. It could also be converted to a bedroom, home office, or so many other uses.
- The large shop and tool room in the basement is a dream for DIY projects and tool storage.
- Great to have a garage to keep my car safe from the elements, plus storage for the lawnmower and other equipment.
- The basement has the potential to create a separate apartment suite that could be rented out for additional income.
5 Things Seller’s Daughter Loves About This House:
- I love the huge screen porch.
- It’s fun to sit out there with a glass of lemonade on a hot summer day.
- I like how big my room is and there are good views from all the windows.
- The big tree in the front yard is fun to climb and is a nice shady spot to lay in the grass. The yard is great for a dog. We put ours on a long leash, so he can run around and play.
- LFK Elementary School is just a short walk away and has a cool playground.
507 Grandview Avenue – four bedroom showplace on 7+ acres with pond, privacy and amazing views
507 Grandview Avenue is your chance to quarantine in paradise! This is one of the most spectacular properties I have ever had the pleasure of selling! It literally has it all–a picturesque pond (with waterfall and bass), breathtaking mountain views (from all rooms including the large covered front and rear porches), privacy (cypress trees shield the neighbors), mature and thoughtfully placed landscaping (including a fenced garden, fruit trees/berries, and perennials galore), a small stream, and an upgraded spacious four-bedroom colonial perfectly situated on the 7.49-acre property.
The motivated sellers priced their showplace $16k below Zestimate for a fast sale! Bring your chickens, horses, or cows and enjoy a rifle range, open field area, and year-round stream in the lower portion of the grounds.
Features Include:
Enjoy the star-filled night sky, mossy rock outcroppings, nature paths, and the love and care spent over the past 17 years turning the acreage into a scene reminiscent of a painting. Be sure to review the supplemental brochures for additional information about the landscaping, gardens, and orchard. And ACT QUICKLY so that you can spend your quarantined spring in paradise.
House for Sale: 330 Brown Avenue, Front Royal
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home with a 2 Car Garage — $225,000:
This lovely home is back on the market due to buyer’s financing falling through the day before closing due to COVID-19 employment issues! No need to pinch yourself, you aren’t dreaming–this house in this location with this view and this yard and this price is REAL! But if you blink it might be sold! A brand new roof was installed in March of this year! From updates including a new heat pump in 2012 and updated appliances to the two car garage, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,500+ sq foot home even has beautiful mountain views from the front and rear of the property!
Located just a few blocks from the soccer fields, skate park, playground and picnic area, it’s also ½ mile from the Shenandoah River and Eastham Park! Enjoy the open floor plan (with view-filled picture window), rear deck (will be stained when weather cooperates), wonderful fenced backyard with grill area, hardwood foyer, laundry room, lower level family room and office (currently used as a bedroom with a room-sized walk-in closet), tilt windows and more! Take your tour today and don’t miss your chance to spend your tomorrows at 330 Brown Avenue. Many recent updates just completed since listing!
17 Driver Square in Blue Ridge Shadows
This fabulous 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath townhouse offers a dream commuter location with MOUNTAIN VIEWS and a price tag nearly $10,000 BELOW market value tax assessment! Freshly painted throughout with a newly stained rear deck and steam cleaned carpets, this nearly 2,500 sq foot showplace is 100% move-in-ready and SHOWS LIKE NEW.
Features include Granite counters, High ceilings, Chair railing, Crown molding, Ceramic tile, Custom blinds throughout, newer laminate flooring, gas fireplace, Kitchen island, Breakfast nook (with large pantry), Stainless refrigerator, Gas appliances, Luxury vaulted master (with walk-in closet and vaulted bathroom w/ soaking tub, ceramic/glass shower, and double sinks), Laundry at bedroom level, Double sinks in hall bathroom, Huge bright lower level recreation room (with access to lower view-filled patio), Full bathroom in the basement (with space for a future guest room), Rear deck with views and more. Located adjacent to Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Course and near Front Royal’s Holiday Inn & Suites/Houlihan’s property.
Just minutes from shopping and I-66, it’s also approximately ten minutes from I-81. THIS HOME IS SURE TO FLY OFF THE MARKET at the bargain price of $250,000
CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR INSIDE!
Brand new listing at 987 Auburn Court in Front Royal
Sellers are offering a huge housewarming gift in the form of THOUSANDS in equity for the lucky buyers who snatch up this lovely home at such a bargain price! This spacious split foyer has a price tag far below a February 2019 appraisal and a dream location with a wonderful front and rear yard! As soon as you pull into the concrete driveway, you’ll notice the mountain views (enjoy great sunsets from the rear yard) and begin to appreciate the many qualities of this property from landscaping to a fenced backyard (complete with a shed that has an adorable upper playhouse).
This 2,100 finished square foot house has 4 traditional bedrooms plus a 3rd family room area (with windows) that could easily have a wall installed for a 5th bedroom! Finishing the large unfinished area would provide an extra 500 finished square feet and could even create a 6th bedroom (it has windows)! You’ll love the stainless appliances and corian counters in the large kitchen, the formal dining room (with doors onto a large Trex deck), over-sized main level and lower level family rooms, hardwood floors, custom blinds, electronic door locks, beadboard, chair railing, newer fixtures, ceramic tile, main level washer/dryer (there’s also a hookup in the basement adjacent to a utility sink), his and her closets, fantastic master bath (with granite sink and tiled shower), newer heat pump and updated roof (approximately 10 years old. Seller will consider closing credit for painting!
CLICK HERE to learn more online.
