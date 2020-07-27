House for Sale: 1324 Winchester Pike, Front Royal

Absolutely gorgeous, updated, upgraded, remodeled home! Still true to original charm, this home is a must see! Located right off the double bridges, you are conveniently located close to everything including route 66 for easy commuting. History of this property could possibly date back to the 1800’s in portions of the home.

6 Bedrooms

4.5 Bath

.89 Acres

4,647 Fin Sq Feet

Full details available here.

Online Tours Available:

Click this link to take a full tour (grab a cool beverage it is 10 minutes long but worth the watch).

Click this link to preview garden tour.

Click this link to tour kitchen and dining room.

A bit of history:

The land the home is built on was part of what was once a 3,600-acre land grant to William Russell by the governor and Council of Virginia in 1735. In 1826, 220 acres of that land was inherited by Samuel M. Spengler, and he completed construction of the first home on the street,1315 Old Winchester Pike Riverside in 1850. In 1854, the house passed to Major James R. Richards, who supposedly won it in a hand of poker. The house now sits on two and one half acres of land. The property remains in the family. During the Civil War, the family witnessed troop movements and battles. Riverside provided a hospital, hide-out and meals for soldiers. Ashby Parker O’Malley, owner. (Information found in a brochure from Garden Club of Warren County 2015)

It is thought the homes around 1315 Old Winchester Pike, including the property for sale at 1324 were homes that have been built throughout the years for other family members of the main home discussed in this paragraph of history.

Top recent improvements that have made 1324 Winchester Pike a modern day showplace:

KITCHEN

Gourmet kitchen has a bright and modern vibe, but refinished original cabinets keep the charm of years past. Lighting fixtures could be right from an episode of HGTV! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, electric cooktop, with butlers pantry including additional sink.

All bathrooms have been remodeled including ceramic tile and granite. There is a full bathroom on the main level in the library. It can be used by the main level bedroom (once was the parlor and can be converted back). Half bath on main level has a fun green sink with laundry room convenience.

Total bedroom count of 6. One bedroom on the main level. Five bedrooms on the upper level. One of the rooms had recently been made into a kitchenette and sitting room. It can easily be used as a bedroom.There is one bedroom that does have a full bath attached, could be considered the master bedroom.

50-75K value of heating and cooling updates including ductless HVAC system to keep cool on upper level. New oil boiler for hot water backup when temps drop below 32 degrees.

New 3 car garage detached. One car garage attached.

Heated pool. Stamped cement patio. Colorful flower beds and hardscaping. Almost 1 level acre. Mountain views. Close to river for fun and adventure!

