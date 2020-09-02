House for Sale: 147 Riley Hollow Road, Huntly VA: Upcoming Open House and Online Auction

Join Beth Medved Waller for a video tour of Numenor, “Land of Gift”– where mountain, water and pasture views unite in an enchanted private setting fitting of its name. This bucolic 50 acre estate offers two ponds, majestic gardens, brand new horse quarters (barn and run-in shed with fencing and two paddocks) and more than $450k worth of improvements since 2007.

An online auction of some of the property’s contents will be held on 9/17 (bidding has already begun HERE). See related Royal Examiner article about the auction HERE. Join Mitchell Smith of KW Solutions as he hosts an open house at the property on Sunday, September 6th from 1-4pm.

ABOUT THE PROPERTY:

Nestled at the end of a lovely rock wall-lined meandering driveway (framed by pillars at each end) is a 3 bedroom*, 3.5 bath home (offering one-level/handicap accessible living) intended to be the guest house for a future showplace ($17k house plans can convey for a 3,500 sq ft timber framed home slated to be erected overlooking the ponds).

Improvements Include: $30k in solar panels, $20k in 2020 horse barn/stall/run-in shed/fencing, $40,000 in pond work, $15,000 waterfront gazebo, $30k in rock wall repair, $8k in 1,000+ feet of 3-board fencing, $15k in log cabin garden shed (built in 2010 with running water, electricity, refrigerator & hanging storage system), $4k in irrigation (for pond-fed watering throughout property), $20k in gardens/orchard/landscaping, $18k in driveway improvements, $250k in barn/guest house (siding stained in 2017).

$30k in solar panels, $20k in 2020 horse barn/stall/run-in shed/fencing, $40,000 in pond work, $15,000 waterfront gazebo, $30k in rock wall repair, $8k in 1,000+ feet of 3-board fencing, $15k in log cabin garden shed (built in 2010 with running water, electricity, refrigerator & hanging storage system), $4k in irrigation (for pond-fed watering throughout property), $20k in gardens/orchard/landscaping, $18k in driveway improvements, $250k in barn/guest house (siding stained in 2017). Bonus Features: Privacy galore, mountain and water views, spring-fed ponds (with bass, bluegill, turtles–largest pond is approximately ½ acre), wet weather springs, fire pit, hot tub, RV hookup (with electric and water) overlooking ponds, stained glass (a meditation piece from Lake Tahoe), two story great room (with 10×7 window), screened porch, stone foundation, metal roof, maple hardwood and marble flooring (heated in master bath), ceramic tile, wainscoting, central vacuum, pocket doors, wrought iron railings (on stairs and balcony), custom blinds, walk-in closets, indoor sauna (low EMF Sunstream Infrared Series), granite counters, solid cherry cabinets, Lange porcelain wood burning stove (can heat entire home), pendant lighting, desk area in kitchen, vaulted gazebo (with ceiling fan and steps for swimmers), two possible Heritage Trees (a mulberry and a 200+ year old white oak), potential to rent as an Airbnb, efficiency upgrades (geothermal heat pump, tankless hot water heater, solar panels, whole house fan, Low-E/double pane/energy star windows), affordable taxes (property is in land use), plentiful garage/workshop space (with room for RV, a 24×14 loft/office area, large built-in pantry, room to expand for extra finished square footage and a 100 gallon fuel tank for farm equipment), no HOA, wildlife (including eagles, blue and green herons, turkeys) and trails throughout the property (a gate in the pasture leads to one long trail).

Privacy galore, mountain and water views, spring-fed ponds (with bass, bluegill, turtles–largest pond is approximately ½ acre), wet weather springs, fire pit, hot tub, RV hookup (with electric and water) overlooking ponds, stained glass (a meditation piece from Lake Tahoe), two story great room (with 10×7 window), screened porch, stone foundation, metal roof, maple hardwood and marble flooring (heated in master bath), ceramic tile, wainscoting, central vacuum, pocket doors, wrought iron railings (on stairs and balcony), custom blinds, walk-in closets, indoor sauna (low EMF Sunstream Infrared Series), granite counters, solid cherry cabinets, Lange porcelain wood burning stove (can heat entire home), pendant lighting, desk area in kitchen, vaulted gazebo (with ceiling fan and steps for swimmers), two possible Heritage Trees (a mulberry and a 200+ year old white oak), potential to rent as an Airbnb, efficiency upgrades (geothermal heat pump, tankless hot water heater, solar panels, whole house fan, Low-E/double pane/energy star windows), affordable taxes (property is in land use), plentiful garage/workshop space (with room for RV, a 24×14 loft/office area, large built-in pantry, room to expand for extra finished square footage and a 100 gallon fuel tank for farm equipment), no HOA, wildlife (including eagles, blue and green herons, turkeys) and trails throughout the property (a gate in the pasture leads to one long trail). Vegetation Includes: Weeping willows, herb garden, rose/cut flower garden, bountiful fruit trees/bushes (mulberry, cherry, peach, various apple, pear, plum, elderberry, figs, blueberry), nuts (walnut, chestnut), a wisteria arbor, jewel-weed and privacy tree screening along the future home site area.

Weeping willows, herb garden, rose/cut flower garden, bountiful fruit trees/bushes (mulberry, cherry, peach, various apple, pear, plum, elderberry, figs, blueberry), nuts (walnut, chestnut), a wisteria arbor, jewel-weed and privacy tree screening along the future home site area. Equine Amenities Include: Run-in shed (water and power), barn (currently one stall but could be expanded), dry/clean loft hay storage w/ attic door to exterior, tack room behind stall with composite decking, double dutch door into stall (with breathtaking views), two areas for catch pens for alpacas/vet visits, two paddocks (approximately 3 acres each), automatic watering, stream fencing (compliant with Virginia environmental mandates).

Enjoy amazing sunsets, serene seclusion amongst adjacent 50+ acres properties, a turnkey home (with an expansion of living space included in the list price) and a convenient location just three minutes from 522, four miles to amenities in Flint Hill and 15 minutes from Front Royal or Little Washington.

*The third bedroom is a future main level master suite with a spacious adjacent bathroom (slated to be completed prior to closing & included in the list price). Buyer may choose to have the area finished into a recreation room, formal dining room or additional living space if they prefer that to a main level master. The addition will include two extra windows (one in the bathroom, one in the bedroom). Seller has not constructed the addition to allow future buyers the option of leaving the area unfinished for a discounted price.

