House for Sale: 330 Brown Avenue, Front Royal

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home with a 2 Car Garage — $225,000:

This lovely home is back on the market due to buyer’s financing falling through the day before closing due to COVID-19 employment issues! No need to pinch yourself, you aren’t dreaming–this house in this location with this view and this yard and this price is REAL! But if you blink it might be sold! A brand new roof was installed in March of this year! From updates including a new heat pump in 2012 and updated appliances to the two car garage, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,500+ sq foot home even has beautiful mountain views from the front and rear of the property!

Located just a few blocks from the soccer fields, skate park, playground and picnic area, it’s also ½ mile from the Shenandoah River and Eastham Park! Enjoy the open floor plan (with view-filled picture window), rear deck (will be stained when weather cooperates), wonderful fenced backyard with grill area, hardwood foyer, laundry room, lower level family room and office (currently used as a bedroom with a room-sized walk-in closet), tilt windows and more! Take your tour today and don’t miss your chance to spend your tomorrows at 330 Brown Avenue. Many recent updates just completed since listing!

