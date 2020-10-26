House for sale: 361 Walnut Drive, Front Royal – Watch the tour!

FOR SALE — 361 Walnut Drive Front Royal, VA 22630 — over $200k in recent updates!

Nestled at the base of the Skyline Drive in the sought-after Belmont subdivision, this showplace benefits from nearly $200,000 in updates since 2011 (be sure to review the spreadsheet for details). Perfectly situated on over one professionally landscaped acre, it offers a brilliant combination of a “beach house meets Southern Living” appeal thanks to the vision of the owners and their superb architects. The property has been graced with a plethora of additions and enhancements both inside and out during its eighty years of serving as a beloved residence for only two families since its origin in 1940. The current owners are downsizing as they embrace their retirement years, but shared, “out of the 19 homes I’ve owned in my lifetime, this has been my favorite.” The seller loves most his man cave, office and workshop in his basement getaway while his wife most appreciates that “it’s so comfortable and beautiful and has room for all of our family and easily accessible room for all of our stuff with the walk-in attic and basement.”

ACREAGE : 1.14 (two corner lots combined)

: 1.14 (two corner lots combined) FINISHED SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,283 (with additional 1,544 some of which is partially finished in basement)

3,283 (with additional 1,544 some of which is partially finished in basement) ROOMS: 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms (two main level master suites on opposite ends of home), family room, living room, formal dining room, library, sitting room off master (w/ bookcase), recreation room, basement hobby room with utility sink (21×15–partially finished and could be an ideal guest room since it’s adjacent to ½ bath) workshop (with exterior door–former garage), office/utility room, large front porch (29×9), landscaped/hardscaped park-like rear patio (23×17) w/ koi pond, walk-in attic (41×25) perfect for future expansion

4 Bedrooms/3.5 Bathrooms (two main level master suites on opposite ends of home), family room, living room, formal dining room, library, sitting room off master (w/ bookcase), recreation room, basement hobby room with utility sink (21×15–partially finished and could be an ideal guest room since it’s adjacent to ½ bath) workshop (with exterior door–former garage), office/utility room, large front porch (29×9), landscaped/hardscaped park-like rear patio (23×17) w/ koi pond, walk-in attic (41×25) perfect for future expansion MOST NOTABLE UPDATES: Kitchen Upgrades–blue glass backsplash, skylight, high end soft close/pull out/dovetailed “Medallion” cabinetry, island w/ breakfast bar, stainless GE Profile appliances, trash compactor, walk-in pantry, pendant lighting–Master Suite Expansion–bedroom/sitting room/bathroom remodel (spacious bath with soaking tub, tremendous tiled shower, granite double sinks)–Dual Zoned Heating/Cooling–forced air and hot water baseboard heat (annually maintained furnace was replaced 2010 & new compressor installed in 2019)–New Roof in 2013 & Paving in 2015

Kitchen Upgrades–blue glass backsplash, skylight, high end soft close/pull out/dovetailed “Medallion” cabinetry, island w/ breakfast bar, stainless GE Profile appliances, trash compactor, walk-in pantry, pendant lighting–Master Suite Expansion–bedroom/sitting room/bathroom remodel (spacious bath with soaking tub, tremendous tiled shower, granite double sinks)–Dual Zoned Heating/Cooling–forced air and hot water baseboard heat (annually maintained furnace was replaced 2010 & new compressor installed in 2019)–New Roof in 2013 & Paving in 2015 OTHER FEATURES NOT TO MISS: The option of two beautiful front entrances/driveways (one is circular), wonderful level front yard, shaded private rear yard, gas fireplace (in former wood burning fireplace), stately upgrades (hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, chair railing, ceiling fans, recessed lighting), newer storm doors, gutter guards, invisible fence, potting/storage shed under porch, several closets have automatic lighting, walk in closets, built-in bookcases in library, excess storage areas (including an oversized cold storage room), two washer/dryer hookups (in main and lower level), some replacement windows and much more…

Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty

Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630

Direct: 540-671-6145

Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109

Office: 703-330-2222

Licensed in VA

BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com

To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!