Jenspiration
House of Hope enjoys “sweet” success
On Friday, June 3, the House of Hope set up a bake sale during the Humane Society of Warren County’s annual yard sale. There was a huge selection of baked goods from individual community members to professional bakers! Special thank you to Manor Line Market, Garcia & Gavino’s, Down Home Comfort Bakery, and Devin Smith for donating to the cause from the professional side. Thank you so much to all of the home bakers who made this sale such a success too!
As the volunteers set up the bake sale table they quickly realized one table would not be enough! Two full tables of goodies were set up for the sale. A peach pie by Down Home Comfort Baker was raffled off bringing in almost triple normal value!
Congratulations to new community members Mack and his wife for winning the raffle!
The final results: The House of Hope is pleased to announce they brought in close to $900 from the bake sale! At the end of the day, there were still a lot of leftover goodies. Board member Jen Avery continued the bake sale online, offering to deliver cookies and brownies to customers. The Rotary Club of Warren County stepped in as multiple members placed orders in addition to several other community friends.
Who knew a bake sale could be so much fun? Many thanks to all who participated! And thank you to the Humane Society of Warren County for allowing another non-profit to join their fundraiser.
Community Events
House of Hope will be selling home baked treats on June 3rd
The House of Hope will be hosting a BAKE SALE on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10am to 1pm. We are so excited to partner with the Humane Society of Warren County on this effort. The animal shelter will be hosting its annual YARD SALE on June 3 & 4 from 10am to 2pm. The yard sale is “name your price” style shopping. Pay what you feel is fair.
The BAKE SALE will be set up outside of the animal shelter building with lots of goodies. Garcia & Gavino just confirmed they will be donating some yummy baked goods for us. We will most likely have a variety of cookies, breads, cakes, and brownies… maybe even a pie or two, all donated by the community! Please come out to support two great causes!
LIVE music will be held at the Bake Sale by Ed McCurdy, a House of Hope resident! Thank you to Manor Line Market, Explore Art & Clay, Devin Smith & his students, Jen Avery, Mary Ann Biggs, Becky Cook, Tish Weichman, and Garcia & Gavino for their baked goods donations. If you are curious what the donations will be… come out and see!
If you are interested in donating baked goods, we are very happy to receive your donation. Jen Avery is available to pick up on Thursday or Friday morning if it makes things easy on you! You can reach Jen at 540-683-0790.
Join the Facebook Event Page to stay updated.
- BAKE SALE (to benefit House of Hope): Friday, June 3, from 10am to 1pm
- YARD SALE (to benefit Humane Society of Warren County): Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 2pm
FRWRC CenterStage with Joanne Cherefko, Souls Tilled Like Soil
FRWRC CenterStage with Joanne Cherefko, poet and writer of her third book, “Souls Tilled Like Soil.” Watch this interview for great information and details about this new book:
On May 25th, there will be a book launch at 4:30pm at the Shenandoah River State Park (Andy Guest State Park). Prepaid passes, so no need to pay to enter. To get to the Massanutten Shelter, take the entrance road to the very end, take a right, and then a quick right to the shelter. Devon Smith will be catering!
Joanne will be there to read a few poems and sign books, and copies will be available for sale, OR buy your copy on Amazon.
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information.
Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Warren County Market Report for April 2022 with Jen Avery
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for April 2022. Is the market starting to balance back out again as interest rates begin to climb? I can share an observation or example from a listing perspective: The buyers who are offering are asking to please lock in their rates ASAP vs. previously buyers who would allow a 60-day close if it were the seller’s preference.
Buyers were willing to do anything to win the bid. Buyer desperation is not as severe now, in my opinion. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
1. New Listings are DOWN -15.9%.
2. New Pending DOWN -15.7%.
3. Closed sales are DOWN -26%
4. Average Median Sold $350,500
5. Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send a request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: April 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated May 2022.
Now some Community News
House of Hope
Empty Bowl Supper 2022 – Was a success!
Thank you to all of the businesses and supporters who sponsored the Empty Bowl Supper this year. You helped make it a great success bringing in about $13,000 for the House of Hope.
Click here to view video from event.
Warren Coalition
We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
Facebook page.
Sign up here.
Rock & Stroll Event – May 10
Warren Coalition organized the Rock N Stroll
Healthy living for kids 4-13. Drug prevention week.
Rock & Stroll helps to address that by educating children about how to handle their emotions and about healthy choices regarding food and exercise.
Click here for full album.
Chamber of Commerce – May 21
34th Annual Wine & Craft Festival 2022
Watch this video with locals who became movie stars for a day!
Get your tickets here today!
Humane Society of Warren County
Rough Tough & Scruffy – DATE RESCHEDULED June 18
Grab a friend and sign up for a canoe race!!! Vendors, music, and food for all to enjoy. $10.00 entry fee. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Warren County. Enjoy the gorgeous venue at Hazard Mill Farms, Bentonville.
Yard Sale & Bake Sale – June 2 & 3
Stop out at the Humane Society of Warren County for a two-day yard sale! Pay by donation! Proceeds from the yard sale go to the Humane Society of Warren County.
Looking for BAKERS!! The Humane Society is pairing up with the House of Hope and has invited them to run the bake sale this year at the yard sale. Let’s donate some delicious goods for the sale!!
Rotarian Rob Grimm receives Paul Harris Fellow +4 recognition
Congratulations to Rob Grimm for his Paul Harris Fellow +4 recognition. George Karnes presented him with his pin at the Rotary Club of Warren County’s morning meeting on Wednesday.
Rob goes above and beyond to help his fellow Rotarians in and out of Rotary. George explains that he is able to call on Rob and he is always there to help him and his clients. Watch this video to hear the presentation from the meeting:
WE APPRECIATE YOU ROB!! “You Matter” – this is the We See You Warren County phrase of the month! #wecuwc
Pours for Polio: Karaoke and 50/50 event for End Polio Now
Join us for a fun evening on May 11, 2022, at Vibrissa Beer, from 6pm to 10pm, of Karaoke and a 50/50 to benefit the efforts of Rotary International to eradicate Polio.
The audience will be encouraged to vote on their favorite karaoke singer, pay per vote. Bring your friends and let’s make some money for a good cause!
Learn more through the Facebook event page.
Community Events
Empty Bowl Supper brings in approximately $13,000 for House of Hope
Saturday, April 30th, in Front Royal:
Empty Bowl Supper 2022 brought in approximately $13,000 in sales and donations for the House of Hope again this year. The community support and enthusiasm means so much to the men and the program. This year, Honey & Hops Brew Works helped host the event inside their building. At one point there was a line out the door waiting to get in!
Thank you to the following Downtown merchants who made this year special by displaying bowls ahead of time including: Jean’s Jewelers, Turnmeyer Galleries, White Picket Fence, Royal Oaks Computers, I Want Candy, DL Campus Coffee, Inklings, Royal Blends Nutrition, Gourmet Delights, Front Royal Wines, Main Street Geek.
For the seventh year in a row, Passage Creek Rising has donated their talents and their music to the Empty Bowl Supper. This year they helped organize a special guest, Ed McCurdy from the House of Hope. The show was outstanding!
Wonderful work by Arline Link, Explore Art & Clay on the bowls. After Arline throws the bowls, the community is invited to paint the bowls. There were several businesses and community groups that got together this year to paint. Ruby Yoga hosted a painting party with lotus and tree of life themes for example. This event would not be able to happen without Arline’s hard work and dedication!
Thank you to all of the soup donors; the soups were delicious! Soup donors:
- Blue Wing Frog – Vegan Butternut Squash
- The Mill Restaurant – Cream of Broccoli, Beef Vegetable, Chicken Orzo
- The Apple House – Loaded Baked Potato
- Mountain Home – Chestnut Apple Soup
- Manor Line Market – Red Curry Chicken
- Downtown Catering – Potato Leek, Beef Barley
- Daily Grind – Chicken Gnocchi
- Royal Spice – Chicken Storg (chicken, beans, noodles)
- El Maguey – Aztec (rice, chicken, vegetables)
- Try Thai – Tom Yum, Coconut, and Tofu
- Vibrissa Beer – Cajun Corn and Tomato Soup
- PaveMint – Street Corn Chowder
A monumental thank you to our sponsors. Your support is sincerely appreciated.
This year’s 2022 sponsorship lineup:
- Super Sponsor:
- Explore Art & Clay – Arline Link
- Gold Sponsors:
- MayAnne and Joe Biggs
- Sigrid Hepp-Dax
- No Doubt Accounting
- Silver Sponsors:
- Rotary Club of Front Royal
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Front Royal Dental
- Craig Zunka and JoEllen McNeal
- Bronze Sponsors:
- Jennifer Avery, Realtor – Crum Realty Inc
- Blue Ink Original
- Eric Reploeg, Realtor – RE/MAX Real Estate Connections
- TLC Settlements
- The Auto Care Clinic
- Clear Title, Escrow & Settlements
- Element Risk Management
- Hazard Mill Farms
- Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley
- IN KIND Sponsors:
- Ellen Aders – Aders Insurance/State Farm
- Card My Yard Front Royal
- Finance of America – Blue Ridge donated a Roku TV to be used as a raffle item. House of Hope resident Will helped run this station. Thank you to Vanessa Boies, Mortgage Advisor for making this happen.
Thank you again to our wonderful community of Warren County. We thank you for your support through the Empty Bowl Supper and pledge to keep updates coming on the growth of the House of Hope program.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we look to celebrate our success with all! Occasional needs are posted. You just might have that extra microwave we may need for a graduate! Let’s stay connected! facebook.com/HOPEinFrontRoyal
