House of Hope making a REAL difference to local homeless population

Empty Bowl Supper 2021 “TO GO” event crossed the finish line bringing in an approximate net of 13K to the House of Hope! Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this year amazing. Main Street/Downtown merchants made this year extra special by displaying bowls ahead of time. Thank you to the following downtown participants:

C & C Frozen Treats

Turnmeyer Galleries

White Picket Fence

Manor Line Market

House of Fabrics

Royal Oaks Computers

I Want Candy

DL Campus Coffee

Inklings

Mountain Trails

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Royal Blends Nutrition

Vinova

Gourmet Delights

Main Street Travel

Downtown Market

Scott and Pam Turnmeyer shared, “We enjoyed setting up outside and being part of the Empty Bowl Supper event. It was great to see so many of our friends and customers and reach new ones.” House of Fabrics commented, “We only have about 5 bowls left. New people came in and now know where we are!”

The music at the gazebo was fantastic. First band was Passage Creek Rising. Passage Creek Rising has played for several years for the supper and is truly loved. This year a second band played for the second half of the day,

JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience. There was dancing in the streets!

A huge thank you to Explore Art & Clay, Arline Link who organized the completion of approximately 250 bowls this year. The people from the community who volunteered to paint, ROCKED IT! Please note, we do have some leftovers. They will be for sale for $25.00 at Explore Art & Clay. The bowls are an excellent gift idea – unique custom bowls that help to support a solution to homelessness in our community!

Thank you to all of the soup donors; The soups were delicious! People have explained how nice it was to enjoy the soups at home with enough for a husband and wife to dine on for two meals! There were a few cancellations due to a Covid-19 outbreak, so the soup list shrunk a little. However, there was plenty of soup still for all to enjoy! Thank you to the following soup donors:

Blue Wing Frog – Vegan Butternut Squash

Soul Mountain Restaurant – Tomato Basil

The Mill Restaurant – Cream of Broccoli, Beef Vegetable, Chili, Loaded Potato, and White Bean Chicken The Apple House – Loaded Baked Potato

Mountain Home – Chestnut Apple Soup

Manor Line Market – Smoked Pulled Beef Chili

Paladin Bar & Grill – Brunswick Stew

The Blue Door Kitchen & Inn – Ribolitta (sausage, beans, vegetables)

Downtown Catering – Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato | Cream of Cauliflower

Daily Grind – White Bean Chili

Royal Spice – Chicken Storg (chicken, beans, noodles)

El Maguey – Aztec (rice, Chicken, vegetables)

Try Thai – Coconut and Tofu

A monumental thank you to our sponsors. We want to take a moment to say thank you to our sponsors from 2020. It was so unfortunate that the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but your sponsorship dollars helped us keep the doors open at the House of Hope through such a difficult time. Your support is sincerely appreciated.

This year’s 2021 sponsorship lineup:

Super Sponsor:

Explore Art & Clay – Arline Link

Gold Sponsors:

MayAnne and Joe Biggs

Sigrid Hepp-Dax

Rotary Club of Warren County

Silver Sponsors:

No Doubt Accounting

Ticket Sponsor Ellen Aders – State Farm

Rotary Club of Front Royal

Bronze Sponsors:

Jo Ellen McNeal

Dave and Carol Hardy

Jennifer Avery, Realtor

Blue Ink Original

Marlow Motors Co.

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center

IN KIND Sponsors:

Scott Turnmeyer Photography

Downtown Market

Ladies of Bethel United Methodist Church

Kira Tomlin and her amazing cookie kids

Thank you again to our wonderful community of Warren County. We thank you for your support through the Empty Bowl Supper and pledge to keep updates coming on the growth of the House of Hope program. Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we look to celebrate our success with all! Occasionally needs are posted. You just might have that extra microwave we might need for a graduate! Let’s stay connected:

facebook.com/HOPEinFrontRoyal