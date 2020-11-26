Jenspiration
House of Hope seeking donations in honor of Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is approaching on December 1. Please consider donating to the House of Hope. We have prepared a few testimonials so you can hear directly from some of the men who have moved through our program. We appreciate them stepping forward and sharing their story to help the community understand the value of the work being done.
Watch this testimonial from Chris. Chris explains, “the House of Hope welcomed me with open arms,” when he had no where else to go.
To Donate: www.warrencountyhomeless.org/donate
Our program needs support from the local community to be able to continue this valuable work.
Mission of the House of Hope:
House of Hope is a program for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives.
We offer safe space, food and guidance in obtaining needed services.
A professional staff of case workers develops with each client a proactive plan to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing. This plan may include a variety of life skills trainings as well as consistent support in the application of those skills.
We are non-denominational and non-discriminatory.
Learn more: www.warrencountyhomeless.org
Dare to Dream recipient Laura Ruby shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Laura has been contributing to our community for many years, volunteering in the schools, for youth sports leagues, Girl Scouts, the Humane Society, and Reaching Out Now – a program for at-risk middle school girls. In 2017 she opened Ruby Yoga in Front Royal. The business has grown steadily ever since. Now Laura sees a need to expand her skills and knowledge to better meet the needs of her clients. Specifically, she seeks training in Kids’ yoga and in Trauma-informed yoga. Laura’s dream is to offer classes that will better address the needs of underserved populations. (2020) Laura has been awarded $600 to help pay for her training.
- Check out Laura’s website: myrubyyoga.com
- Follow Laura on Facebook: facebook.com
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center – a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. frwrc.org
Visit on Facebook to see upcoming events: facebook.com/FRWRC
Dare to Dream recipient Mary Cook shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Mary lives with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in an old farmhouse off of Browntown Road. An accomplished artist, she has held several arts management positions, including Director of the Torpedo Factory’s Gallery in Alexandria, VA. After moving to Warren County, Mary took time out to raise her young daughter. She began offering arts workshops to local children in both public and private schools. Mary has established a thriving arts/nature summer program for kids at the Izaak Walton League: Walton Wednesdays. She has opened a studio space in Front Royal where she plans to offer arts experiences year-round. All of Mary’s workshops focus on process rather than product. Her dream is to eventually offer free arts experiences to children and adults in need. (2020) Mary has been awarded $900 to purchase materials for mobile arts workshops.
- Check out Mary’s website: microwaveproject.com
- Follow Mary on Facebook: facebook.com
- Instagram: instagram.com
Phoenix Project reminds us that Giving Tuesday is coming up December 1st
It’s no understatement to say that 2020 has been a year of tremendous difficulty. A global pandemic, massive unemployment, and civil unrest are just some of the disturbing headlines that have bombarded us throughout the year. But these societal problems are only the tip of the iceberg for some in our local community. For victims of domestic violence and abuse, being stuck at home is dangerous – even life-threatening. While most of us bemoan the inconveniences of social distancing or mask wearing, these victims may feel more isolated than ever. They just want to survive.
Those who suffer domestic abuse often suffer in silence. But for those who finally find the courage to reach out, there is help. The Phoenix Project is Warren County’s domestic violence agency serving the Front Royal and Warren County areas. We work to provide options for men, women and children who are victims of abuse and afraid to stay in their homes. When we get a call from someone who is undergoing abuse, we give them a lifeline to get them out of immediate danger, and we offer services that will help them plan for the future.
The goal of Phoenix Project is to interrupt and break the cycle of abuse. Our requests for services in Front Royal and Warren County continue to increase, especially during these difficult times. From March to October in 2019, there were 456 hotline calls. In 2020 that number jumped to 1104 – yes, it almost tripled! Every one of these calls represents a real person. Abuse does not discriminate against age, gender or status. Every abused child is someone’s daughter, or someone’s son. It could be a wife, husband, or a friend or neighbor – a person, who is embarrassed and afraid, or who feels like they do not have any options.
The volunteers of Phoenix Project are available, even late into the night, to help when someone is in need. We are there to listen, offer guidance, and provide reassurance that they are not alone. Being able to simply rest in a safe place helps an abused person so much, so they can focus on their next steps. But we can’t provide all these abuse victims’ needs without your help.
Consider the cost of providing a safe place:
- $50.00 – Your donation of $50.00 allows a family of 4 to purchase food.
- $75.00 – Your donation of $75.00 can pay for a victim/survivor to have the utilities changed from the abuser’s name to their own.
- $100.00 – Your donation of $100.00 can provide safe housing for a family of 4 and a pet for 1 night.
- $200.00 – Your donation of $200.00 can provide 40 minutes of translation services to the victim/survivor.
- $350.00 – Your donation of $350.00 can provide the victim/survivor a consultation with an attorney.
- $500.00 – Your donation of $500.00 can help a victim/survivor with a car payment or repairs so that they may be able to work while the abuser is in jail.
- $750.00 – Your donation of $750.00 can help a victim/survivor with rent so that they may be able to remain in their home while the abuser is in jail.
- $1000.00 – Your donation of $1000.00 can help a victim with new housing, including rent and home security & utility deposits, providing an avenue for moving forward to safety.
Based on the numbers above, the services we provide are desperately needed in our community. But we cannot do this without your help! John F. Kennedy once said, “If not us, then who?” What would it mean to our community if we were not here?
Will you consider joining the Purple Ribbon Club to help someone in a violent situation?
- Become a Hero with a gift of $1200
- Partner with a gift of $600
- Advocate with a gift of $300
- Supporter with a gift of $120
Or, you may also make a one-time donation in someone’s honor, a gift of remembrance, or a Christmas gift. We are their voice, for those who have no voice, or live in fear of speaking up….We are a voice in the community, a voice to be heard. We are Phoenix Project. Please consider giving a donation to Phoenix Project. Partner with us to help stop domestic violence.
Kind regards,
Tana Hoffman, President
Board of Directors
Phoenix Project
Dare to Dream recipient Amanda Horn shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Amanda majored in fine art at the Art Institute of Chicago and at George Mason University. In 2011 her first son was born, followed by a second son in 2013. Motherhood left her with scant time or energy to devote to painting. With her children at her side, she was able to find time to garden, hike and investigate the natural world. By 2016 she was able to carve out time to paint again… now with a focus on plants and wildlife. She has helped paint several murals in and on buildings in the area and would like to help with more of them. She has shown and sold her work at wineries, area art shows, and festivals throughout the greater D.C. area. Amanda’s dream is to become ever more successful as she shares her paintings with others.
(2020) Amanda has been awarded $1,000 to purchase a portable display system.
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center – FRWRC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community.
FRWRC Center Stage – Mary Cook / microWave project & Art Nest
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with guest Mary Cook, owner of microWave project with home-base studio at the Art Nest. Learn about the Who, What, Why of microWave project and Where to find local art either at a microWave project pop-ups, the Art Nest, or maybe an art kit to go. Mary is determined to make art accessible and affordable.
An update from Mary:
**Update on our Holiday Popup workshops!! ** I have three locations for December. The first will be at the Element on December 5 where we will make holiday ornaments. The second will be at I Want Candy on December 12 where we will be making Candy Worlds. And the final will be at C & C Frozen Treats on December 19 where we will create Holiday inspired “ice cream” sundaes! These art play workshops will be two 6 person sessions each Saturday in December, the first session will be at 2pm and the second at 3pm. Visit my website at https://www.microwaveproject.com/book-online to sign up! I will have other holiday art workshops coming up as well so stay tuned!! Be sure to like my microWave project Facebook page or join my email list (you can sign up on my contact page at my website) to stay informed of more art happenings.
page: https://www.facebook.com/microWaveproject
Mary Cook
microWave project
https://www.microwaveproject.com
#FRWRC #CenterStage #womenempoweringwomen
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Dare to Dream grant recipient Kate Fristoe shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1st) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Kate Fristoe – (2018) awarded a $750 Dare To Dream Grant to fund start-up costs and supply stock in order to grow her business and keep up with the demand for her beautiful and high-quality creative apparel.
- Buy a T-shirt: www.wildworlddesigns.com
- Follow Kate on Social Media:
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. frwrc.org
Visit on Facebook to see upcoming events: facebook.com/FRWRC
