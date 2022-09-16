House selling: should you ever disclose the details of a competing offer?

If you’re selling your home and have several interested buyers, find out if disclosing the amount of a competing offer could help you get the best price.

Who can disclose this information?

Depending on your state, your real estate broker may not be allowed to tell other buyers the amount of a competing offer. However, they can disclose how many other offers are on the table.

If you’re selling your home privately, the decision is yours. You can either tell potential buyers what others have offered or keep this information to yourself.

Why should you share this information?

If you choose to share these figures, you may want to do so after shortlisting the best bids to see if any buyers wish to increase their offer. You could also remain open throughout the entire process and provide this information upfront to anyone interested in putting in an offer.

The first option may allow you to sell your home well above the asking price. The second option may reduce the number of potential buyers but increase the competitiveness of their offers.

Whatever you decide, consulting a professional will help make your sale successful.