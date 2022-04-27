Regional News
House tries again on federal law to protect journalists and sources
WASHINGTON – Members of Congress have tried for five decades to craft a federal law that would protect journalists from revealing confidential sources – and they are trying again.
The latest proposed shield law called the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act, is sponsored by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Rockville, Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Kentucky, and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California. It passed the House Judiciary Committee unanimously on April 6.
“Without a federal shield law, we render reporters and journalists vulnerable to threats of prosecution or jail time simply for doing their jobs,” Raskin said in a statement to Capital News Service. “I introduced the PRESS Act to make good on the constitutional promise of a free press, and I look forward to the bill moving for a vote before the full House of Representatives.”
Shield laws protect journalists in legal proceedings from revealing their sources of information acquired during the reporting process. Reporters sometimes use confidential sources to obtain important information that would otherwise not be publicly available.
Efforts to pass a federal shield law date to the 1970s and have involved some prominent lawmakers – among them then-Rep. Mike Pence, R-Indiana, the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, and the late Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Indiana – but all have ended in failure.
Raskin previously sponsored a shield bill in 2017. The measure was based on one Pence proposed a decade earlier.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, last year introduced a version of Raskin’s bill but so far it has not had a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Kevin Goldberg, an attorney and First Amendment specialist at the Freedom Forum, told CNS he remains skeptical that the latest legislation will pass the Senate.
Goldberg noted that the Free Flow of Information Act, a predecessor to the current bill, passed the House by voice vote on Mar. 31, 2009, but never left the Senate.
“This time around I am hopeful that it can pass because from what I’ve seen, Raskin has taken steps to address some of the usual concerns involved here,” Goldberg said.
Opponents of previous shield law proposals raised concerns over language regarding exceptions in situations where journalists gathered confidential information concerning national security, terrorism, or the potential loss of life.
Goldberg said the PRESS Act is “slightly narrower” than previous legislation and includes limited exceptions in which the qualified privilege would be waived for journalists.
Reporters still would be compelled to disclose information necessary “to prevent, or to identify any perpetrator of, an act of terrorism against the United States” and “to prevent a threat of imminent violence, significant bodily harm, or death,” according to the text of the legislation.
Shield laws not only protect journalists from revealing sources during legal proceedings but also ensure that the press doesn’t become an investigative arm of the government, according to Gabe Rottman, director of the Technology and Press Freedom Project for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP).
He told CNS that shield laws were “crucially important for the free flow of information.”
“If sources are concerned that speaking to a reporter will subject them to investigative scrutiny, they won’t talk to reporters and then the public loses out on newsworthy information in the public interest,” Rottman said.
Yarmuth, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, has more familiarity with the inner workings of journalism than many of his colleagues in Congress. He founded the Louisville Eccentric Observer (LEO) in 1990 and was a columnist there for 16 years.
“As the first Society of Professional Journalists member to be elected to Congress, I know how important it is that we protect journalists and their ability to speak truth to power without fear of retaliation or retribution,” Yarmuth said in a statement.
Forty-nine states and the District of Columbia have shield laws in place to protect journalists.
Goldberg noted that even if all 50 states had shield laws, without federal protection, a reporter’s promise of confidentiality cannot be guaranteed.
“You could be in a state like Maryland that has the oldest and one of the strongest shield laws, but if you end up in federal court, that goes away, it doesn’t apply, because Maryland law only applies in the state of Maryland courts,” he said.
“Nobody loves to use confidential sources,” Goldberg added. “When (reporters) do, it’s because the public is truly benefiting from the information that is being obtained.”
The Society for Professional Journalists is one of the media advocacy organizations that has endorsed the legislation.
“The Society of Professional Journalists applauds the House Judiciary Committee that voted unanimously to pass the PRESS Act,” said SPJ President Rebecca Aguilar in a statement to CNS.
Aguilar added: “Journalists are one step closer to doing their jobs, knowing the federal government cannot force them to reveal their confidential sources or research documents. The goal of all journalists is to seek the truth without obstacles that can prevent us from doing so.”
The reporter’s privilege, similar to doctor-patient privilege and the attorney-client privilege, is widely recognized as critical for a functional press, Goldberg said.
“Privileges exist under law…because somebody has made the recognition that the flow of information between two people is so fundamentally important to those people, to those relationships, and to society at large,” he said. “It is instantly recognizable as to why they exist and why they’re important. There is a good case to be made that the reporter’s relationship is that valuable to society that we need to protect it.”
Ocean carrier chooses Virginia for new rail link connecting the Mediterranean and US West Coast
NORFOLK, VA — The Port of Virginia® is the only US East Coast stop for ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd’s reworked Mediterranean Gulf Coast Express (MGX) that will move cargo overland by rail to California via Virginia.
“This is an innovative decision by one of our long-time customers to take advantage of our efficiency and our rail reach into the Midwest,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It’s a unique service, but it is indicative of a very challenging trade environment. We welcomed the opportunity to be part of the solution for cargo owners on the West Coast.”
The service began operating in mid-April with arrival of the Synergy Antwerp at Norfolk International Terminals. Nearly 1,000 of the vessel’s containers were moved via Norfolk Southern to Chicago where they were switched to another rail carrier that moved them to the ports of Los Angeles and Oakland.
The weekly service employs eight Panamax vessels. The port call rotation is:
Livorno – Genoa – Barcelona – Valencia – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – The Port of Virginia – Livorno.
Edwards said this is an important opportunity to introduce West Coast-based cargo owners and logistics companies to The Port of Virginia.
“Hapag-Lloyd is taking advantage of the present-day efficiencies here that are driven by a diverse, ultra-modern port complex that has an expansive rail reach,” Edwards said. “But what many companies on the West Coast may not realize is that we are investing $1.3 billion between now and 2025 to create more rail capacity, modernize and renovate two of our berths and convert them to an RMG operation (rail-mounted gantry), dredge our channels to 55 feet deep and widen them for two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels. The Port of Virginia is building capacity for decades to come.”
In 2021, the port processed nearly 2 million containers and moved more than 640,000 of those units by rail.
LFCC DEI Council develops online Guide to Minority-Owned Businesses
LFCC in collaboration with its Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council has created a unique resource that can be shared with the community and beyond – the Guide to Minority-Owned Businesses.
LFCC Associate Vice President of Human Resources JoAnn Ellwood encouraged the council to create the directory that could be distributed to potential new employees to demonstrate the diversity of the college’s service region.
“However, this task soon manifested into something even bigger as we realized that many other community members and organizations were looking to develop a list such as this,” said Council Chair Tajmarie Rowe. “It took the combined efforts of many folks to come up with this finished product.”
LFCC librarian Kerry Kilpatrick, who was part of the effort to create the business guide said the council decided to include the following minorities in the guide: women, BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color), first-generation immigrants, those with disabilities, veterans and people who identify as LGBTQ+.
Council member Andy Gyurisin reached out to various organizations, such as chambers of commerce and NAACP chapters, to see what was already available. What he discovered was a patchwork of businesses, but no cohesive, comprehensive guide.
“We realized this could be a really great community opportunity,” Gyurisin said.
He turned to the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center for help. Director Christine Kriz was able to pull information from a public database accessed via the Handley Regional Library System. The “enormous” list was then provided to Kerry Kilpatrick and library specialist Jennifer Gyurisin, who created the platform and input all of the listings.
“We are proud to be a part of this project and to enhance the economies of the communities we serve,” Kriz said.
Business owners are encouraged to visit the interactive site where they can submit new or updated information, Gyurisin said.
“We’re hoping that it becomes a living resource for everyone to use,” he said. “It feels like a great, interactive resource that the community can be involved with. It puts this great resource into one space.”
Visitors to the site can click on the city of Winchester or one of the following counties: Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren. From there, they can click on various business categories, such as advertising and media, automobile services, cleaning services, construction and home improvement, engineering, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and wineries and breweries.
The DEI Council advocates for a more diverse and inclusive campus and supports the college’s quest to be a supportive academic environment that is fully cognizant of individual differences. Rowe noted that the body is “committed to helping each person fulfill his/her potential for academic excellence.”
“DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) is a journey, not a one-stop shop,” said Rowe. “It certainly takes all of us to continue with the mission of being inclusive.”
View the directory at lfcc.edu/minorityowned.
American Heart Association and Fauquier Health host first ever CycleNation event in the Warrenton area to save lives
The American Heart Association is proud to partner with Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd to bring the Association’s CycleNation event to the Warrenton area! This will be a digital event, meaning anyone can participate wherever they are, from April 26th to May 26th.
“Heart complications, heart attacks, and heart disease hit close to home for too many of us,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. Sarah has joined the cause to ride under Fauquier Health as a Team captain. “By partnering with the American Heart Association, we want to encourage a community-wide health initiative to allow community members to come together, formulate their teams, and involve staff, friends and family to ride for a good cause.”
Kelly Yoder, Director of Laboratory Services at Fauquier Health, joined the cause as a Team Captain for the virtual event as well. When asked about her reasoning to participate, she shared, “My maternal grandparents both passed of heart disease. This opportunity motivates me to get back on the bicycle again.”
The wonderful part about CycleNation is that it is a month-long initiative. May is Stroke Awareness Month and all teams and riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace. This community initiative is different than what we have experienced in the past. Since this challenge is part of a larger move challenge, team members can also participate by walking, running, clocking time on the elliptical, and more.
The top three comorbidities in Fauquier County have been identified as obesity, hypertension, and high lipids. The common risk factor reduction for all three of these areas is exercise. For a healthy heart it is highly recommended to take a brisk walk for 30-minutes, three times a week. The Warrenton CycleNation is a fun and meaningful way to encourage more physical activity, celebrate heart and stroke survivors, and raise lifesaving funds.
Rich Pinson, Director of Fauquier Health’s Cardiac Service Line, said, “It’s not just about being a professional biker or cycler to participate. We want to encourage participation from all angles to get folks moving more. As a cycler myself, I am excited about the opportunity to promote heart health not only to our staff and community organizations, but to all of our community members. Anybody can participate in this cause.”
Teams and riders can register to receive a $5 Moe Buck Card from Moe’s Southwest Grill in Warrenton and the top fundraising team will also receive a catered taco lunch fiesta from Moe’s. The top three individual fundraisers will receive a free Moe’s taco kit.
To date there are four community organizations that have started their teams: Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson + Johnson, and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
To register your organization as a team, visit www2.heart.org.
Once your team is registered, you can set your donation goal, and start recruiting your riders. There is no limit on riders and any monetary value of donations count.
The Warrenton CycleNation digital event is locally sponsored Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd. The funds raised from the event go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.
The Dryer Vent Guys encourages homeowners to focus on exhaust vent safety
The Dryer Vent Guys, a company specializing in exhaust vent inspections, installation and cleaning in Fredericksburg, Richmond and Northern Virginia, want to remind homeowners that spring isn’t just a time to clean the inside of their homes; they should also remember to include their house’s exhaust vents in order to maintain proper ventilation and safety.
“Most people don’t realize their dryer vent can build up lint and need cleaning. They also don’t know how often they should do this or how to do it without damaging the duct system,” said Kyle Newby, founder and owner of The Dryer Vent Guys. “In the spring, we also see birds, wasps and other pests using vents as access points to make their nests, which can create an obstruction in dryer, kitchen and bathroom vents, adding to the collection of debris in the vents.”
Newby said cleaning and inspecting a home’s vents can:
- Improve dryer function. A clean dryer vent allows the appliance to work more efficiently and dry clothes faster.
- Reduce fire hazards. Nearly 14,000 house fires are caused by dryer fires, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. Regular vent cleaning prevents lint accumulation that can spark a fire from the appliance and spread through the home via the ductwork.
- Eliminate water issues. If a dryer vent is unclean or installed improperly, moisture can pool within it. This can lead to rusted ductwork, mold growth and even damaged drywall.
- Reduce energy consumption. The more efficiently a dryer functions, the less energy it uses. Dryers consume more energy than almost any home appliance, so allowing it to function properly will reduce energy costs.
- Extend the dryer’s lifespan. When a dryer vent is maintained, it functions in optimal conditions, extending its lifespan. Neglecting to maintain any appliance can cause it to work harder and fail sooner.
“We see firsthand the damage pest infestations do to a home’s exhaust vents and ductwork,” Newby said. “Spring is an excellent time to consider exhaust vent inspections since animal activity increases. An inspection and cleaning regimen can show if you have an excess of debris, safety hazards, or rusty parts, or can find any unwelcomed visitors inside your ductwork.”
Newby said to avoid damage-causing buildup, homeowners should consider cleaning their vents at least once a year.
About The Dryer Vent Guys
The Dryer Vent Guys is an exhaust vent cleaning, repair and inspection company headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and also servicing Richmond and Northern Virginia. Since 2013, owner Kyle Newby has been making dryer, stove hood and kitchen and bathroom exhaust vents safer by reducing the fire hazards these outlets can cause. The company inspects, replaces and cleans both residential and commercial vents and specializes in exhaust vent pest protection. The Dryer Vent Guys employs Certified Dryer Exhaust Technicians and Class A Virginia Contractors. It is also a member of the National Fire Protection Association. The company has won the Angie’s List Super Service and NextDoor’s Neighborhood Favorite awards. For more information, call The Dryer Vent Guys at (844) 4NO-LINT or visit the company’s website at thedvguys.com.
New standalone engineering degree smooths the transfer path for engineering majors
With the creation of an associate of science degree in engineering in fall 2021, LFCC students planning to transfer into engineering programs at Virginia Tech and other four-year universities will have much clearer pathways to do so. Previously, aspiring engineers would graduate with an associate of science degree in science with a specialization in engineering.
The new engineering transfer degree provides clarity to both students and the institutions into which they will transfer.
“Having a specific engineering degree makes it very clear to the four-years exactly what the student wants to do,” said Engineering Professor Elizabeth “Liz” Palffy. “The students who are coming into our engineering program, they’re some of the brightest that I’ve seen. They become much better students and engineers by getting their associate degree before going to a four-year.”
In their first year, engineering students take foundational classes. It is during this time that students can really discern which discipline area within engineering they’d like to focus on. There are many to choose from, including civil, mechanical, chemical, aerospace, electrical, computer and biomedical.
In their second year, students choose electives based on their selected discipline. For example, those wishing to become aerospace, civil or mechanical engineers would study statics and strength of materials, while those eying electrical engineering would take circuits and computer programming classes, those interested in biomedical engineering would take biology, and prospective chemical engineers would enroll in organic chemistry.
Earning an engineering degree comes with a fairly heavy course load; students can expect to take 16-19 credit hours per semester. Before graduating with an associate degree in engineering, students will have taken five math classes.
“They will use everything they’ve learned here when they transfer into their junior and senior-level classes,” Professor Palffy said.
This summer, LFCC is offering the chance for rising high school juniors and seniors to explore engineering through FREE 3D Design and Robotics Camps. In addition to using Arduino microcontrollers to create and operate robotics and building a 3D design-and-print project, attendees will get to meet current engineering students. Learn more at LaurelRidge.edu/EngCamp, or email Engineering Professor Alex Peebles at apeebles@laurelridge.edu, or Professor Palffy at epalffy@laurelridge.edu.
One of the biggest advantages to starting an engineering degree at LFCC is the small class sizes.
“Our foundations of engineering classes are capped at 24 students,” Professor Palffy pointed out, adding that the same classes at four-year universities can have more than 500 students each. “Our students are really getting a lot more individualized learning and attention. That really helps students determine what engineering discipline they want to do. It’s just much more individualized and it helps them explore and figure things out in a more supportive, inclusive and creative environment.”
Professor Palffy added another very important bonus of coming to LFCC for the first two years of an engineering degree – significant cost savings. With 80-90 percent of the engineering students planning to transfer to Virginia Tech after graduation, camaraderie is strong among the group, she noted.
The salary expectations for new graduates vary depending on the engineering discipline they choose. This can range from about $55,000 to $120,000, according to Professor Palffy. Likewise, the workplaces engineering graduates end up will also vary. Some may work for NASA, some for software companies, some for contractors.
“Engineers are always in demand,” Professor Palffy said. “You will find a job in engineering. Local, regional, and global firms are always hiring engineers.”
Learn more about LFCC’s engineering program and salary expectations at lfcc.edu/engineering.
Another extraordinary registered nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
We are proud to announce that the first quarter DAISY Team award recipient for 2022 is Registered Nurse, Amber LeDee. Amber works in the Family Birthing Center department and received several strong nominations from her patients. Her nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients, even through challenging times.
One nomination came from a first-time mother. She commented, “I was beyond nervous to give birth to my first child. Amber was so amazing, she helped me through every single thing, every breath I took…” The patient went on to comment, “Amber was there and she never left my side; she made the whole experience so wonderful and I can’t be more thankful.”
Another nomination that Amber received was a true testament to her ability to care for our patients. The patient shared her recollection of Amber during a very difficult time. She described Amber as “…The best friend, care taker, and support system I didn’t know I needed.”
During the surprise presentation ceremony, the hallways in the Family Birthing Center were lined with fellow team members who came to applaud Amber and congratulate her.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
