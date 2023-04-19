State News
How a 2020 bill might have prevented election drama in a Va. GOP Senate race
On March 1, a local Republican official notified state officials the party had decided on a government-run primary to pick its nominee in a contested race for a Senate seat in Southside Virginia.
About a week later, Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson told the state the notice from the lower-ranking official, Suffolk Republican Dawn Jones, was “inaccurate and should be disregarded,” putting the state elections agency in the position of trying to referee a convoluted power struggle within the GOP.
“We understand how frustrating our internal party problem must be for you during this hectic period,” Anderson wrote to Elections Commissioner Susan Beals in correspondence obtained via the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. “We take our responsibilities to nominate candidates and comply with election laws seriously and share your frustration at the conduct of our own subordinate officials.”
The confusion over whether Republican voters would be picking a nominee by convention or a primary ultimately led to a lawsuit and a judge deciding the state had overstepped its authority by siding with Anderson and rejecting the primary notice. The judge’s order means the Republican contest in the 17th Senate District, which pits Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, against former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, will be decided in a June 20 primary instead of the convention some were expecting.
Though the recent drama appears settled for now, it wasn’t the first time state policymakers have struggled to define the proper lines of authority for deciding how elections should be run. A bill the General Assembly rejected in 2020 might have saved everyone the headache by streamlining how the state elections department interacts with political parties.
Because many legislative districts aren’t politically competitive, nominating contests are often the main chance many Virginia voters have to weigh in on who should represent them in Richmond. Infighting over the rules for those contests is a recurring issue for both parties, but it’s been much more pronounced among Republicans given the GOP’s stronger inclination toward conventions and other non-primary methods of choosing candidates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin won the GOP’s nomination for governor at a 2021 party convention preceded by major disputes within his party about rules and processes.
In a similar Republican-versus-Republican dispute in 2019, former GOP Del. Chris Peace and current Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, clashed in a messy factional dispute that led to the party holding two different nominating elections. Peace won one, and Wyatt won the other, putting the state in the position of having to defer to the state party to sort out the mess and name one candidate to move on to the general election ballot. (Wyatt prevailed and still holds the seat.)
In one of several paperwork problems that same year involving Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, a local GOP official claimed he had sent a key document declaring Freitas the nominee to the email address of someone who no longer worked at the elections agency. Freitas went on to win a write-in campaign that year. During the same cycle, two other candidates — Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk — also had paperwork trouble after local party officials failed to submit forms officially declaring them nominees.
After the confusion of 2019, the elections department drafted a bill meant to avoid similar issues going forward.
Under the proposed legislation, state officials would no longer have had to wrangle official election paperwork from hundreds of local party officials with varying levels of administrative competence. Instead, the bill would have given the chairs of each state political party the responsibility to tell the state what nominating methods it would be using where and who its winning nominees were.
“The intent of the bill was to try to centralize that and put the responsibility on parties to try to organize themselves internally and give the state one central point of contact,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored the unsuccessful 2020 legislation. “I think that the people who oppose the bill like the idea that the person who’s responsible for getting their paperwork in is a person who lives nearby.”
During hearings on the proposal three years ago, former Chief Deputy Elections Commissioner Jessica Bowman told lawmakers the idea was that the Republican Party of Virginia would give the agency “one big sheet of everyone,” freeing state officials from “chasing down” hundreds of local party officials to get the information they needed.
Some lawmakers said they were uncomfortable with giving state party chairs more authority over their local party officials back home.
“That’s way too much power, way too much mischief that can happen in our electoral lives,” said Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake.
The Democratic-controlled House passed the 2020 bill by a 56-44 vote, but it was defeated in the Senate after it was amended to effectively force state political parties to do open primaries by default. The Senate amendment would have allowed party-run processes, but the party would have had to pick one method across the board, meaning no conventions unless the state party was willing to hold conventions everywhere.
“I think there’s a lot more opportunity for mischief locally,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said as he pressed for the amendment to reduce the role of local party committees in the election process.
Jones, the Suffolk Republican official who sued earlier this year over the nominating method in Senate District 17, claimed “high-ranking Republicans in the state’s executive branch” pressured the elections department to disregard the notice she sent indicating a primary had been chosen. Lawyers for the state argued the elections agency, after consulting the law and reviewing the information the RPV submitted seeking to overrule Jones, had decided the notice from Jones was invalid. In a court filing, the state suggested Jones was attempting to “usurp the power and rights plainly vested in the political party” and had claimed decision-making authority she didn’t actually have.
The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares, which lost the court fight on behalf of the elections department, refused to say whether it had advised the agency to overrule the primary notice from Jones. Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said any advice the office “does or does not give its clients is protected by attorney client privilege.”
The state isn’t planning to appeal the ruling from Richmond Circuit Court Judge Claire G. Cardwell, who concluded existing law gives the state no power to “investigate further” whether election notices received from local party officials are valid.
“To do so would undermine the statutory wall that exists between the government and the workings of the political parties of the Commonwealth,” wrote Cardwell.
Rick Boyer, a Lynchburg-area lawyer who represented Jones in her lawsuit against the state, said he thinks the existing law works well and the judge’s ruling upheld his contention that the state’s only role is to “accept the word of the applicable chairman.” However, he said, he doesn’t think that law applies so broadly that the state would have to accept a clearly false election notice from a local party official.
“I don’t think that the State Board of Elections is required to perpetrate a fraud,” Boyer said. “But if it’s a dispute that’s working its way through the party’s dispute resolution process … the government has no authority to resolve that dispute.”
Though the 2020 attempt to make primaries the default nominating method failed, a bill that passed a year later might prevent similar electoral confusion in the future. In 2021, the Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed legislation requiring parties that choose conventions or non-primary methods of nominating candidates to make absentee voting accommodations for overseas military members, college students, and people with disabilities.
Many in Virginia politics expect that to be so logistically difficult that the law will mean the end of party-run conventions altogether when it takes effect at the beginning of 2024.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Virginia State Police taking back unwanted prescription drugs April 22 at sites statewide
On Saturday, April 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 23rd opportunity in thirteen years to participate in the National Drug Take-Back Initiative to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Virginia State Police are hosting sites at Division Headquarters across the state. You can bring your pills for disposal to a collection site near you. To locate a collection site near, simply go to the DEA website DEATakeBack.com. You can search by zip code for a collection site near you or call. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last October, Americans turned in 324 tons (over 647,163 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 4,902 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,340 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 22 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 16,636,729 million pounds, more than 8,318 tons of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 22nd Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion Website.
56% of Virginia abortions were performed via medication in 2021
The use of medication abortion has been rising in Virginia over the past seven years, with more than half of all abortions in the state induced with pills rather than performed by surgery in 2021.
According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, 56% of the roughly 17,000 induced terminations of pregnancy — the state’s legal term for abortion — that occurred in the state in 2021 were the result of medication.
That number has been steadily rising since 2015 when over 27% of the more than 18,600 induced terminations in Virginia were through medication. Virginia women’s increasing reliance on medication to terminate pregnancies is also in line with national trends: According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, 54% of all U.S. abortions in 2020 were performed via medication rather than surgery.
“Just gradually over time we’ve seen more and more patients choosing this route,” said Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, chief medical director for the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood. “We are really seeing patients for medication abortion almost every day of the week at our sites.”
But abortion in Virginia could look very different if courts uphold parts of a ruling by a federal judge in Texas to halt or limit the Food and Drug Administration’s more than two-decade-old approval of mifepristone, which is used along with misoprostol to terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks.
The April 7 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk effectively called for a halt to the sale of mifepristone across the U.S. by April 15. Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the manufacturer of a brand-name version of mifepristone, Danco Laboratories, asked the higher U.S. 5th Circuit of Appeals to put that decision on hold but were only partly successful. While the court agreed to continue allowing the sale of the drug on the grounds that the statute of limitations to challenge the original 2000 FDA approval had run out, it let stand other provisions of the Texas ruling that will significantly narrow access to the medication by upholding certain restrictions on its use that were in place prior to 2016.
Those restrictions, which are set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday will, among other changes, only allow mifepristone to be used through the seventh week of pregnancy and will bar it from being prescribed via telehealth or mailed.
In the meantime, the Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories have made an emergency request to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to uphold the FDA approval of the drug. The court is expected to act by Wednesday night.
A separate ruling by a federal judge in Washington state, handed down minutes after the April 7 Texas decision, temporarily blocked the FDA from “altering the status quo” with regard to mifepristone in 17 states and Washington, D.C. that had argued the agency was imposing unnecessary regulations on the drug. However, Virginia is not a party to that case, meaning it will not be affected by the ruling.
While 13 states have banned most abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, Virginia’s divided government has meant Republicans have made little headway to date in rolling back the state’s expansive abortion rights. Virginia places few restrictions on abortion in the first and second trimesters and allows the procedure in the third if three doctors decide continuing the pregnancy would pose a severe risk to the mother.
Consequently, if upheld, the new limits on mifepristone are poised to be the most consequential narrowing of abortion access the state has seen since the court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe. And because mifepristone is only authorized for use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy — or, under the restrictions allowed by the appeals court, seven weeks — its biggest impacts in Virginia will be seen among women seeking to end a pregnancy during the first trimester.
Ramesh said that regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, Planned Parenthood is “committed to providing medication abortion in Virginia” and would continue to offer it under the more restrictive regulations or by relying solely on misoprostol, the second of the two-pill medication abortion regimen approved by the FDA.
“We’re not going anywhere,” she said. “Abortion is not going anywhere, and abortion providers are, for better or for worse, very good at contorting themselves to meet the needs of patients.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
One state already has voted to ban TikTok. For Congress, it’s going to be much tougher.
As TikTok has mushroomed to more than 150 million monthly U.S. users, so have warnings among both state legislators and members of Congress about its potential danger as a tool of the Chinese government.
Dozens of states, including Virginia and the federal government this year, banned public employees from downloading the popular app on their government devices. But the Montana legislature went further and on Friday passed the nation’s first statewide ban, though GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte has not yet signed the measure, and it’s not clear how it would be enforced. If it becomes law, it would go into effect on Jan. 1.
Members of both parties in a U.S. House hearing in March told TikTok CEO Shou Chew they were considering a total nationwide ban. That idea has raised a slew of objections, not the least of which is how banning an app that provides a platform for speech could be consistent with the First Amendment.
In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order in December banning the use of TikTok, another Chinese app known as WeChat, and “any other applications developed by” their parent companies “on any government-issued devices, including state-issued cell phones, laptops, or other devices capable of connecting to the internet except for public safety purposes.”
“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” said Youngkin in a release.
During its most recent session, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation putting those restrictions into state law.
Below are answers to five common questions about the debate in the nation’s capital.
Why does Congress want to ban TikTok?
Members of both parties have expressed concerns about TikTok’s data collection practices and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Chew said the data TikTok collects from users are no different from those of other platforms, including domestic products like Instagram. TikTok is based in Singapore and Los Angeles, Chew said. The product is not even available in China, whose ruling Communist Party does not offer the same guarantees of free speech as the U.S. Constitution.
But lawmakers say TikTok is unique because the Chinese government could compel the company to provide its user data.
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is Chinese and is beholden to laws that require private companies to provide information to Chinese authorities, lawmakers have said.
“The CCP’s laws require Chinese companies like ByteDance to spy on their behalf,” Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, the chairwoman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Chew during the March 23 hearing. “That means any Chinese company must grant the CCP access and manipulation capabilities as a design feature.”
Attempts to ban TikTok are also part of a trend of lawmakers seeking to appear tough on China. U.S. House Republicans created a select committee this year to respond to China’s rising power. And members of both parties have voiced support for restrictions on foreign ownership of farmland, mainly targeting China.
In Virginia, the General Assembly passed a bill earlier this year prohibiting any “foreign adversary” from acquiring “any interest in agricultural land in the Commonwealth.” The legislation gained support from both Republicans and Democrats, although Democrats were split on the proposal.
What proposals have the most support?
There are leading contenders from a host of options in each chamber of Congress.
In the Senate, 13 Democrats and 13 Republicans have signed on to support the RESTRICT Act, written by Virginia Democrat Mark Warner and South Dakota Republican John Thune. Jake Sullivan, a high-ranking national security official in President Joe Biden’s White House, applauded the measure.
The bill would authorize the secretary of commerce to ban applications from six adversarial countries, including China.
But key senators, including the chair and ranking member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and floor leaders of each party, have not signed on.
Civil libertarians on both the far left of the Democratic Party and the far right of the Republican Party have voiced their disapproval, Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, said in an interview.
The bill also lacks support from some senators who favor TikTok bans.
Missouri Republican Josh Hawley, the sponsor of another bill to explicitly ban TikTok, said in a March 29 tweet that the Warner-Thune measure does not go far enough
“The problem with the RESTRICT Act is — it doesn’t ban TikTok,” he wrote. “It gives the President a whole bunch of new authority and does nothing to stop the CCP. Just ban TikTok.”
In the House, the Foreign Affairs Committee approved a bill by its chairman, Texas Republican Michael McCaul. But no Democrats voted for the measure in committee. A party-line vote could send the measure through the House, but it would need bipartisan support to pass the Senate.
How would the bans work?
It’s not entirely clear, but a ban would likely involve blocking companies like Apple and Google from offering TikTok in their app store.
The two leading bills would take different regulatory approaches — the Senate version would go through the Commerce Department, while the House bill provides authority to the Treasury Department, for example — but users would likely see similar effects under either.
Mobile device makers can approve or reject applications from appearing in app stores. Removing TikTok from those sources would keep users from downloading the app. Those who already have the app on their devices would see its usability decrease over time as updates could not be installed.
But the technical uncertainty about how exactly a ban would play out was among the Democratic criticisms of the House bill.
“We’re being asked to rush this bill through committee with no input from sanction experts, technologists, the business community, or even the regulatory agencies who would be in charge of enforcing a ban,” Arizona Democrat Greg Stanton said at a March 1 markup of the bill.
Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline said he was sympathetic to the national security concerns but said the measure was “not well-written” and lacked “definitions about critical components.”
“There is broad and maybe universal support on this committee to do exactly what this bill intends to do, but this is incredibly important that it be done right,” Cicilline said. “We all want very much to give the administration the tools that it needs, but in its current form — without a lot of amplification and a lot of definitions — it’s difficult for me to support this.”
Didn’t Trump already try this?
Former President Donald Trump did issue an executive order in 2020 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to ban TikTok, citing many of the same concerns members have recently brought.
A federal court struck down that order because, under the law he cited, the president did not have the authority to ban the app. Amendments to that law, enacted in 1988 and 1994, prevented presidents from regulating “information and informational materials,” such as books, movies, or digital media.
The judge did not rule on the First Amendment concerns.
The Thune-Warner bill was written specifically to make such an order compliant with the IEEPA.
“The RESTRICT Act responds to foreign-adversary technology threats of today by giving the force of law to former President Trump’s nearly identical effort, and it prepares for the threats of the future so the United States isn’t forced to play Whac-A-Mole every time a platform like TikTok rears its ugly head,” Thune said in a statement.
Is any of this constitutional?
That will be the subject of debate.
In a March 29 response to Hawley’s Senate floor speech, Kentucky Republican Rand Paul said proposals to ban an app that fostered free expression mirrored China’s own TikTok ban.
The First Amendment protects even unpopular speech. Hawley’s bill to ban the app would violate the free speech rights of both the owners of TikTok, some of whom are American and the app’s users, he said.
“Do we really want to emulate Chinese speech bans?” Paul said. “We don’t ban things that are unpopular in this country.”
Hawley responded that the First Amendment did not protect espionage, which he said TikTok enabled the Chinese government to conduct.
A complete ban can only be consistent with the First Amendment if it is a response to immediate and significant harm and there is no less restrictive way to respond, Leventoff said.
“That test is not going to be met,” she said. “We don’t have any evidence of immediate and significant harm. And even if we did have that evidence, it’s hard to argue that banning TikTok is the least restrictive solution.”
While TikTok is sometimes described as a platform where young users share dance videos and other unserious content, political speech is also plentiful on the app, Leventoff said, making a nationwide ban even more dangerous from a free speech perspective.
“We view this as an extremely important component of speech,” she said.
Mercury editor Sarah Vogelsong contributed to this story.
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
Virginia election officials change process for removing dead people from voter rolls
The Virginia Department of Elections says it has “streamlined” the process of removing dead voters from the rolls by allowing local registrars to use obituaries to confirm deaths and creating a form meant to make it easier for family members to notify election offices after a death.
In a news release Monday, the agency said it had also reviewed the way it receives death records from the Virginia Department of Health. After looking at records going back to 1960, the agency said it had found a total of 18,990 deceased voters who had not yet been removed from the rolls.
“As a result of these findings and process improvements, citizens can expect to see a significant number of names removed from Virginia’s voter rolls,” the agency’s release said.
In an interview, Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said her agency discovered a computer coding issue while preparing to transition to a new voter system. The current system, she said, had trouble catching unattended deaths or cases where someone dies at home without being tended to by a doctor. Such deaths increased during COVID-19 but can take longer to show up in state death records because officials have to take extra time to investigate the cause.
The release said some of the changes came in response to requests from local registrars. Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins, the president of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia, said registrars previously had to wait for an official form of notification before they could remove someone they knew had died based on information in their own community.
“We often know who our friends and neighbors are,” Robbins said.
List maintenance — the election-world term for keeping voter rolls up to date and removing voters who have died, moved elsewhere or been disqualified — has been a major priority for Republicans who argue sloppy registration data can lead to abuse. Though the topic can often veer into conspiracy theories about dead people voting, keeping voter registration data as clean as possible has traditionally been a bipartisan goal.
If done correctly, list maintenance can decrease confusion and problems at the polls. But voting rights advocates often watch carefully to ensure list cleanup doesn’t lead to the removal of eligible voters.
Last year, the politically divided General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to require VDH to send the elections department a list of recently deceased Virginians on a weekly basis instead of once a month. Virginia also requires state officials to conduct annual list maintenance by checking state voter records against federal death data maintained by the U.S. Social Security Administration.
The elections department also said it had “introduced” a new way for registrars to check records of deaths in other states via the National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems (NAPHSIS), a nonprofit organization representing vital records offices across the country. The organization maintains a multi-state database it bills as having “the most accurate death data in the nation.”
“It gives the registrars the ability to look up and see if there is a death record for that person that exists in another state,” Beals said. “This is a particularly big deal for the people who are on the border.”
Robbins, who oversees elections in a rural county that’s nearer to population centers in Tennessee and West Virginia than it is to major cities in Virginia, said the new data access will be particularly beneficial for her office.
“Here in Southwest Virginia and in other parts of the state, the major hospitals are located out of state. So we often see a good percentage of our citizens pass away out of state,” she said. “So this is certainly going to help.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
U.S. elections official takes part in secretive GOP conference, sparking backlash
A commissioner of a federal elections agency recently spoke at a secretive conference of conservative voting activists and Republican secretaries of state and congressional staff — a step that election experts call highly improper for an official charged with helping states administer fair and unbiased elections.
U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner Donald Palmer, the former chief election official in Virginia, was a panelist at a February conference organized by conservative groups working to impose new voting restrictions, including the Heritage Foundation.
Ten chief state election officials, as well as elections staff from three additional Republican-led states, attended the confab, which was described by one prominent organizer as a “private, confidential meeting.”
The existence of the conference, including its agenda and list of attendees, was first reported by The Guardian U.S. and the investigative journalism site Documented.
In a statement to States Newsroom, Palmer defended his appearance, calling it “an important opportunity to engage.” Palmer, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, is one of two Republican members of the four-member commission, which by law is divided evenly between the two main political parties.
Though the EAC has no ethics code to guide commissioners or staff, it’s one of several agencies subject to heightened restrictions on political activity via the Hatch Act — the U.S. law that restricts federal government employees from involvement in partisan politics.
Amber McReynolds, the former elections director for the city of Denver and a prominent election administration expert, said commissioners should be barred from partisan events.
“With elections, the standard has to be higher. The professionalism has to be higher. The transparency has to be higher,” said McReynolds, who sits on the Board of Governors for the U.S. Postal Service. “[EAC commissioners] should not be participating in partisan activities.”
“I do think it’s important for them to engage,” added McReynolds, who is politically unaffiliated. “But do so with equal access in mind and high ethics in mind, and certainly not in private meetings.”
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, went further, suggesting Palmer should step down.
“Election professionals across the spectrum are deeply disappointed that (a commissioner) of this federal agency abused the trust we placed in his ability to be professional and unbiased in supporting election administration,” Benson said in a statement. “His inappropriate and poor judgment calls into question his ability to continue in his role in the future.”
“It’s the perception of appearing at a highly partisan group that isn’t transparent,” said Thom Reilly, the co-director of the Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy at Arizona State University. “In a time when there is so much that’s problematic about how people are viewing elections, I think this is going to add to that. I think it’s problematic.”
In a statement sent via an EAC spokesperson, Palmer responded:
“The Heritage Secretary of State Meeting was an important opportunity to engage with chief election officials and key staff. It was a forum to discuss the national security implications of voting system standards and testing, federal legislation and funding, and interstate voter registration data sharing, and I appreciated hearing from states and answering their questions.”
Trey Grayson, a Republican former secretary of state of Kentucky who served on the bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Administration created by President Barack Obama, said he doesn’t have a problem with Palmer’s appearance at the event.
“I don’t think the rules of the EAC require him to step back from being an active Republican,” said Grayson. “Don has extensive election administration experience, which he brings to the job as commissioner. He also maintains strong relationships with Republicans across the country. That can help him do his job better. It is possible to still be a partisan and do your job well.”
Panel appearances
According to the event’s agenda, Palmer appeared on a panel entitled “Realistic ERIC Fixes and Reforms” alongside Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Logan Churchwell of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, whose founder and president, Christian Adams, served as moderator.
Palmer also appeared on an “Updates from the Hill” panel alongside two Republican congressional staffers.
Ashcroft has been a key supporter of his state’s strict new voting law. He was one of several Republican chief election officials who recently pulled his state out of the Electronic Registration Information Center, an interstate compact that helps states maintain clean voter rolls and reach out to unregistered voters.
PILF has filed lawsuits aimed at forcing election officials to pare the rolls and has sought to raise fears about illegal voting by non-citizens, which experts say is extremely rare. Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer for Trump who worked with him to overturn the 2020 election, sits on PILF’s board of directors.
The conference was organized in part by the Heritage Foundation’s Hans von Spakovsky, who for decades has been prominent in the conservative push to raise fear about illegal voting in order to impose new voting restrictions.
Also appearing at the event were former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli of the Election Transparency Initiative, Jason Snead of the Honest Elections Project, and — giving the keynote speech — Ken Blackwell of the America First Policy Institute, another PILF board member. All three are leaders of the Trump-backed effort to tighten voting rules.
In an email to the staff of a Texas Republican state legislator who was set to appear at the event, von Spakovsky wrote: “There is no live stream. This is not a public event. It is a private, confidential meeting of the secretaries. I would rather you not send out a press release about it.” The email was obtained by Documented.
Chief elections officials from Indiana, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia attended the conference.
Former DOJ lawyer
Palmer joined the EAC in 2019. A former lawyer in the voting section of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, he has served in senior election administration posts under Republican administrations in Florida and Virginia.
Palmer has tweeted about efforts to add Antifa to the FBI’s list of terror groups and in opposition to gun control policies. Antifa is shorthand for anti-fascists, far-left-leaning militant groups that violently resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
And this isn’t the first time Palmer has appeared with activists working to restrict voting. In 2020, Palmer and EAC Commissioner Christy McCormick, a fellow Republican and currently the agency’s chair, went on a podcast hosted by Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote, another leader of the effort to raise fears about illegal voting.
On the podcast, Palmer questioned the security of mail-in voting, which many states expanded during the pandemic, and which has not been associated with significant fraud in the states that use it widely.
“There have been studies that say that vote-by-mail and absentee is just simply more vulnerable to fraud because an election official is not confirming the identity of the voter,” Palmer said. “It’s obvious when you look at reports of fraud that take place occasionally. Election officials and election offices need to be vigilant to make sure that increased probability of fraud doesn’t take place on a scale that swings an election.”
Palmer also appeared on Mitchell’s podcast in 2021 — though in that appearance, he sought to knock down fears among right-wing voting activists about the vulnerability of voting systems.
At his confirmation hearing in 2018, Palmer stressed his commitment to fairness and impartiality.
“The principles of democracy and justice are greater than the singular success of any political party or candidate who may win or lose an individual race,” he declared.
What the EAC does
The EAC, which was created as part of the Help America Vote Act of 2002, sets standards for voting systems and supports states with other aspects of election administration, including distributing federal funds.
It also publishes widely used voting data and maintains the national mail voter registration form. Its four commissioners are appointed by the president based on recommendations by congressional leaders and confirmed by the Senate.
Though it often flies under the radar, the commission can play an important role in setting voting policy. In 2016, its executive director worked to make it easier for several Republican secretaries of state to require proof of citizenship from people registering to vote before being blocked by a court.
McReynolds said part of the problem is the structure of the EAC, whose commissioners must be either Republicans or Democrats.
“Literally, Congress crafted a law that you have to be a D or an R, which leaves out 45 percent of the country and also a boatload of experience due to the lack of a party label,” she said, adding that the U.S. should learn from other advanced democracies and ensure nonpartisanship in the conduct of election administration.
“There is independence when you look around the world, with the election authorities,” McReynolds said. “We have to decouple partisan political party activity from election administration and ensure nonpartisan guardrails are in place with high ethical standards for those who oversee elections.”
by Zachary Roth, Virginia Mercury
Virginia group voices concerns about underage drinking
April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and Virginia groups are doing their part to educate people about alcohol abuse.
The state ranked 22nd for excessive drinking in the latest America’s Health Rankings report. Around 17% of Virginia adults say they’ve had bouts with binge drinking more than once a month, which lines up with the national average.
Experts also worry about underage drinking. In 2022 Monitoring the Future survey, more than half of high school seniors said they had a drink in the past year.
Barrye Price, President and CEO of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, is not surprised since minors have easy access to alcohol.
“If you say, ‘What do most houses have?’ It’s not cigarettes, you know, it’s not marijuana, but most houses have alcohol,” Price pointed out. “Beer in the fridge, wine and spirits, and I don’t know anybody who doesn’t have a bar in their house.”
He added parents could lock up the liquor the way they would a firearm, but it appears the pandemic lowered parents’ guard with underage drinking. A 2021 study found 16% of parents who never let their kids have alcohol before the pandemic relaxed the rules during the shutdowns.
At the federal level, the Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act provides funding for many programs to inform youths about the dangers of underage drinking. Along with the programs, Price thinks parents are the greatest counteroffensive for keeping kids sober.
“You know, I remember as a kid when I’d come in, my mother would always want to look me in the face, smell my breath, get close to me, and see if I’d had alcohol,” Price recounted. “I tell you that I think we have to continue to do that — you know, as parents — to make sure our youth aren’t getting involved.”
And for adults, the latest federal guidelines recommend drinking alcohol only in moderation, meaning two drinks or fewer per day.
