How adopting a plant-based diet could save you money

Did you know that adopting a vegetarian or vegan diet could save you money? Here’s why plant-based meals are more affordable.

Cheaper protein

The vast majority of plant-based proteins like beans, lentils, peas and tofu are cheaper than the lean animal proteins recommended by public health agencies, including fish and chicken. In addition, dehydrated textured vegetable protein (TVP), which is often used as a replacement for ground beef, is cheaper and can be safely stored for months at a time.

Affordable fruits and vegetables

While the importance of eating a lot of fruits and vegetables is well understood and central to most nutritional guidelines, there’s a persistent misconception that they cost a fortune. This is likely because out-of-season fruits and vegetables need to travel long distances, thereby inflating their sale price.

In practice, it’s possible to eat lots of fruits and vegetables on a budget. In-season produce is often affordable, especially when locally sourced. Frozen fruits are also typically less expensive than their fresh counterparts and they aren’t any less healthy, although you should privilege those with no added sugar. Finally, remember that you don’t need to use the freshest vegetables to make soup.

Adding a few vegetarian or vegan meals to your weekly meal plan will allow you to save money and may even convince you to make a permanent switch to a plant-based diet.