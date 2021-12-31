How big is immense? Sizes we can’t imagine

The earth seems pretty small these days, with everyone everywhere being able to talk or text with anyone anywhere.

This is an illusion of technology, of course. The ball on which we travel is immense and its component parts are astonishingly large.

Chances are these are some statistics that will surprise you.

How big is the Pacific Ocean?

It is so vast that: (Statistica, Skillshare, Wikipedia, Space.com)

– At its widest point from Indonesia to South America, you could put the diameter of five of our moons across it.

– You could put Mars in the middle of it. The Pacific Ocean is 20 million square km larger than the surface area of Mars.

– Every one of the world’s continents could fit in the Pacific basin.

How big is the Africa continent? (Scientific American)

– The continental United States almost fills up the round cap at the top of the African continent.

– After you put in the U.S., you still have room for China, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, the UK, Austria, Part of Eastern Europe, Greece, Italy, Germany, Poland, and France.

– Africa is 30.4 million kilometers, dominating the geographic area of most large countries: Russia, 17.1; Canada, 10; China, 9.6; U.S., 9.5; Brazil 8.5; Australia, 7.7; Mexico 2.2.

– When you look at a flat map, Greenland at the top looks almost as big as Africa. That is an illusion of map making, which tries to account for the shape of the globe. In fact, Greenland has just 2.2 million square kilometers, compared to Africa’s 30.4.

Africa compared to the Pacific Ocean

Africa may be big at 30.4 million square kilometers, but it is dwarfed by the Pacific Ocean which has a surface of 165.2 million square kilometers.

Sizes in Kilometers:

The Pacific Ocean 165.2 million square kilometers surface area (statistica)

Pacific Ocean, North Pacific, South Pacific surface area about 323 million square km (statistica)

The surface area of Mars is 144 million square km (nasa)

The surface area of the moon 37.94 million square km (space.com)

The diameter of the moon is 3,474.8 km. (space.com)

From Indonesia to the coast Colombia, South American it is 19,800 km (skillshare)