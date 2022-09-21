How ceiling fans can save you money every season

Ceiling fans are known for keeping your home cool on hot summer days. However, did you know that fans can help keep your house comfortable all year? They can also help you reduce your energy bills. Here’s how.

Summer

A switch on your ceiling fan’s central unit allows you to operate it in a clockwise or counterclockwise rotation. Set your ceiling fan to turn counterclockwise during warm months to push air downwards and create a cool breeze.

A standard air conditioning (AC) unit uses 3,500 watts of power. On the other hand, a ceiling fan uses just 50. If you use ceiling fans, there are many summer days when you don’t need the AC. Ceiling fans also complement your air conditioning. Fans keep air flowing throughout the room and help maintain a constant temperature, so your air conditioner won’t operate as much.

Winter

During winter, change your fan’s settings to spin clockwise at a low speed. The fan will redistribute rising warm air from your furnace throughout the room. You can turn your thermostat down and still be comfortable. Moreover, your furnace won’t work as hard, saving you money.

Lastly, ensure your fan blades are tilted at 12 degrees to provide sufficient airflow. However, if they’re angled at more than 16 degrees, they’ll cause too much wind causing loose objects to blow around the room.