Interesting Things to Know
How chicken became the Japanese Christmas food
Nothing illustrates the ubiquity of Christmas like how the Japanese do it.
Only 1 percent of Japanese people consider themselves Christians. But Christmas is a very popular holiday in Japan for one reason: fried chicken.
Since the 1980s, Japanese families have indulged in the KFC Party Barrel for Christmas dinner.
According to CNN, “KFC Japan pulled in 6.9 billion yen (roughly U.S. $63 million) from December 20 to 25 in 2018, with lines out the door starting on December 23.”
The Japanese even have Santa-san, a man with white hair in a red suit whose face looks like, you guessed it, Colonel Sanders himself.
This didn’t happen without some marketing.
When Kentucky Fried Chicken (now KFC) outlets started opening in Japan in the 1970s, the country had no Christmas traditions, since the people had no roots in Christianity.
In 1974, the company launched its “Kentucky for Christmas” advertising campaign. Advertisements showed happy families enjoying a feast of delicious chicken while “My Old Kentucky Home” played in the background. Of course, that song isn’t a Christmas carol, but it didn’t need to be in secular Japan.
In addition, the fried chicken was not too different than the Japanese karaage, small pieces of deep-fried meat. And, the Japanese social practice of sharing food, matched with the idea of a Party Barrel of chicken, shrimp, coleslaw, tiramisu cake, and wine.
Interesting Things to Know
The crews that make container ships go
Globalization now relies on massive shipping networks that criss-cross the globe. Many of the goods around your house likely crossed oceans on their journey to you. While traveling across oceans now is certainly easier than in centuries past, it still takes incredible talent and human ingenuity to move goods and massive ships such vast distances.
From the bridge or deck, cargo ship captains must run a tight ship, managing the staff on board and plotting the ship’s course through oceans, straits, storms, and more.
The captain is supported by the deck crew, which includes officers of the watch, such as the chief mate, second mate, and third mate. When the captain’s not on deck, officers of the watch oversee the deck and the ship’s navigation. NauticJobs reports that a captain earns an average monthly salary of $9,850 while a second officer pulls in $3,200.
Meanwhile, the chief engineer oversees the maintenance and operation of engineering equipment and machinery, such as the engines. Junior officers, such as the second and third engineers, assist the chief engineer. Underneath the engineer, skilled mechanics, electricians, and other trade workers ensure that the ship is functioning and safe for travel. The chief engineer pulls in $9,600 a month while an electrical officer receives $4,200.
You’ll also find other crew members aboard cargo ships. Under the stewards’ department, for example, you’ll find a chief cook who provides meals for the ship’s workers. You’ll find kitchen staff hands as well, and stewards are often responsible for keeping living and common areas clean. The typical chief cook earns $1,766 a month.
It’s worth noting that crews have actually been stranded on ships if the shipping company goes out of business. In these cases, if they leave the ship, they won’t be paid, but staying doesn’t necessarily guarantee payment either.
Interesting Things to Know
Why are people spending millions on NFTs?
In recent months, some alternative investment vehicles, such as sports trading cards and exotic cars, have sold for record-breaking prices. Now, Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, have also emerged as hot commodities, even if they leave some folks scratching their heads.
What is an NFT? Take a glance at record-breaking NFT sales and you’ll start to get an idea. Mike Winkelmann, for example, created a new piece of art every day, including on his own wedding day.
Then, he bundled the first 5,000 days as a singular piece of art, titled Everydays: the First 5000 Days, and sold the digital file as an NFT, ultimately fetching $69.3 million.
Why would anyone pay so much for a digital art file? Because it’s a Non-Fungible Token, meaning there’s only one original. Ultimately, people value originals and rare items. We could create replicas of sports trading cards or even fine artworks, yet as copies, they won’t be worth all that much. NFTs extend a similar concept of the “original” to digital files, including artworks, songs, and videos.
Of course, many would-be NFT purchasers may wonder about counterfeits. NFTs typically use a blockchain, which is essentially a public ledger, to manage transactions and determine custody.
Multiple copies of blockchains are created and stored, making them difficult to hack or forge but easy to verify.
Are NFTs worth the money? Ultimately, buyers determine value, and so far, many have proven willing to shell out millions for some NFTs. Some argue that NFTs offer the next step for fine art collecting. History will determine if they’re right.
Interesting Things to Know
The evolution of a timeless beauty product
According to New Scientist, our species, Homo sapiens, became distinct about 350,000 years ago. And for about 348,980 of those years, there was no such thing as anti-perspirant.
But we did have perfume and lots of it. According to Sarah Everts in her article A Brief History of Perfume: Visiting an Archive of Ancient Scents (available on Literary Hub), for most of our history, we’ve used perfumes to change our bodies’ fragrances, to cover up funky smells, in religious rituals and to signify wealth and power. Some cultures even believed that perfumes could protect us from diseases. And far from the golden or colorless alcohol-based liquids, we’re accustomed to seeing in today’s department stores, perfumes in the past were often contained in ointments or dispersed in fragrant smoke Perfumed oils were equally common, according to the Getty institute — in 2003, archaeologists uncovered the 4,000-year-old ruins of a perfume factory in Cyprus, where ancient Cypriots used olive oil to extract fragrant plant oils.
Animal-derived ingredients, such as glandular oils from musk deer and civet cats, were common for centuries. Ambergris, a waxy substance that sperm whales secrete into their intestines, was highly prized as a fixative during the 18th and 19th centuries. The end of commercial whaling ended the ambergris business as well, but pieces of “floating gold” still wash ashore every now and then and can be sold at outrageous prices. One Thai fisherman could make more than a million dollars after he found a 66-pound chunk in September, according to The National.
Humans smell a lot better than we used to, thanks to modern plumbing and anti-perspirants, but we still love perfume. According to Business Insider, perfume sales spiked in the first quarter of 2021. Industry watchers aren’t surprised — perfume is easy to use, less expensive than other luxuries, and can lift our spirits.
Interesting Things to Know
5 easy ways to reduce your ecological footprint
Are you looking for small steps you can take in your daily life to limit your impact on the environment? If so, here are five simple things you can do to reduce your ecological footprint.
1. Pack an accessory kit. Keep reusable shopping bags, water bottles, coffee mugs, utensils, and straws in your car and by the front door so you always have them with you when you’re on the go.
2. Shop in bulk. From nuts and spices to dog treats and laundry detergent, there are plenty of products you can buy in large or reusable containers to reduce waste. Bar shampoos and soaps also have less packaging than their liquid counterparts.
3. Avoid single-use products. Rely on beeswax wrap rather than plastic wrap to keep your food fresh. Similarly, you can replace parchment paper and aluminum foil with washable baking mats.
4. Opt for reusable items. Facial tissues, paper towels, sanitary napkins, diapers, makeup remover pads, and cotton swabs are just some of the single-use items that are available in reusable versions.
5. Conserve water. If possible, collect rainwater in barrels for use in your garden. You can also purchase a low-flow showerhead, do laundry only when you have a full load and turn off the tap while you brush your teeth.
To find the products you need to adopt a greener lifestyle, visit the stores in your area.
Interesting Things to Know
How Star Wars revolutionized toys, merchandising and film
While 2021 won’t see a new Star Wars film on the silver screen, that galaxy far, far away will still have a huge impact on the holidays. Indeed, Star Wars arguably reshaped the relationship between media and toys.
Back in the late 1970s, movie director George Lucas made 20th Century Fox an irresistible offer, agreeing to cut his Star Wars director fee by $500,000 in exchange for keeping merchandising rights. Fox jumped at the deal because movie-themed toys then were mostly an afterthought. Movie-themed toys could drum up sales while movies were still in theaters but were quickly forgotten after the theater run wrapped up.
Then Star Wars became an out of this galaxy hit. Yet what was perhaps more surprising was the massive, sustained demand for Star Wars toys. Indeed, toy company Kenner, which originally held the rights to produce Star Wars-themed toys, couldn’t keep up with demand. During the holidays, they actually had to send out IOUs.
George Lucas established one of the biggest movie franchises in history. But just as importantly, he reshaped the modern toy industry. Now, tying in ancillary products, including toys, clothing, video games, and more, is a major strategy for many film studios.
Consider the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather than turning to on-staff comic buffs and storytellers to decide which superheroes to base movies around, Marvel executives sought insights from kids. Children were shown drawings of various superheroes and were asked who they’d like to play with as toys. Iron Man came out as the clear winner and as a result, Marvel Studios launched the MCU with an Iron Man flick.
Hasbro, which partners with Disney to make Star Wars, Marvel, and other themed toys, generated nearly $1.1 billion in revenues through their partner brands in 2020. While this marks a drop from the $1.2 billion in 2019, it’s still a substantial sum. The Licensing Industry Merchandisers Association estimates that total licensed merchandise sales reached $262.9 billion in 2016.
Interesting Things to Know
Tiny homes and the law: 3 things you should know
Do you dream of downsizing, adopting a minimalist lifestyle, and getting closer to nature? If so, a tiny house might be right for you. However, it’s important to be aware that this type of dwelling, while increasingly popular, often still falls into a gray area in terms of the law. Here are some things to keep in mind as you explore your options.
1. Size and style matter
A major decision you’ll need to make regarding your tiny house is whether to build it on a foundation or on wheels. If you opt for a stationary home, it’ll be subject to local bylaws regarding house sizes. The minimum ranges from 70 to 1,000 square feet depending on where you live. If you want a moveable tiny home, however, it may need to be registered as a recreational vehicle.
2. It can’t go just anywhere
How tiny houses are zoned in a particular area can greatly limit where you’ll be allowed to build or park your home. For example, in many municipalities, it’s illegal to take up permanent residence in a recreational vehicle on a property that isn’t zoned for mobile homes. This means you might be required to build your tiny house on a foundation.
3. Building codes still apply
While there can be a bit more flexibility if your tiny house is registered as a recreational vehicle, these homes usually need to comply with the local building codes. Among other things, you may need a minimum ceiling height, at least one full bathroom, and a window that can be used as an emergency exit.
The bottom line is that building requirements and other regulations for tiny homes vary widely by state and even municipality. Therefore, it’s crucial that you do plenty of research before committing to this lifestyle.
