Did you know that crickets are a more sustainable source of protein than traditional livestock? Although popular in other parts of the world, cricket farming has recently taken off in North America. Here’s how cricket farming works.

Setup

All you need to start a cricket farm is a small space, a starter stock of about 500 crickets, and some basic equipment. Collect a couple of 20-gallon plastic totes, water dispensers, mosquito netting, perlite and potting soil, sponges, a misting bottle, a heat lamp, and a few empty cardboard egg cartons.

Feed

Crickets eat a wide variety of foods, including commercial cricket feed, fruit and vegetable scraps, as well as grains and nuts. Crickets also require a constant supply of water.

Environment

Crickets thrive in warm, moist environments. Therefore, if you can keep the temperature in the tote between 60 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, you can raise crickets pretty much anywhere, including a barn, shed, or backyard patio. Crickets must also be kept out of the wind and direct sun to prevent them from drying out.

Harvest

Crickets mature in about two months. Once they reach this age, transfer them to a freezer before selling them. After each harvest, simply disinfect the tote and start the cycle again.

Market

The most common use for farmed crickets is bird, fish, and reptile feed. However, crickets can also be turned into human food like cricket chips, flour, and protein powder.

Crickets are packed with amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids.