How do cats see?
If you’d like to see the world the way your cat does, say goodbye to hues of scarlet, crimson, and pink. Felines are believed to be a dichromate color-blind species, which means their retinas contain only two types of cones (color-detecting cells). Some of a cat’s cones are thought to be sensitive to blue and others to green. In contrast, most humans have three types of cones and can see a wider range of colors.
Nocturnal performance
Thanks to a large number of rods (light-detecting cells) in their retinas, a feline’s eyes are perfectly adapted to hunting at night. This is why it’s easy for cats to track their prey by the faint glow of the stars. However, their hyper-reactivity to light makes their eyes less efficient during the day. As a protection, their pupils narrow into thin slits when the light is too strong.
In addition, cats have a broader field of vision and greater peripheral vision than humans. However, they’re nearsighted and unable to distinguish nearby prey if it isn’t moving.
4 ways to be more inclusive in your daily life
There are many benefits to being part of a diverse community, but you’re sure to miss out if you don’t adopt attitudes and behaviors that make people feel welcome around you. Here are four ways to be more inclusive in your daily life.
1. Be mindful of the words you use, as they can be hurtful and lead to misunderstandings. Avoid using derogatory language, even jokingly.
2. Listen attentively to others, and don’t interrupt. Use phrases like “in my opinion” to acknowledge that people have different experiences.
3. When you meet someone, reflect on how your beliefs, biases, and lack of information could affect your first impression of the person.
4. Avoid making assumptions about a person’s identity (ethnic origin, gender identity, religious affiliation, etc.) based on their appearance.
Remember, the key to being inclusive is to keep an open mind about differences and be willing to learn from others.
Kids Corner: What every kid should know about hiccups
Hiccups can be funny, goofy, or frustrating. But have you ever wondered what makes you hiccup or why you get them at all? Here’s what you should know about hiccups.
What causes them
There’s a layer of muscle under your lungs called the diaphragm. When you breathe in, it stretches your lungs, so they can fill up with air. When you breathe out, the diaphragm relaxes and air flows out of your mouth and nose.
Hiccups are an involuntary jerking of the diaphragm, which makes you take in the air really fast. This speeding air then hits your voice box, which makes your vocal cords close and causes you to make a “hic” sound.
An irritated diaphragm is what causes hiccups. Some things that can irritate it are eating or drinking too fast and feeling nervous or excited. Sudden changes in temperature and an upset tummy can do it too.
Why we have them
We don’t know why people get hiccups — they serve no real purpose! However, some scientists think it’s possible that our evolutionary ancestors found hiccups useful in some way, and that we’ve simply inherited our jerky diaphragms. Tadpoles have a hiccup reflex, which helps keep their lungs safe until they become air-breathing adults. So, our hiccups might be leftover from our amphibian relatives.
Another theory about why people have hiccups is that they may help protect the lungs of babies while they’re still growing in the womb (all babies hiccup before they’re born). A further possibility is that hiccups help strengthen breathing muscles after the baby is born.
How to cure them
There are many stories about how to get rid of hiccups. Putting sugar under your tongue, holding your breath and counting to 10, and drinking from the wrong side of a cup are just some so-called cures. However, scientific studies that compared the different methods found that none of them really work.
No one knows for sure why people get hiccups, and there isn’t really a way to cure them. But there’s no need to worry. In most cases, hiccups go away on their own within a few minutes.
Fashion over 50: how to look and feel your best
When it comes to feeling confident and beautiful, the clothes you wear can make a big difference. Here are two tips to help you create flattering outfits that you’ll be eager to show off.
Embrace color
Shades of gray might feel like a safe bet, but the color is more fun. Opt for bright and bold shades — think turquoise, burnt orange, or periwinkle — that complement your complexion and give you a youthful glow. If you’re not ready to go all-in with a magenta dress, start by adding pops of color with your accessories and a classic red lip.
Indulge in quality items
Swap out synthetics in favor of luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and soft cotton. Not only will this elevate your everyday look, but quality items tend to feel great against your skin and can boost your confidence. Additionally, take the time to find pieces that complement your figure, and don’t hesitate to have items tailored to your measurements. A perfect fit can make the difference between sloppy and sophisticated.
For personalized advice, consult the stylists at boutiques in your area.
4 factors to consider when decorating with flowers
Flowers are emblematic of spring and can make a great addition to your home. Here are four factors to consider when decorating with flowers.
1. Think about the decor. Flowers can be used to enhance the atmosphere of a room, so reflect on the design style you want to create. You can use floral arrangements as accent pieces or draw out the colors in furnishings and other decorative pieces.
2. Choose the right size. You want to ensure you maintain a cohesive look when adding flowers to space. Consider whether a room would benefit more from a single, large bouquet that draws the eye or several subtle arrangements.
3. Get creative with placement. Play around with height and texture by hanging plants in macramé holders or securing them to the wall to create a vertical flower garden. Make sure your flowers get enough natural light, as this will make their colors pop.
4. Pick the right flowers. Choose plants that don’t require more maintenance than you have time for, and consider how they grow to ensure your flowers won’t overwhelm a space. If you want to forgo the hassle, opt for dried or artificial arrangements.
Finally, keep in mind that moving or replacing your flowering plants and bouquets a few times a year is a simple way to freshen up your decor.
5 signs that you’re (finally) ready to move into a seniors’ residence
Are you wondering if you should move into a seniors’ residence? Here are five indications it may be time to take this step.
1. Maintaining your property is a burden. Washing windows, clearing leaves, shoveling the driveway, and mowing the lawn can take a toll. If you have to ask for help with most regular chores, or if you’re simply exhausted by them, living in a residence may prove to be a relief.
2. You need daily support. If showering or bathing is strenuous and getting dressed is a struggle, you could improve your quality of life with the care services offered by most seniors’ residences.
3. Your loved ones are worried about your safety. Do you tend to fall or forget to lock your doors? Have you ever almost started a fire by leaving a pot on the stove for too long? Residences are places where safety is a key consideration. You and your loved ones will sleep better-knowing help is available if you need it.
4. It’s hard to eat a healthy diet. Do you often eat frozen or canned meals? If grocery shopping and cooking are major chores for you, remember that in a seniors’ residence, you’ll have access to a variety of healthy meals every day.
5. You want more opportunities to socialize. Do you long for lively conversations and enriching encounters? In seniors’ residences, there are many opportunities to make new friends.
To find your future home, contact the seniors’ residences in your area.
Understanding dental problems in rabbits
If you’re thinking about adopting a rabbit or already own one, it’s important to be aware that this type of pet is prone to dental issues. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
A rabbit’s teeth will continue to grow throughout its lifetime, and at a pretty quick rate. As a result, these creatures need to continually chew on fibrous materials such as hay and leafy vegetables to keep their teeth at a healthy length.
The most common dental problem among rabbits is overgrown teeth, which leads to malocclusion (commonly known as buck teeth). This condition is typically caused by an improper diet, but it may also be linked to hereditary factors, trauma, depression, or a vitamin D deficiency.
Symptoms
A rabbit with damaged or overgrown teeth may have trouble eating and produce an excessive amount of saliva. Dental issues can also cause pain, problems with digestion, abscesses, and lesions of the gums, palate, tongue, and cheeks.
Treatments
While there’s no instant cure for malocclusion in rabbits, you can effectively manage this issue by increasing tooth wear. First and foremost, you need to provide your pet with plenty of hay to chew on and replace it with a fresh batch at least twice a day. Rabbits should also be fed a variety of leafy greens every day.
In addition, you should give your rabbit toys to chew on. Look for ones made of untreated pine, willow, aspen, or apple. Cardboard toys are good too.
Carrots should be avoided or only given as an occasional treat, as they’re high in sugar and can cause tooth decay.
If you notice that your rabbit is having trouble eating or showing other signs of malocclusion, schedule an appointment with a veterinarian who treats rabbits as soon as possible.
