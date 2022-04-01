How driving on empty can damage your car

Driving with a depleted gas tank is risky. In addition to the possibility you’ll get stranded on the side of the road, you could potentially damage your vehicle. Here’s what you should know about driving on empty.

It can damage your fuel filter

Dirt and debris will collect in your gas tank over time. If you drive while the fuel level is very low, there’s a risk this debris will get sucked into your fuel pump and clog the fuel filter.

It can damage your fuel pump

Fuel pumps are designed to operate while submerged in gasoline. Plus, the fuel in your tank helps keep the pump cool. Running on empty will expose the fuel pump and cause it to overheat.

It can cause your engine to misfire

If your gas tank gets too low, the fuel pump will suck in air, which can cause your engine to misfire. Over time, multiple misfires may damage your engine.

It can damage the exhaust system

If you run out of fuel, your car will sputter and stall, which can damage your catalytic converter, an expensive part of your vehicle’s exhaust system.

You can avoid these problems by always having plenty of fuel in the tank. Make sure to start looking for a gas station when your tank is a quarter full.

How far can you go on an empty tank?

Your dashboard warning light will illuminate when two to three gallons of gasoline remain in the tank. How far you can travel depends on the type of vehicle you drive, road conditions, whether you’re driving uphill or downhill, and if you’re cruising in town or on the highway.