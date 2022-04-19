How grain silos work

Grain silos are large, cylindrical tanks used to store livestock feed and grain high in moisture content like corn and barley.

There are two main types of silos: bunker and tower. In both models, grain can be added to the silo using a grain elevator or auger through a hole in the top. The fan must be turned on as soon as there are three feet of grain in the silo. This will ensure the grain doesn’t overheat.

The temperature and humidity of the grain must be checked as soon as it’s placed in the silo. It should also be frequently recorded throughout the storage period using a moisture meter or temperature probe. Once the silo is full, the surface of the grain should be leveled with a spreader or shovel. This helps improve ventilation and stabilizes the temperature and humidity of the grain more quickly.

There’s little to no oxygen inside silos. This allows the grain and plant materials to ferment, a process that’s called ensiling. It preserves the value of the grain until it comes into contact with oxygen.

On tower silos, grain can be unloaded directly from the bottom. However, with bunker silos, you must use a loader. If you have enough space, you can open one side of the silo so livestock can help themselves to feed.