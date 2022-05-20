How green are electric vehicles?

Although purchasing an electric car is generally associated with being environmentally friendly, some consumers doubt it. Here are some facts to set the record straight.

Complex calculation

Fuel consumption alone doesn’t define a car’s environmental impact. In fact, the car’s entire life cycle must be considered, from the extraction of materials used in its manufacture to the car’s ultimate disposal.

The amount of energy and resources required to manufacture the vehicle and to power it is an essential ecological consideration. Moreover, the vehicle’s weight, mileage, and recyclability must also be considered.

Striking a balance

Studies show that manufacturing electric vehicles creates more pollution than manufacturing gasoline-powered cars. However, once the car reaches a specific mileage, this disadvantage gets canceled out. This is especially true in countries, states, and provinces that produce and use renewable energy from such sources as solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric dams.

The most ecological choice

Although not a cure-all as some would describe them, electric cars are a more climate-friendly option than conventional vehicles. That said, you can help reduce your environmental impact by making lifestyle choices like carpooling and using public transit whenever possible.