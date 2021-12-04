How long does it take to build a house?

If you’ve decided it’s time to buy your first home, you’ll probably want to make sure the process goes as smoothly as possible. Here are some tips that can help.

Do plenty of research

First, determine what type of property you want, specifying your criteria for the location, type of dwelling, and year of construction. You should also get a sense of what’s out there by searching real estate websites and walking around the area where you want to buy.

Learn how credit works

It’s important to be aware of the things that can have a positive or negative impact on your credit rating. By being careful about your financial decisions, you can maximize your score and make the most of it when the time comes to secure a mortgage.

Look into homeownership programs

From financial assistance to tax credits and rebates, there are a number of programs designed to make buying your first home easier. Find out which ones are available in your area and whether you’re eligible.

Familiarize yourself with the process

If you understand what’s required to purchase a home, you’ll likely be more at ease and better prepared for each step of the transaction.

Consider all the costs

In addition to the price of the home, there are several other expenses that come with buying a property. These may include mortgage insurance, sales tax, closing costs, and moving fees.

Set aside money for contingencies

Even if you have a home inspected before you buy it (which is strongly encouraged), unpleasant surprises can still occur. Working these expenses into your budget beforehand can save you a lot of worries.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage

This will give you an idea of how much you can afford to borrow for a home and help you narrow your search. Keep in mind that getting pre-approved doesn’t guarantee you the loan, and you’ll need to take further steps to obtain it.

Shop around for a mortgage

Different lenders may offer varying interest rates for the same mortgage. Ask them directly or, to save time and gain access to exclusive products, enlist the help of a mortgage broker.

Finally, keep in mind that any time you’re looking to buy a property, a real estate agent is your best ally.