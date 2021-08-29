How many bathrooms should you have in your home?

If you’re building a new home or want to renovate an existing property, you may be wondering how many bathrooms you should install. Here are some tips to help you make the right choice.

Know the different types

Bathrooms can be categorized as full baths, three-quarter baths, half baths, and quarter baths. Full bathrooms have a sink, toilet, shower, and bathtub. Three-quarter baths have a shower, sink, and toilet but no tub. Half baths, also known as powder rooms, only have a sink and toilet. Quarter baths have just a toilet.

Assess your family’s needs

It’s important to consider how many people are in your family as well as their accessibility requirements. For exam¬ple, a bathtub may be difficult for a person with limited mobility to step over, but it’s convenient for bathing young children. If you have teenagers, an extra full bath or three-quarter bath is probably a wise investment.

Keep the long term in mind

You should be mindful of the future when installing or re¬novating a bathroom. In addition to considering how the needs of your family members are likely to change over time, you should think about how your choices may impact the resale value of your property.

If you need advice on your renovation project, consult a building contractor in your area.