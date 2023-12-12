State News
How Many Inmates Return to Prison? Inconsistent Reporting Makes it Hard to Tell.
Several states this year have reported lower rates of recidivism, showing that fewer convicted criminals are being re-arrested after leaving prison.
But those statistics hardly tell the full story.
Recidivism rates across the country can vary greatly because of how they’re defined, how the data is collected, and how it’s presented to the public. So it can be difficult to say that, for example, one state is doing better than another in rehabilitating formerly incarcerated residents.
“You have to be very, very careful. You have to compare apples to apples and oranges to oranges,” Charis Kubrin, a criminology, law, and society professor at the University of California, Irvine, said in an interview with Stateline. Kubrin also is a member of the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan research think tank.
The statistics are used to evaluate a corrections system’s performance. They can help assess how effective rehabilitative or reentry programs and post-sentence probation programs are in lowering the number of re-offenders with certain criminal histories, such as substance use.
Recidivism data tracks the number of convicted offenders who engage in new criminal activities after being released from prison or jail within a specific time frame, typically ranging from one to five years.
A reduced recidivism rate may indicate that efforts by prison staff and probation or parole officers to rehabilitate individuals are effective, said Evan Green-Lowe, the director of state engagement at Recidiviz, a tech nonprofit that partners with state criminal justice agencies.
“It is one of the metrics that state correctional leadership and state community supervision leadership pay close attention to,” Green-Lowe wrote in an email to Stateline.
Among the states that reported lower recidivism rates this year, Iowa, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia all have pointed to reentry or other rehabilitative programs as part of the reason.
“These programs make a huge difference,” said Scott Richeson, the Virginia Department of Corrections deputy director of programs, education and reentry, in an interview with Stateline. Richeson said the recidivism rate for incarcerated people who participate in career and technical education programs is 12%.
Some criminologists argue that attributing lower recidivism rates to a specific program fails to consider other influencing factors, such as population shifts and — recently — the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most states measure recidivism by tracking former inmates who were held in state prisons or facilities and returned to the state prison system within three years. Experts say the absence of a national standard makes it challenging to compare jurisdictions and programs.
State officials should specify how the rate was calculated, what type of offenses or acts count as recidivism, potential limitations, such as incomplete data, and the frequency of reoffenses, according to Elsa Chen, a professor and the chair of the political science department at Santa Clara University.
Public understanding of recidivism
Politicians and officials sometimes use flawed crime data to burnish their crime-fighting bona fides, and they can tout lower recidivism rates as evidence of their success in rehabilitating criminals.
In May, just five months before Kentucky’s gubernatorial election, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a news conference that the state had achieved its lowest recidivism rate in history, at 27.15% for individuals held in state custody. Kentucky defines recidivism as a return to state custody within two years of release, either due to committing a new felony or a technical violation of supervision.
“When we get somebody who is leaving prison in a stable position — in a good job, with the services they need, maybe in treatment if they need it — they are less likely to reoffend, which makes our communities safer,” Beshear said during the news conference. “It means fewer crimes are happening.”
The Kentucky Department of Corrections didn’t answer emailed questions and didn’t make anyone available for an interview.
But some experts argue that Beshear’s characterization — implying a connection between recidivism and public safety — is inaccurate because recidivism solely gauges whether an individual reoffends.
“It can have harmful effects on public understanding because the public believes they’re being told something by a responsible person that directly assesses public safety, and [recidivism] does not measure public safety,” Jeffrey Butts, a research professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Stateline.
Some state officials say recidivism rates show how effective their programming is, while acknowledging the state-by-state differences.
“I don’t think it’s misleading at all because I see all the work and the data that we have available is very reliable,” said Richeson with the Virginia Department of Corrections. “It’s hard to compare across states because there are differences in every system.”
Virginia measures recidivism by tracking former state inmates who return to the state prison system within three years post-release.
“We feel that’s the best indicator of services that we are providing,” she said.
Richeson said her state’s emphasis on safety within the prisons helps incarcerated residents feel more comfortable being involved in rehabilitation.
“We could not do any of these programs were it not for having safe and secure prisons, so it really is how the whole system works together. It’s not just one program,” she said. “We want to create long-term public safety when people get out.”
What the data says
In recidivism studies, the act of reoffending may be defined differently. It can, for example, include violating parole, being arrested, being convicted of a crime, or returning to prison. Some studies consider all these outcomes as recidivism, while others count only one or two.
Some states only consider felonies as recidivism, excluding less serious misdemeanors that may result in local jail time rather than a state prison sentence. States vary in categorizing crimes as felonies or misdemeanors, adding even more complexity.
“Those are policy differences that end up structuring or creating the metric of recidivism,” Butts said. “Unless you investigate all those things and can control them, you’re still not informing the public in a responsible way.”
To Reduce Recidivism, States Scrap Barriers for Ex-Offenders
States also are inconsistent in the time periods covered by recidivism studies. Most include new offenses within three to five years; others examine a much shorter time frame, such as six months to a year.
Recidivism rates might appear higher in highly policed areas, where residents are more likely to come into contact with police. In some states, recidivism includes missteps such as missing a meeting with a parole officer, technically not a criminal offense but still counted as one.
“When somebody has recidivated, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ve committed any new crimes,” Chen said. “That’s something that is not obvious to most people in the public.”
Official data also can miss counting former prisoners who break the law but go undetected. This is why some criminologists argue that recidivism studies should include self-reports of criminal behavior and differentiate among various types of recidivism, such as violent crimes, property crimes, and technical violations.
“In an ideal system, you would have measures of recidivism that span all of these different things,” Kubrin, the law and society professor, said.
State recidivism rates
States this year have pointed to rehabilitation and reentry programs as major contributors to their drops in recidivism.
In Iowa, the recidivism rate for fiscal year 2023 stands at 34.3%, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. The state defines recidivism as an individual being released from an Iowa prison and being re-incarcerated within three years for any reason.
A news release announcing Iowa’s third consecutive drop in recidivism attributed the decrease to various programs, improved reentry practices and increased access to educational and job skills training.
The Iowa Department of Corrections also examines outcomes such as employment and wages, housing stability, program completion and probation, parole and work-release revocations, according to Sarah Fineran, the agency’s research director.
Tennessee saw its recidivism rate drop 29.6% this year for people released in 2019, the lowest rate in over a decade. The Tennessee Department of Correction defines recidivism as re-arrest, re-conviction, or return to prison within three years after release.
The Virginia Department of Corrections in January announced its recidivism rate dropped to 20.6%, which includes people released from the state prison system in 2018 who were re-incarcerated within three years.
This is the seventh consecutive year that Virginia has had the second-lowest or the lowest rate of recidivism in the nation, according to the department’s news release and analysis.
South Carolina, too, boasts one of the lowest recidivism rates in the country at 17%. The South Carolina Department of Corrections defines recidivism as someone who is re-incarcerated within three years of release.
“It’s never just one thing, but a combination of interventions. [The South Carolina Department of Corrections] takes a holistic approach based on the needs of the individual offender,” Chrysti Shain, the department’s director of communications, wrote in an email to Stateline. “We want to release inmates who have a real second chance.”
Measuring success
Some advocates say that using alternative factors such as employment or housing provides much better indicators of success after being released from prison.
“Recidivism by itself is not a true measure of the success of reentry programming or of incarceration rates,” said Ann Fisher, the executive director of Virginia CARES, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting formerly incarcerated people in Virginia. “It’s just not a true picture.”
A 2022 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine suggests pairing recidivism rates with indicators that capture progress away from crime, such as reductions in the seriousness of criminal activity or an increased duration between release and a criminal act, known as “desistance.”
The report also recommends developing new measures of post-release success that consider factors such as personal well-being, education, employment, housing, family and social supports, health, civic and community engagement, and legal involvement.
“Measures of desistance from crime are much more accurate and realistic in looking at changes in criminal activity after release from prison,” said Chen of Santa Clara University, who is one of the report’s authors. “Those are much more nuanced than just whether or not they’ve had another interaction with the criminal legal system.”
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
by Amanda Hernandez, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
Virginia Launches a $90 Million Research Triangle Initiative
Governor Youngkin Pledges Investment in Biotech and Pharmaceutical Research Collaboration.
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a groundbreaking investment of $90 million to initiate a collaborative network between three of Virginia’s leading university research institutions. This initiative, named “Virginia’s Research Triangle,” aims to foster innovation in biotechnology, life sciences, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Set to be included in the Governor’s biennial budget, this one-time funding will be distributed among the University of Virginia’s Manning Institute for Biotechnology, Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medicines for All Institute. Collaborating with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority, these institutions will focus on commercialization and startup support, propelling Virginia to the forefront of research and innovation.
Governor Youngkin’s vision is to interconnect Charlottesville, the Greater Richmond Area, Roanoke, and the New River Valley, creating a dynamic research environment. “This state commitment, combined with private philanthropy, is building Virginia’s research triangle, enhancing our research capacity, and supporting higher education institutions’ research endeavors,” Governor Youngkin stated. He emphasized that this initiative is not just about scientific advancement but also about generating high-paying jobs in the state.
Dr. Frank Gupton, Co-Founder of Phlow and CEO of Medicines for All, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the global leadership of VCU’s Medicine for All Institute in pharmaceutical innovation. He acknowledged Governor Youngkin’s support as pivotal in advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Virginia.
Dr. Mike Friedlander of Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute outlined the benefits of this collaboration. “This initiative will accelerate medical advances through multi-disciplinary team science and enhance the bioscience commercialization ecosystem across the state,” he said.
Dr. K. Craig Kent of UVA Health shared his gratitude for the additional funding and the potential for increased collaboration across Virginia’s bioscience partners.
Joseph Benevento, President of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority, noted the significance of innovation in boosting the economy and recognized Governor Youngkin’s investment as a catalyst for elevating Virginia’s leadership in essential health sectors.
The distribution of funds will be as follows: $50 million for UVA’s Manning Institute for Biotechnology, $27 million for Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and $13 million for VCU’s Medicines for All Institute. A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the institutions and VIPA to finalize the arrangements.
This investment marks a significant stride in Virginia’s efforts to become a hub for research and innovation. It promises to enhance the state’s academic landscape and its economic and healthcare sectors, offering new horizons in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.
Gambling’s Hidden Toll: Virginia Sees Spike in Helpline Activity as Betting Expands
RICHMOND, Va. — More money is being funneled into Virginia’s problem gambling services, but advocates say increased gambling demands more resources for help.
Virginia ranked near the bottom of all states in the amount of money directed toward problem gambling before casino and sports betting were legalized. The Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund was created in 2020 when gambling expanded in Virginia. The collection of revenues into the fund began in January 2021.
Before 2021, the Virginia Lottery directed approximately $75,000 annually to the fund, according to VPM. Casinos are now required to put .8% of a statutory tax into casino-adjusted gross revenue, the money left after winning bets are paid, into the gambling help fund. Sports wagering sends 2.5% of taxed AGR to the fund.
Fifteen states increased their budget 5% or more between 2021 and 2022, according to the National Association of Administrators for Disordered Gambling Services.
Virginia significantly bumped up its support in 2022 and gave around $2 million to problem gambling services, according to numbers from NAADGS.
A report prepared for the General Assembly in 2019 estimated that effective problem gambling prevention and treatment could cost $2 million to $6 million annually.
Sports bettors are setting record-breaking amounts of wagers. According to the Virginia Mercury, the state is collecting more tax revenue than was forecast four years ago.
Bettors used mobile apps to wager $565.56 million on sports in October, according to the most recent Virginia Lottery report. They wagered over $5.78 million through a casino sportsbook.
That left $56.36 million combined sports betting AGR for the state to tax.
The taxable amount from slots and table games at all three casinos combined in October was $49.56 million.
The AGR is similar but sports wagering sends more money to the problem gambling fund. Casino play contributed $72,887 toward the fund in October, and sports betting contributed $213,754.
The majority of gamblers are not using casinos to access Virginia’s 16 legal sports books.
Caesars Casino in Danville holds the highest share of casino sports betting at almost 6.5%. FanDuel is the state’s No. 1 sportsbook with 40% of the market share, according to the state lottery October gaming compliance report. DraftKings is No. 2 with 28%.
Views on sports betting
Northern Virginia resident Cristian Lazo, age 21, began sports betting in May. He places weekly bets using DraftKings. Lazo uses online sports betting as opposed to in-person due to convenience.
Lazo was already a sports fan and decided to earn some money.
“Betting on it can make watching the sport better sometimes,” Lazo said.
Sports betting isn’t uncommon among Lazo’s friends. He mostly bets on football and soccer games, and he’s won “a good amount of bets.”
“I think the total amount of money I’ve won is somewhere around $350 to $400,” Lazo said.
Lazo said he “technically” hasn’t lost any money because of the rewards program that he takes advantage of. He puts some of his winnings toward other wagers.
Brendan Dwyer is the director of research and distance learning at the Center for Sports Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University. An associate professor, he has degrees in economics and sports administration.
“Sports betting is something that makes the sports industry more attractive,” Dwyer said. “It’s better for games, and it’s better for the consumer.”
About 19% of Americans, or 1 in 5, reported sports betting in a 12-month period, the Pew Research Center reported last year. That includes online, with a friend, or at a casino. Most people who bet are under the age of 50.
A majority see sports gambling as neither bad nor good for society. Only 8% saw it as a good thing for society, and a slightly higher amount saw it as good for sports.
About a third of people surveyed view gambling as bad for society and sports.
According to Dwyer, there are more positives than negatives; who does not think sports betting is going away “any time soon.”
“As long as we identify who the major groups are that need to be aware of the challenges, I think it is something that should be supported by the leagues, the teams, by state legislatures because of the revenue that they get from it,” Dwyer said.
Sports betting shifts younger
Gambling age demographics have shifted nationwide due to the recent legalization in many states.
Lia Nower is director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University.
“Overall, men have the highest rates of gambling problems as well as emerging adults, ages 21 to 25, followed by ages 26 to 44,” stated Nower.
In-person gambling trends are older, while online casinos and sports betting trends are younger, according to Nower.
The state helpline has seen a shift in the age of callers, which used to be older individuals who had been gambling for years before developing a problem, according to Carolyn Hawley.
Hawley works with the Virginia Lottery-funded problem gambling helpline as president of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. She is also an associate professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Counseling at VCU.
“We’ve seen a huge shift, and this has been seen nationwide with also the onset of sports betting legalization, is a much younger demographic,” Hawley said. “People who are starting to develop problems really quick … it’s that speed, that repetitive nature, that works with dopamine and just, you know, accelerates that addictive process.”
Roughly 2% of Virginia’s population could be impacted by problem gambling, the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services commissioner said earlier this year.
Substance use disorders in the U.S. are 3.8 times more common than gambling disorders, according to the VCPG. However, public funding for substance abuse treatment is about 334 times greater than public funding for all problem gambling services, or $24.4 billion versus $73 million, respectively, according to the VCPG.
Spike in helpline calls
The state problem gambling helpline has seen a 788% increase in total calls between 2019 and 2022, in part due to increased advertising of the services, according to Hawley.
“Since launching treatment and recovery services for Virginians last year, the need for these services is outpacing our resources,” Hawley said.
Helpline operations are covered by Virginia Lottery funds. But the education, prevention and other activities of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling are covered by membership fees, according to Hawley, and are not guaranteed from year to year.
Virginia used to be a “conservative” gambling state, Hawley said.
“We had our three main forms of gambling, which was the lottery, horse wagering, and charitable, and since 2019, we just exploded with the forms of gambling that are now available and legal,” Hawley said.
Substance abuse disorder and gambling disorder share a lot of the same characteristics, according to Hawley.
“Gambling can often be more insidious because you can’t smell it, you can’t see it, people are very good at hiding it,” Hawley said.
There are also high rates of suicide among people with a gambling addiction, according to Hawley.
Problem gambling has the highest rate of suicide among addiction disorders, with 1 in 5 attempting suicide, according to the nonprofit Health Resources in Action. A very high number of people with problem gambling meet the criteria for other mental illnesses.
How to get started with help
Some signs that could indicate an individual has a gambling addiction, according to Hawley:
- Gambling is interfering with life and causing problems.
- A lot of time is spent thinking about gambling and planning the next gambling activity.
- More time spent gambling than other activities the individual used to enjoy.
- It takes more to get that same level of excitement.
- It is hard to cut back or stop.
The VCPG helpline is 1-888-532-3500.
By Kaitlyn McMahon/Capital News Service
Video by Mario Navarro/VCU InSight
VCU InSight journalist Mario Navarro contributed to this report.
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
More State Funds Could Better Help English Learners, Educators say
RICHMOND, Va. – The state needs to fund the education of English language learners better, despite recent budget increases, teachers in the field say.
Educators report that English learners have increased needs since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but there are not enough teachers or allocated funds, according to a Joint Legislative Audit and Commission review this year of Virginia’s K-12 funding. The commission evaluates state agencies and writes policy analyses at the request of the state legislature.
The state Standards of Quality formula used to calculate staffing does not adequately account for higher-needs students. It underestimates the number of second language teachers needed. The state’s calculation of teachers needed was 47% of the number estimated as needed by workgroups that contributed to the JLARC report.
The state’s ratio is one teacher per 50 English learner students. However, the average school division employed one English as a second language teacher for every 19.5 students. Workgroups still estimated that more teachers were needed.
One workgroup member described “excessively high caseloads” of over 100 English learner students per teacher, according to the JLARC report.
Virginia school divisions serve over 117,000 students whose primary language is not English, or about 10% of the student population, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
ESL program funding
State ESL funding has increased since 2019. The General Assembly appropriated $106.86 million for ESL this fiscal year to support 20 instructional positions per 1,000 English learner students. Local school divisions provide a match based on an ability-to-pay index.
There are a couple of factors that play into ESL program funding.
Laura Goren is the director of research and education policy at the Commonwealth Institute, a public policy advocacy group.
Virginia has struggled to fund education for a number of years, especially for English learner programs, Goren said.
“We have not made as much progress in increasing funding for English language learners,” Goren said. “I think that’s an area where Virginia needs to do a whole lot more, and we haven’t made the progress we need to make.”
Goren said that local governments have to provide funding to make up for inadequate state support.
“Some local governments are much more able to pick up the slack and fund the schools than other local governments.”
English learners had the most significant drop in state achievement scores of any student groups measured for state reading, math, and science tests in 2021, according to the Commonwealth Institute.
But, Virginia ESL proficiency rates had already dropped 11.3% for fourth grade learners from 2009 to 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The state has just started to lift a cap on support positions that have been in place for over a decade.
However, advocates say that English learners require more funding per pupil. English learners need up to 2 to 2.5 times more funding than other students, according to a study cited in a VPM report last year.
Jo-el Cox is the VDOE coordinator for English learner instruction. She provides technical assistance to educators, supports state and federal programming initiatives, and relays information on how to support ESL students best.
VDOE offers multiple training opportunities for ESL teachers to learn how to work with their students. They also have tools that help students and their families.
"This year, we created a course in Canvas where individuals can log in and learn about the program models," Cox said.
There are five U.S. Department of Education’s Language Instruction Educational Program, or LIEP, program modules in Virginia: transitional bilingual, dual immersion, English language development, content with integrated support, and newcomer programs.
ESL programs are still recovering from COVID-19 in terms of student growth and student gains, according to Cox.
“I think not having that face-to-face in-person interaction consistently during COVID in some of our school divisions really didn’t do anything to support their learning and further their learning,” Cox said.
The importance of ESL programs
According to Sarah Modrak, more people are coming to the U.S. from other countries. She is an LIEP education specialist.
Immigrant naturalization dipped in 2020, with borders and offices closed because of the pandemic. But since 2022, U.S. citizenship has increased by numbers not seen for more than a decade, according to Pew Research.
Modrak is also the supervisor for the Welcome Center at Tucker High School in Henrico County. The center helps ESL students register for school. Henrico County Public Schools has a variety of resources to support ESL students, Modrak said.
The Welcome Center was created to support students and their families through the transition to a new school.
“It's not easy for a family who has just arrived to kind of go through that registration process, to get all of the required paperwork and documents,” Modrak said. “So it was a place where we could really spend more time in getting that process started as well.”
The Welcome Center was impacted by COVID-19, according to Modrak. When everything moved online, the center needed a new registration system, so families had more options to get into schools.
Allyn Pritchard is a secondary lead LIEP teacher in Henrico. She teaches in multiple languages to cater to her students’ primary language. Pritchard also helps teachers by assisting them with accommodations.
English learner programs look different now as a result of the pandemic, but not all of the changes have been negative. Schools are now able to connect with students and families in more convenient ways, according to Pritchard. She could not say if the changes have been easier or harder -- just different.
“I feel like there are more resources now than maybe we had before COVID to meet students where they are,” Pritchard said. “The other thing is to be able to meet with families if we can’t see families face to face.”
ESL students want to learn, and it is important to have a variety of resources to support them in all aspects of their lives, Pritchard said.
“I definitely find there are more 'aha' moments,” Pritchard said. “When students are learning English out of necessity, it’s a great sense of accomplishment when a student comes in for the first time and they greet you before you greet them.”
By Chloe Sutterfield
Capital News Service
VCU InSight journalist Jason Tejeda Molina contributed to this report.
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Beware of Holiday Scammers, says Virginia AG Miyares
The holidays are in full swing, with snowflakes falling, partygoers highballing, carolers caterwauling — and scammers cold-calling.
And emailing. And texting.
Last year, the consumer protection division of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General received 1,006 complaints during the holiday season, generally defined as running from the two weeks before Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, said spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita.
Not all of those complaints may have been holiday-related, said LaCivita. But because December’s high volume of shopping and end-of-year charitable donations encourage the unscrupulous to take advantage of people’s goodwill, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginians to take precautions.
“Trust your gut,” said Miyares in a video guide to avoiding scammers. “If it seems off, it probably is off.”
Among the office’s tips:
Avoid websites that require you to wire money, use gift cards, or cryptocurrency. When shopping online, make sure you’re paying through a secure website whose address begins with “https”.If you’re worried, google the seller’s name with the words “scam” or “complaint” to see if others have had negative experiences. Be cautious of unsolicited requests, like phone calls, emails, or text messages from unknown origins requesting donations. Check if the charity and its fundraiser are registered with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs within the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services: contact (804) 786-1343 or http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/food-charitable-solicitation.shtmlRemember: While a legitimate charity should be registered with OCRP to solicit contributions in Virginia, registration alone does not mean that the organization will be effective in using your donation. Never share personal or financial information with unknown contacts.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
Youngkin Announces Plan for Millions in Early Childhood and Child Care Spending
With the last pandemic-era expansions of federal child care aid to states set to end next year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing to put $448 million into the commonwealth’s early learning and child care system in each of the next two years.
“The reality is that in March 2024, without significant reforms to improve this long-term viability of our child care programs, we would otherwise see children simply being kicked out of these most important collaborations that enable families to realize their dreams, and so we can’t leave families, parents and their children without options,” said Youngkin at a press conference for his “Building Blocks for Virginia Families” initiative Thursday.
The funding will be part of Youngkin’s proposal for the state budget over the next two years, which he is scheduled to present to lawmakers on Dec. 20. The General Assembly, which Democrats will narrowly control when the session begins this January, will use that proposal as the jumping-off point for their own spending plan.
While the administration has not yet provided a detailed breakdown of how the $448 million would be spent, a document provided to reporters includes a list of priorities. They include the desire to “ensure every low-income working family that currently receives public support continues to have access to early childhood and afterschool programs,” “accelerate parent choice, from home-care providers and public school preschools to community co-ops and private day centers,” and require all early childhood programs to “annually measure and report unmet parental demand and preference.”
A few priorities have dollar figures attached: The proposed investment includes $25 million to develop public-private partnerships in areas with childcare shortages, $10 million in educator incentives, and $1 million to launch early learning and childcare accounts on a digital wallet platform for families with children under five. Families can use the wallets to accept funds from such groups as employers, local governments, and family members.
Additionally, the plan calls for streamlining teacher licensure requirements and “rightsizing” student-teacher ratios.
“This is about an opportunity for success,” Youngkin said, “and it starts with success for families.”
Kathy Glazer, president of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, called the proposal “a remarkable commitment to Virginia’s children and families.”
“By sustaining access to quality, affordable early childhood care and education services, these investments will help unlock the potential of all children and keep Virginia on the path to economic success,” she said.
An October report by Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found approximately 1.1 million children in Virginia aged 12 and younger need child care, and the majority of Virginia families find care to be unaffordable.
State report finds child care is unaffordable for most Va. families with young kids
The situation is set to worsen. Over the past three years, Virginia has used federal relief funds to help meet child care demand. However, the commonwealth is in jeopardy of being unable to support services when American Rescue Plan Act child care funds expire at the end of the federal fiscal year 2024. JLARC has estimated that 25,000 Virginia children could lose their childcare slots as a result of the end of pandemic childcare subsidies.
As other pandemic relief programs wind down, legislative staffers have told lawmakers that signs are increasingly pointing to the U.S. entering a slowdown or mild recession next year as high revenues over the past few years begin running dry.
The governor has asked state agencies to begin looking at cuts for the July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026 budget, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has reported.
Child care advocacy groups on Thursday said they hope lawmakers will see the need to keep parents and providers afloat with stable funding and investments. Allison Gilbreath, senior director of policy and programs for Voices for Virginia’s Children, said the proposed investments are “desperately needed.”
“As a mom, my career begins and ends with access to early childhood that is affordable and accessible for my family,” she said. “So it’s going to be so meaningful for families across the commonwealth.”
Costs
Child care is unaffordable for most Virginians, especially for low-income families, JLARC found in its recent study.
The October report showed child care is unaffordable for 85% of Virginia’s families with infants, 82% with toddlers, and 74% with preschoolers.
According to the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, the average annual cost of child care currently is more than $10,000 for one child, and in some states, it’s as much as $15,000 to $20,000.
JLARC’s estimates put the cost of full-time formal child care in Virginia at between $100 and $440 per week per child, or $5,200 to $22,880 annually. Many childcare providers charge fees on top of base tuition rates, which further increase the cost.
Low-income families have relied heavily on Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy Program, which uses federal and state funds to reimburse providers for care services. Last year, the commonwealth received a boost of federal funds for the subsidy program, which JLARC said led to an increase in the number of families receiving subsidized child care and a reduction in copayments for families. Still, demand for subsidy slots remained.
Forty-two percent of the state’s licensed child care providers are subsidy vendors or providers that service children in the program, JLARC reported.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
Virginia Proposes Adding 12 Plants, Including Kudzu, to Noxious Weeds List
Virginia is considering adding 12 more plants to its noxious weeds list, a compilation of species that are banned from use in the state because of the damage they provide to ecosystems.
On Thursday, the Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services held a public hearing on the proposed additions. No one spoke during it, but one comment was submitted via the state’s online regulatory Town Hall website from Chesapeake resident Rogard Ross, who said he “strongly agrees” with the additions.
“You should also add English Ivy, Japanese Stilt Grass, and Linden Viburnum,” wrote Ross. “These are all terribly invasive plants in our local parks in Chesapeake, Virginia.”
Invasive plants have spread all over Virginia. Some groups say that needs to stop.
The public comment period is scheduled to end Friday, Dec. 8.
The plants proposed to be added to the list are:
- Two-horned trapa
- Garlic mustard
- Chinese yam
- Autumn olive
- Lesser celandine
- Bicolor lespedeza
- Amur honeysuckle.
- Japanese honeysuckle
- Common reed
- Kudzu
- Japanese knotweed
- Siberian elm
Two-horned trapa would be added as a “tier 2” noxious weed, a classification given to plants that can be suppressed or eradicated. The rest would be added as tier 3 noxious weeds, those that experts say can’t reasonably be wiped out.
Virginia also compiles an invasive plant species list that is used for informational purposes. There’s no restrictions for the vast majority of plants on that list if they are deemed “commercially viable.” But when the negative ecological impacts of an invasive plant are deemed to outweigh its economic benefits, officials can place it on the noxious weed list.
The state began the process of considering the latest additions in 2021. Larry Nichols, director of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Consumer Protection, said the species were recommended by the state Noxious Weeds Advisory Committee.
The 12 plants “are highly adaptable to their environment, are copious seed producers, and can overwhelm native plant species through rapid growth and spread, resulting in the displacement of the native, desirable plant species,” Nichols said. “Controlling these plants is costly and long term once they become established.”
Following the public comment period, the Board will vote on the regulation, and pending approval, it will continue through the review process.
This article was updated with information on the next steps for the regulation to be enacted.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
