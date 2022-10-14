State News
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.
Questions remain as to how many borrowers in Virginia no longer qualify for federal student loan forgiveness under new eligibility requirements for President Biden’s debt cancellation program.
On September 29, the U.S. Department of Education changed the guidance on its website to say that “borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”
The policy shift primarily impacts borrowers who took out federal student loans through Perkins and Federal Family Education Loans, both of which were discontinued years ago. These commercial loans were guaranteed by the federal government but issued and managed by schools or private companies and therefore do not qualify for forgiveness.
Before the guidance change, borrowers could have consolidated these loans into federal Direct Loans to qualify for relief, but that’s no longer an option as of Sept. 29.
Roughly 800,000 borrowers across the country will be excluded from relief under the new policy, an administration official told NPR last month.
What that means for the commonwealth isn’t clear. Over a million borrowers in Virginia collectively have $43 billion in outstanding federal student loans, according to the Federal Student Aid website, which is operated by the federal government. But the U.S. Department of Education would not confirm with The Virginia Mercury how many borrowers in the state with unconsolidated FFEL and Perkins loans no longer qualify for forgiveness, although a spokesperson said: “only a small percentage of borrowers have FFEL loans.”
“Our goal is to provide relief to as many eligible borrowers as quickly and easily as possible,” the spokesperson wrote. “This will allow us to achieve that goal while we continue to explore additional legally-available options to provide relief to borrowers with privately owned FFEL loans and Perkins loans, including whether FFEL borrowers could receive one-time debt relief without needing to consolidate.”
For borrowers in Virginia who qualify for forgiveness, the timeline for when to apply for the debt cancellation program is less certain.
Virginia won’t tax forgiven student loans, despite news reports
Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction, which could halt student loan forgiveness until the judge issues a final ruling on the case.
The U.S. Department of Education changed its eligibility policy to exclude borrowers with commercial federal loans the same day the lawsuit was filed.
“We understand that the department is reviewing its legal options with regard to the eligibility of FFEL loans that are privately held,” said Karen McCarthy, a vice president with the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, in an email. “However, this change adds a layer of complexity to an already nuanced initiative and creates more confusion for borrowers. While we can’t speculate on ED’s legal authority, we look forward to the final answer so borrowers can have clarity as soon as possible.”
The Biden administration released a preview of the student loan debt relief application form this week for the program, which aims to forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers nationwide.
A district judge held a hearing on the motion for the injunction on Wednesday and said the attorneys would hear from him soon regarding a decision.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
NORTON, VA – On October 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture, and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
“Today, I am pleased to propose a $10 million investment in the upcoming budget to turn Virginia into a leader in energy innovation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With technologies like carbon capture and utilization, and resources like critical minerals, hydrogen, and nuclear, we will make Virginia the epicenter for reliable and affordable energy innovation.”
“Governor Youngkin’s Energy Plan and his vision as articulated today represent a bright future for the people of Southwest Virginia and the whole Commonwealth. Bringing these new, innovative energy industries into Virginia will go far in attracting new jobs, investment, and growth to the Commonwealth while also ensuring Virginians have access to reliable energy now and in the future,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The Commonwealth’s funds are part of an intergovernmental effort with Virginia’s federal representatives to utilize state and federal resources to turn Virginia into a leading energy innovator. Governor Youngkin recognized Representative Morgan Griffith’s partnership in these efforts to bring resources included in the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program and other federal programs into Virginia, especially Southwest.
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
The Governor made the announcement at a reclaimed mine site in Norton, Virginia, in the heart of Southwest Virginia’s coalfield region. The mine selected is an example of a possible location for an SMR or other energy facility. Southwest Virginia includes hundreds of similar locations ready for development as potential energy and economic development sites.
“I have proudly represented the people of Southwest Virginia in the General Assembly for nearly 30 years, and I know the promise that exists in our towns, hills, and valleys. Governor Youngkin’s Energy Plan recognizes this promise and envisions a future for Southwest that capitalizes on our talents and history to place Southwest Virginia on the cutting edge of the energy future,” said House Majority Leader Delegate Terry Kilgore.
Southwest Virginia is home to abundant energy resources in addition to traditional energy sources like coal and natural gas. Abandoned underground mines contain billions of gallons of water and naturally seep methane which can be captured and used to create hydrogen to heat homes, fuel industrial processes, and generate electricity.
Carbon capture and utilization technologies offer an opportunity to reduce carbon emissions by capturing CO2, storing it in abandoned mines and coal seams, and using it in industrial and chemical processes like concrete and paint manufacturing.
Southwest also has substantial deposits of minerals critical to America’s domestic industry, including manganese and metallurgical coal necessary to successfully onshore industrial supply chains and expand America’s battery manufacturing to support clean energy like wind and solar. This wealth of energy resources is what inspired the establishment of the Energy DELTA Lab in Pound, Virginia, which is a first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed that will provide laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation.
“Southwest Virginia boasts dozens of reclaimed coal mine sites that have robust power and water assets along with topography and geology – all key land attributes that are essential to our pursuit of becoming a hub of energy innovation in America,” said House Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn. “Our competitive advantage is our land position, and we look forward to leveraging the expertise of the Energy DELTA Lab to support the work of the Virginia Innovative Nuclear Hub.”
“I’m proud to work with a governor who understands the importance of an all-of-the-above energy strategy and Southwest Virginia’s role in meeting Virginia’s need for reliable and affordable energy,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “Governor Youngkin’s goal to deploy a small modular reactor in Southwest Virginia demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and building upon the region’s legacy — and future — as the energy capital of the Commonwealth. Our newly launched Energy DELTA Lab will serve as a strategic partner in supporting the work of the Virginia Innovative Nuclear Hub while helping define our region’s competitive advantages.”
“Today’s announcement validates the concept of our energy testbed announced by Governor Youngkin that Southwest Virginia is a strategic location in which to deploy innovative energy assets,” said Mike Quillen, Chair of the Energy DELTA Lab and the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority. “Our team looks forward to supporting the Virginia Innovative Nuclear Hub by coordinating on-the-ground efforts throughout Southwest Virginia.”
The mission of the Virginia nuclear innovation hub will be to support innovation in advanced nuclear technologies by identifying technological needs, supporting research by Virginia’s colleges and businesses, identifying nuclear workforce gaps, bolstering workforce training and education, and identifying supply chain gaps and filling those gaps with Virginia-made products.
The Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority (VNECA) will facilitate the Hub and its activities to maximize their effectiveness. Established by legislation in 2013, VNECA was established to seize on the Commonwealth’s nuclear advantage and make Virginia a leader in the nuclear energy industry. Under VNECA, the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium (VNEC) was created to represent and bring together stakeholders across the nuclear energy industry, including state government, colleges and universities, nuclear energy companies, suppliers, and other organizations that support the advancement of the nuclear energy industry. VNEC’s website can be found here.
“This is a proud day for the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium. The nuclear industry here in Virginia has always led the way in energy innovation. The Virginia nuclear innovation hub will unite academic research and the public and private sectors to leverage the Commonwealth’s tremendous nuclear capability in pursuit of next-generation advanced nuclear technologies,” said VNEC Co-Chair and Founder Alireza Haghighat.
State News
A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents who mistreat or refuse to support an LGBTQ child. “It’s educating parents because the law tells you the do’s and don’ts. So this law is telling you do not abuse your children because they are LGBTQ.”—WJLA
• The incoming CEO of gay dating app Grindr is under fire for posting conservative political views on Twitter, including expressions of support for Youngkin.—The Advocate
• Newly released emails show the governor’s office appeared to push back against a plan to hire Youngkin’s political ad firm to produce a Virginia tourism video. The records back up the administration’s claims it insisted on competitive bidding for the project.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Youngkin blamed the former administration for IT problems with voter registration data, drawing a sharp rebuke from the state’s former elections commissioner.—VPM
• The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors hit a stalemate over filling a board vacancy, raising the possibility a judge will have to step in and do it.—Chatham Star-Tribune
• A judge revived a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit over a closed session that led to the firing of Spotsylvania County’s former schools superintendent.—Free Lance-Star
• NFL insiders claim embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately says he’s gathered “dirt” on other team owners and the league commissioner to protect himself. An attorney for Snyder denied the accusation.—ESPN
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Lowe’s to establish coastal holding facility in Virginia, creating 100 new jobs
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world, will establish a coastal holding facility in the City of Suffolk, which will create 100 new jobs. The company’s first distribution operation, located in the Virginia Port Logistics Park, will receive imported goods through The Port of Virginia to supply regional distribution facilities.
“Welcoming a major distribution facility for a FORTUNE® 50 company of Lowe’s caliber is a testament to Virginia’s world-class port, transportation infrastructure, and supply chain ecosystem advancing the logistics industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are confident Lowe’s will find this strategic location and the exceptional workforce in Hampton Roads beneficial to achieving its goals and look forward to a long-term partnership.”
“As the supply chain sector continues to gain momentum, we are proud to welcome Lowe’s new coastal holding facility to the City of Suffolk,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “More than 4,600 supply chain operations are located throughout the Commonwealth, which has emerged as America’s East Coast logistics hub, and the company’s new operation in the Virginia Port Logistics Park will provide direct access to critical customer markets.”
“As we work to enhance Lowe’s supply chain capabilities, which includes expanding our coastal holding facility network, this new facility in Suffolk will complement the 69 stores Lowe’s operates across Virginia by enabling us to manage imported product flow better,” said Don Frieson, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain at Lowe’s. “We selected Virginia and the City of Suffolk because of its proximity to The Port of Virginia and the uniquely skilled workforce in the local area. This coastal holding facility is part of an ongoing investment in Lowe’s supply chain to serve our stores and customers better.”
“On behalf of the City of Suffolk, I would like to commend Lowe’s for choosing to make this significant investment in our city for this distribution center,” said City of Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “Lowe’s performed an exhaustive site selection process to find the ideal location for this facility. Suffolk continues to attract significant investments from major corporations due to its strategic location to the Port of Virginia, accessibility to major gateways, business-friendly atmosphere, and available workforce. We are appreciative of Lowe’s continued investment in our city and look forward to a long and productive relationship.”
“This is a strategic decision by Lowe’s to build a coastal holding facility within minutes of the East Coast’s most modern port,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We’re going to work with the Lowe’s team to help it leverage our assets and operating model to ensure better predictability and reliability in the company’s supply chain. The return for the region is significant when measured in terms of jobs, economic investment, and having a FORTUNE® 50 company as a member of the region’s business community. We are excited about the opportunities of having Lowe’s as a neighbor and look forward to a very collaborative and beneficial relationship.”
“I am more than excited that Lowe’s will be establishing a distribution center in the City of Suffolk,” said Senator John Cosgrove. “The fact that Lowe’s recognizes the value of receiving goods from The Port of Virginia and the benefits of using the City of Suffolk for its logistics efforts is a testament to our Governor, our Commonwealth, and the fine people who live, work, and raise their families in the City of Suffolk.”
“We are thankful for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s continued investments in Suffolk,” said Delegate Clinton L. Jenkins. “Lowe’s has historically been a great place for employment and other resources for communities. Investing to expand their supply chain and creating 100 new jobs at the Virginia Port Logistics Park is a benefit to families in Suffolk. This move contributes to economic development and improvements to our quality of life. We are grateful for the partnerships, the goodwill, and the presence Lowe’s has in Suffolk.”
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions weekly in the United States and Canada. With the fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. Lowe’s employs more than 11,000 associates in Virginia, primarily through its retail establishments.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for the Commonwealth and will support Lowe’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.
State News
Farmers have access to record funding to help clean up Chesapeake Bay
RICHMOND, Va. — State and federal officials are concerned Virginia will not meet its 2025 overall commitment to reduce polluted runoff into the Chesapeake Bay; 90% of which must come from the agriculture industry, according to environmental advocates.
However, farmers and landowners can access a record $235 million next year in state funds to help pay for an array of practices aimed at protecting the nation’s largest estuary. The funding is available through the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program.
Progress in wastewater treatment plants is the main reason why Virginia is on track to meet its overall 2025 deadline, but more work needs to be done to address pollution runoff from agriculture, as well as suburban and urban areas, show reports from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Environmental Protection Agency.
The Chesapeake Bay Executive Council, which guides the policy agenda and conservation and restoration goals for the Chesapeake Bay Program, met Tuesday with state leaders in the Chesapeake Bay watershed to discuss reevaluating the 2025 deadline.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said during the meeting that it was a “difficult recognition” when he took office in January that Virginia was not on track to meet its 2025 goals.
“I think we have a clear commitment to meet those goals,” Youngkin said. “It’s not a matter of hitting them, it’s a matter of when.”
Agriculture is Virginia’s largest industry by far and is the most significant source of nutrient and sediment pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Cattle can erode stream banks, causing runoff from fertilizer and sediment to flow into waterways, said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Cattle waste further reduces water quality and can lead to algae blooms which are harmful to aquatic life, Sanner said.
The cost-share program has its roots back in the Great Depression era, Sanner said. People began to understand the need to improve farm practices to increase productivity but also to protect the soil so that it wouldn’t wash off in times of rain.
The program’s funding has nearly quadrupled since 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, or DCR.
Nearly 23,000 participants have enrolled in the cost-share program since 1998, according to the DCR. There are approximately 54,000 farmers in Virginia.
Bobby Whitescarver and his wife, Jeanne Hoffman, enrolled in the program in 2020 after buying a farm in Augusta County. They received thousands of dollars from the state after projects were installed through a contract with the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District to improve the water quality around the 100-acre-plus farm.
Approximately a mile of fencing along streams was installed to keep cattle out of the water, along with internal fencing for rotational grazing. Around a mile of new underground pipeline delivers water to six cattle watering stations. Native hardwood trees were also planted along the streams to create a forest buffer, which helps absorb runoff containing pollutants from fertilizer, and other sources, from entering the water.
Whitescarver was reimbursed 100% of the costs of installing the practices within a month of completion, he said, and received incentive payments for the acreage along the streams that were fenced off from the cows. The payments are given to farmers to install certain practices under the promise they will be maintained for a certain number of years outlined in their contracts.
“The process was incredibly streamlined,” Whitescarver said. “We were really pleased with how everything worked.”
Farmers can get partial or full funding for installing best management practices such as rotational grazing, wetlands preservation, and planting cover crops. There are more than 70 practices offered through the program.
“It’s a program by which the state basically pays farmers to help them do the practices that achieve both of those goals of conservation of soil and water while helping the farmers economically,” Sanner said.
The state Water Quality Improvement Fund received $313 million from last year’s surplus, much of which was allocated to the program overseen by the DCR.
The increased public awareness of the record funding increases the awareness of the need for the best management practices, DCR stated in an email.
Reception of the program has been very positive, DCR stated. Many districts are reporting that they see record participation levels this year.
A farmer can be reimbursed up to $300,000 per year for implementing the practices. State income tax credits are also available to farmers to purchase and use certain conservation equipment for installing practices specified by local soil and water districts.
“Farmers want clean water, they want to produce a safe product,” said Martha Moore, senior vice president of governmental relations for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
Conservation practices help farmers save money because less fertilizer and soil are wasted through runoff, according to the DCR. When farmers can provide cleaner water sources through watering stations, livestock is better protected from possible injuries that occur from streams and rivers, according to DCR. Overall, herd health is also improved.
“Cost-share pays financially now — but the practices can also benefit farms for years to come,” DCR stated.
A farmer or landowner interested in taking part in the program can contact their local soil and conservation district to start the process.
The program is “the best tool that helps farmers help themselves and help the environment at the same time,” Sanner said.
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.

By Meghan McIntyre

Capital News Service
By Meghan McIntyre
Capital News Service
State News
New polling shows nuanced views on abortion and more Va. headlines
• A new CNU poll of Virginia voters found a 50% approval rating for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a slight edge for Democrats on a generic congressional ballot.—Washington Post
• The same poll showed nuanced results on abortion. A majority of respondents, 58%, disapproved of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but 51% said they support a 15-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.—Axios
• Two Virginia men arrested with guns outside a Philadelphia ballot counting site in 2020 were found not guilty of election interference but convicted on charges of having firearms without a permit.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A far-right Oath Keepers group member testified about the weapons cache stashed in a Virginia hotel room ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “I had not seen that many weapons in one location since I was in the military.”—Associated Press
• The Culpeper Town Council voted 5-4 to remove the Confederate name of its main reservoir and rename it Lake Culpeper.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• The Loudoun County School Board has been asked to look into renaming 10 schools that may have more subtle ties to the Confederacy or segregationists. One of the recommendations from a local committee was to change the name of Frances Hazel Reid Elementary, named for a longtime Loudoun journalist and historian who was once involved with the United Daughters of the Confederacy.—WTOP
• A seaplane company is now offering flights between Dulles International Airport and New York, with one-way tickets starting at $395.—Washington Post
• Three students and a teacher were hospitalized after a chemistry classroom explosion in Dinwiddie County.—WTVR
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Defendant in cross country methamphetamine conspiracy sentenced
ABINGDON, Va. – A former California woman who recently relocated to Southwest Virginia was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges.
Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Va., formerly of Pomona, Calf., pled guilty in June 2022 to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
According to court documents, law enforcement began an investigation concerning the distribution of crystal ice methamphetamine by Carr and co-defendant Guy Benjamin Bowman in early 2021. The investigation revealed Carr and Bowman trafficked crystal ice methamphetamine from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, Calf., into various locations in Southwest Virginia for redistribution. The organization operated primarily in Washington County from January 1, 2021, through April 6, 2022. Arrests on March 22, 2022, resulted in the seizure of over two pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine.
Bowman was convicted following a jury trial in July 2022 and is scheduled for sentencing on November 28, 2022.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement today.
The investigation of this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Virginia State Police, and task force officers from both the Lebanon Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Virginia Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case for the United States.
