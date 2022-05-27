How Memorial Day and Veterans Day are different

Both Memorial Day and Veterans Day pay tribute to the military community. However, these patriotic holidays are often confused with one another. To better honor each day’s true meaning, here’s what you should know.

Memorial Day

Memorial Day is observed to honor soldiers who died in military service, protecting and serving their country. Its origins date back to after the Civil War. In 1866, residents of Waterloo, New York, started decorating graves of soldiers with spring flowers. In fact, Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day.

Veterans Day

Veterans Day pays tribute to Americans who served or currently serve their country. The holiday is held every year on November 11, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. Initially called Armistice Day, the federal government changed the name of the event to Veterans Day in 1954.

Ways to celebrate Memorial Day

Many Americans celebrate the beginning of summer on Memorial Day with parties and barbecues. However, to honor the day’s true meaning, you could:

• Hang a flag outside your house

• Attend a Memorial Day parade

• Observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m.

• Visit a military gravesite

• Watch the National Memorial Day Concert

Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday in May. This year the holiday takes place on May 30.

Did you know?

Memorial Day has its own flag etiquette. At sunrise, flags should be raised quickly to full-staff, then slowly lowered to half-staff. This is to honor soldiers who fell in the line of duty. At noon, the flag should be raised to full staff. This is to salute all who once served.