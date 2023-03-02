How modern pizza came to be

If you want to reduce the amount of meat you eat or switch to a plant-based diet, it’s important to ensure you get enough protein. Here’s what you should know.

What to know

Not all plant proteins contain the full range of amino acids your body needs. Quinoa, for example, has all the required amino acids, while beans contain only a few. To ensure you receive all the amino acids you need, you must vary your diet and consume an assortment of grains, beans, seeds, and nuts.

What to eat

Many plant-based foods are great sources of protein. Here’s a non-exhaustive list:

• Peanut butter

• Cereal grains

• Edamame

• Pumpkin seeds

• Kidney beans

• Lentils

• Walnuts

• Chickpeas

• Quinoa

• Seitan

• Spirulina

• Tempeh

• Tahini

• Tofu

For meal ideas, refer to a vegetarian magazine, meal prep app, or cookbook.