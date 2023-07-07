How much do you know about butterflies?

Do you like to watch pretty butterflies? Learn more about these pollinating insects by answering the following questions. Good luck!

True or false

1. Moths are usually more colorful than butterflies

2. Butterflies lay eggs

3. Some butterflies migrate

4. Butterfly antennae can detect odors, humidity, and temperature

Multiple choice

5. How many butterfly species exist?

a) About 74,000

b) About 157,000

c) About 206,000

6. Which of these insects is not a butterfly?

a) Painted lady

b) Cabbage white

c) Scarlet dragonfly

7. What family of insects do butterflies belong to?

a) Lepidoptera

b) Coleoptera

c) Hymenoptera

Who am I?

8. I’m a well-known butterfly with bright orange and black wings. My name is synonymous with the word “royalty.”

9. I’m the silk casing that shelters a butterfly as it transforms.

10. I’m the butterfly in its pupa stage, transforming from caterpillar to adult. My name rhymes with “fiddlesticks.”

11. I’m the butterfly’s “mouth.” It works like an elephant’s trunk and allows me to collect nectar from flowers.

————

Answers:

1. False

2. True

3. True

4. True

5. b)

6. c)

7. a)

8. Monarch

9. Cocoon

10. Chrysalis

12. Proboscis