How much does it cost to own a cat?

Many people believe that cats are inexpensive pets to own. While they tend to be more affordable than dogs, you shouldn’t assume that the cost of caring for a cat is limited to food and litter. Here are a few things to think about before you adopt a feline friend.

Life expectancy

If you want to adopt a pet, you should be prepared to take on the responsibility of caring for the animal for the rest of its life. Unless you opt for an older cat, you’ll likely enjoy the company of your pet for many years to come. In fact, it’s not uncommon for indoor cats to live for about 15 years.

Costs to consider



There are certain financial obligations that come with being a responsible pet owner. In fact, meeting your cat’s basic needs could end up costing more than $100 per month. In addition to food and litter, you need to budget for:

• Annual veterinary exams

• Vaccinations

• Deworming medication

• Dental care

• Pet license

• Toys and bedding

• Preventive screening tests

• Grooming treatments

You’ll also need to pay for boarding or a pet sitter if you go on a trip. Plus, you need to anticipate the cost of medication, surgery, and hospitalization in the event of an illness or injury. For this reason, you might want to invest in pet insurance.

In addition, cats require a stimulating environment and plenty of affection. So before you decide to adopt, make sure you have the resources needed to give your feline friend a proper home.

Foster a feline

Across the country, millions of cats are abandoned. If you love cats but don’t have the resources for a long-term commitment, consider fostering. Contact a local animal shelter to learn more about the process.