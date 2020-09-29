Interesting Things to Know
How much should you tip?
Tips or gratuities help service workers earn a living wage. Here are some suggestions for how much you should tip workers in various sectors if you’re satisfied with their service.
• Server: add 15 to 20 percent to your bill before taxes
• Food delivery driver: add 10 to 15 percent to your bill before taxes
• Grocery delivery person: give them $2 to $3
• Taxi driver: add 15 to 20 percent to your fare, and give them a few dollars if they assist you with your luggage
• Beautician: add between 15 and 20 percent to your bill
• Bartender: give them at least $1 to $2 per drink or add 15 to 20 percent to your bill for a large order
Keep in mind that you can adjust the amount you tip based on your level of satisfaction with the service. For less common occurrences, such as a spa treatment or guided tour, ask how much people generally tip when you make your reservation.
Interesting Things to Know
October celebrity birthdays!
Do you share an October birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Julie Andrews, 85, singer, actress (The Sound of Music), born Julia Wells, Walton-on-Thames, England, 1935.
2 – Paul Teutul, Jr., 46, motorcycle designer, television personality (American Chopper), 1974.
3 – Chubby Checker, 79, musician, singer, born Ernest Evans, Philadelphia, PA, 1941.
4 – Vicky Krieps, 37, actress (Phantom Thread), Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1983.
5 – Karen Allen, 69, actress (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Carrollton, IL, 1951.
6 – Rebecca Lobo, 47, sportscaster, former basketball player, Southwick, MA, 1973.
7 – Joy Behar, 77, television personality (The View), Brooklyn, NY, 1943.
8 – Bruno Mars, 35, singer, born Peter Gene Hernandez, Honolulu, HI, 1985.
9 – Jackson Browne, 70, singer, songwriter, Heidelberg, Germany, 1950.
10 – Bob Burnquist, 44, skateboarder, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1976.
11 – Jane Krakowski, 52, actress (Ally McBeal), Parsippany, NJ, 1968.
12 – Hugh Jackman, 52, actor (X-Men), Sydney, Australia, 1968.
13 – Jimin, 25, singer (BTS), born Park Ji-min, Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea, 1995.
14 – Usher, 42, singer, actor (Moesha), born Usher Raymond IV, Chattanooga, TN, 1978.
15 – Paige Davis, 51, television personality (Trading Spaces), Philadelphia, PA, 1969.
16 – Tim Robbins, 62, actor (The Shawshank Redemption), West Covina, CA, 1958.
17 – George Wendt, 72, actor (Cheers), Chicago, IL, 1948.
18 – Ne-Yo, 41, singer, actor (Stomp the Yard), born Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., Camden, AR, 1979.
19 – Peter Max, 83, artist, designer, Berlin, Germany, 1937.
20 – Snoop Dogg, 49, rapper, producer, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., Long Beach, CA, 1971.
21 – Kim Kardashian, 40, television personality (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), Los Angeles, CA, 1980.
22 – Derek Jacobi, 82, actor (Cadfael), London, England, 1938.
23 – Ang Lee, 66, director (Life of Pi), Taiwan, 1954.
24 – Drake, 34, singer, born Aubrey Drake Graham, Toronto, ON, Canada, 1986.
25 – Robert Montgomery (Bobby) Knight, 80, former college basketball coach, Orrville, OH, 1940.
26 – Tom Cavanagh, 52, actor (The Flash), Ottawa, ON, Canada, 1968.
27 – Zadie Smith, 45, author (White Teeth), born Sadie Smith, Brent, London, England, 1975.
28 – Brad Paisley, 48, country singer, Glen Dale, WV, 1972.
29 – Tracee Ellis Ross, 48, actress (Black-ish), born Tracee Joy Silberstein, Los Angeles, CA, 1972.
30 – Ashley Graham, 33, model, Lincoln, NE, 1987.
31 – Letitia Wright, 27, actress (Black Panther), Georgetown, Guyana, 1993.
Interesting Things to Know
How to save for retirement
For many people, the coronavirus pandemic has led to considerable financial strain. And while you might be focused on balancing your current income and expenses, it’s still crucial that you plan for the future. So whether your retirement is a long way off or right around the corner, here’s what you should do to ensure financial security in your golden years.
Reflect on your objectives
There are several questions you need to ask yourself as you plan for your retirement. Do you want to downsize early or continue to live in your home? Do you want to travel often or take up particular hobbies? Do you have a plan to deal with potential health concerns or a loss of mobility? These are all factors that can help you determine how much you need to save for retirement.
Take concrete action
It might seem stressful at first, but taking action to prepare for your retirement will give you peace of mind in the years to come.
Did you know?
You need an average of 60 to 80 percent of your pre-retirement annual income to continue to enjoy the same lifestyle throughout your golden years.
Interesting Things to Know
4 tips for a successful career change
If you’re interested in embarking on a new career, it’s important to consider your options and thoroughly prepare before you decide what to do. Here are four tips to help you make a change.
1. Evaluate your current situation
Take time to reflect on your professional achievements and shortcomings. Assess your skills, interests, and values, and identify sources of dissatisfaction with your current job. A period of introspection before a career change will help guide your efforts and ensure you find fulfillment in your new line of work.
2. Speak with a professional
3. Use the available resources
There are many services that you can access to help you start your new career. You can visit a local employment center, sign up for a mentorship program or take an aptitude test. Many of these services are free, so take advantage of them.
4. Get the right training
In some cases, a career change will mean you have to return to school. Rather than enroll in a full-time program, consider taking various training courses and workshops relevant to your new field. This will allow you to broaden your skillset while maintaining a healthy balance between work, school, and family.
Finally, to ensure you’ll be interested in your new career, start by volunteering or taking on freelance projects in the industry.
Interesting Things to Know
Gift ideas for new retirees
Are you looking for the perfect retirement gift to offer a co-worker, employee, or loved one? Here are some ideas to inspire you.
• A designer accessory such as a wristwatch, necklace, or purse
• A gift basket filled with chocolates, teas, jams, and cookies
• A backpack, walking stick, or a pair of binoculars for outdoor activities
• A gag gift such as a coffee mug or T-shirt with a funny inscription
• A rocking chair or recliner, so they can put their feet up
• A set of tools or an assortment of craft supplies
• A kitchen gadget like an espresso machine or stand mixer
• A subscription to a magazine or monthly gift box
The key to choosing a great retirement gift is to consider the person’s interests and what hobbies they might take up after retirement.
Interesting Things to Know
Are you cut out for the night shift?
If you need a job, you may be considering a position that requires you to work nights. While an evening schedule certainly makes it harder to get enough sleep and maintain a social life, many people enjoy and even prefer to work nights. Here are some perks that typically come with working the late shift:
• A higher salary than you would get for working the same job during the day
• More days off during the week by working longer shifts
• Plenty of free time during the day to run errands and enjoy leisure activities
• Less time spent commuting since you avoid rush-hour traffic
• A quieter and therefore less stressful work environment
• It’s easier to connect with international clients and business partners
If these advantages seem interesting and you’re willing to make a few lifestyle adjustments, working the night shift may be right for you.
The night sky’s the limit!
Night jobs are as numerous as they are varied. Included are the roles of hotel receptionist, security guard, nurse, corner store cashier, orderly, warehouse clerk, firefighter, flight attendant, baker, and more.
