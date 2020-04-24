How often should my air ducts be cleaned?

Regularly cleaning your air ducts can improve indoor air quality, reduce the number of allergens in the air and lower your heating and cooling bills.

In general, homeowners should have their air ducts cleaned every three to five years. However, it may need to be done more often if people smoke in the home, you have pets that shed or someone in your family suffers from allergies or a respiratory illness.

The following signs could indicate that your ventilation system is dirty:

• Visible dust in the ducts

• Dirt buildup around the registers

• Worsening allergy symptoms

• Respiratory distress

It’s also important to have your air ducts cleaned after any home renovation. Dust and debris from the project can clog your ventilation system and render it inefficient. You should also clean them if water has infiltrated your ducts, as inhaling mold spores can seriously impact your health.

In addition, many new homeowners choose to have their ventilation system inspected and cleaned prior to moving into a new home.

Air duct cleaning isn’t something that the average homeowner can do on their own. Proper cleaning requires specialized vacuums with filters that can trap even the smallest particles of dust and dirt. For this reason, it’s best to hire a pro.