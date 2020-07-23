How sellers can add a contingency clause to a purchase agreement

If you want to sell your home in a hurry, here are a few tips to help you get it off the market in record time.

Hire a realtor

Choose a real estate agent who knows your region well and works for an agency you trust. Consider meeting with more than one realtor before you make a decision. A professional agent will be able to provide clear answers to any questions you have. Throughout the selling process, you should feel comfortable making inquiries about how the sale is proceeding.

Set a fair price



If the price of your home is too high, it could dissuade potential buyers and delay the sale of your home. On the other hand, a suspiciously low price may give people the impression that the house has issues. It’s crucial to draw on your realtor’s knowledge of the market to help you set a fair and competitive price. Additionally, a home inspection will help you determine your property’s value and bring it to light if repairs are needed.

Stage it

Thoroughly clean your home and remove all clutter. This will make each room look larger and more inviting. If you need to refresh the walls, choose neutral paint shades. You should also hide family portraits and other items that personalize the space. This will make it easier for potential buyers to imagine themselves living in your house. Consider hiring a home staging consultant who can help you showcase your home.

Get the word out

To increase the chance that it’ll sell quickly, show your home to as many people as possible. Once your realtor puts it on the market, there are several steps you can take to increase its visibility. Consider promoting the sale on real estate websites, in local newspapers, and on social media. Additionally, make sure the for sale sign is clearly visible on your property and will catch the eye of potential buyers who drive through the area.

Meet with potential buyers

Be upfront and answer visitor questions honestly. Make note of both positive and negative feedback you get about your house. If the buyers you meet have reservations about the property, try to determine the reason. This information can be used to justify a price adjustment or better market your house to the next visitors.

The housing market can be unpredictable, but following these recommendations will greatly improve your chances of selling your home quickly.