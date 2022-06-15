How seniors can deter thieves and prevent muggings

Some criminals target seniors. Even if your reflexes aren’t as sharp as they used to be, the following tips can help limit your risk of being mugged.

1. Maintain good posture

When you’re running errands, make sure you exude self-confidence. Stand up straight, look forward and try to walk at the same pace as other people.

2. Remain aware of your surroundings

To help you spot potential threats and avoid them, it’s important to be mindful of your surroundings. It’s a good idea to make eye contact with the people you pass briefly. This will prevent potential attackers from catching you off guard. Additionally, stick to well-lit and busy areas.

3. Ensure your valuables are hidden

Keep your bags, purse, and wallet close to your body, and avoid wearing jewelry, expensive watches, and high-end clothing. This will make you a less attractive target for thieves.

4. Keep your distance

If someone makes an aggressive move and demands that you give them your money, don’t try to resist. If possible, throw the thief the requested object and stay far away to protect yourself.

If a physical confrontation is unavoidable, use whatever you can to defend yourself, like your car keys, purse, or cane. Aim for weak points such as the eyes, nose, and knees. Moreover, make as much noise as possible by shouting or screaming.

Are you interested in learning self-defense techniques? If so, look for senior-friendly courses in your area.