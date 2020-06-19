How single fathers can get the support they need

It’s not easy being a single parent, which is why it’s important to surround yourself with family and friends who can help. This Father’s Day, reach out for the support you need so you can keep being an amazing dad.

Rely on family

Loved ones are an invaluable source of support for single parents and there’s no shame in asking a relative or friend to babysit while you take a much-needed break. In fact, giving yourself time to recharge allows you to be a more engaged and energetic parent. Let your kids be spoiled by their grandmother or doted on by their aunt. Taking time to relax and unwind is sure to do you good.

Find your tribe



You might feel isolated as a single father, but you’re not alone. In fact, at least 2.5 million families are headed by single fathers in the United States.

Though it’s challenging to cultivate a social life as a single parent, it can be immensely rewarding to build friendships with men who share your experiences, struggles, and commitment to being a good dad. Plus, play dates are a great way to connect with other adults when you have young children.

So whether it’s at the office, the gym, or when you pick your kids up from school, take the time to meet and connect with other single fathers.

Being a single parent isn’t easy. However, by reaching out to others you can share some of the responsibilities involved and give yourself time to recharge.

Do you know a man who’s doing a great job of raising his children alone? This Father’s Day, show your appreciation by offering to watch his kids for a few hours. This way, he can take a well-earned break.