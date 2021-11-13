Connect with us

How smart technology can help you conserve energy

Smart technology can be used to automate your home and manage your energy usage. It connects Wi-Fi-enabled devices to your smartphone so you can control them from virtually anywhere. Here’s how smart technology can be used to help you save energy.

• Smart thermostats can cut your heating costs by up to 15 percent. They learn your heating and cooling habits and automatically adjust your home’s temperature to meet your needs.

• Smart LED lightbulbs use less energy than other lights. They can also be controlled remotely. If you accidentally leave your lights on, you can turn them off using your smartphone. It’s also possible to dim your smart lights and save even more electricity.

• Smart appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and air conditioners can be monitored and controlled through a mobile app. You can use this smart technology to see what’s inside your fridge without opening the door or to program your dryer so that it automatically shuts off when your clothes are dry.


• Smart plugs can manage the energy use of whatever device you plug into them. Many appliances continue to drain power even when they aren’t in use. Smart plugs let you cut the power to these devices so that they don’t drain energy unnecessarily.

These devices offer a convenient way to help you save money by controlling your energy consumption. You can find them at the hardware, appliance, and lighting stores in your area.

4 criteria to consider when choosing patio doors

If you’re in the market for new patio doors, there’s more to think about than just their appearance. Here are four criteria to keep in mind as you shop around.

1. Materials
Patio doors are available in a variety of materials including aluminum, vinyl, and wood. To determine which one best suits your needs, compare the cost, performance, durability, and maintenance requirements of each option.

2. Insulation
To maintain or improve your home’s energy efficiency, you’ll need patio doors that have a tight seal against air and water. Look for products that have a high R-value and Energy Star certification.

3. Glazing
Consider opting for triple-glazed patio doors with inert gas between the panes and a low-emission film. These features will improve thermal insulation and reduce the amount of condensation on the doors.


4. Installation
If you’re replacing old patio doors, measure the existing space to determine whether you need a standard size or custom model. To avoid premature wear and reduced energy efficiency, it’s best to have the doors installed by a professional.

Don’t hesitate to ask the experts at your local window and door retailer for more details about the models you’re interested in.

Thanksgiving countdown: a step-by-step guide

If you want a stress-free Thanksgiving, proper planning is key. Here’s an overview of things you can check off your to-do list before the big celebration.

Three weeks before
Now is the time to finalize your guest list by thinking about how many people you can fit at your table for a sit-down dinner. If you want to keep things more casual or plan on hosting a large number of guests, a buffet-style dinner might be more suitable.

Next, plan your menu. Take into account family favorites, Thanksgiving classics, and any dishes your guests are bringing when determining what you’ll need to make. You should also think about drink options and appetizers to serve as guests arrive and throughout the day.

One week before
Create a shopping list and purchase items such as tableware, napkins, cooking utensils, and decor. You can also purchase items such as frozen pie crusts, pumpkin pie filling, and cranberries so that you have them on hand. Now is also the perfect time to pick up your turkey to ensure you have plenty of time to properly defrost it.


One day before
Do one final shopping run to pick up fresh ingredients and any other items you may have forgotten. Get a head start by making dishes such as casseroles and pies to free up valuable oven space on the big day. It’s also a good idea to get garnishes, toppings, salad greens, and stuffing ingredients ready to go. Lastly, put out any serving dishes you’ll need, set the table and make sure the house is clean.

There’s a lot to think about when creating the perfect Thanksgiving feast. Fortunately, by taking your time getting ready and planning ahead, you’re sure to host an event to remember.

What to look for when buying a space heater

Are you looking for a space heater to help keep you warm this winter? With so many options on the market, it can be a challenge to choose the right one. Here are a few things to consider when making your selection.

• The power source. Different space heaters rely on various types of fuel. If you want one that runs on electricity, convection and infrared heaters are good options. If you prefer a fuel-burning unit, choose one that uses natural gas, propane, oil, or wood pellets to operate.

• The effort required. Some heaters require more work to install and maintain. Fuel-burning heaters need a permanent flue or vent to allow harmful gasses to escape. In addition, while natural gas fireplaces are easy to use, they require a connection to your home’s gas line.

• The size of your space. Consider the size of the room you want to heat. Some heaters are great for larger spaces while others are better at providing direct heat. Infrared and oil heaters are better for small areas like under your desk. The size of the unit is another thing to think about. Electric heaters are generally smaller and take up less space in your home.


• Your safety needs. Space heaters pose some major safety concerns including an increased risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, and fires. In addition, it can be dangerous to use certain heaters around children and pets. To minimize safety risks, look for a heater that has tip-over protection, a grill to prevent burns, and heat sensors that shut off when the temperature gets too high.

Finally, it’s important to consider your budget. Certain space heaters provide potential energy savings, but they can be costly to install and maintain.

For personalized advice, consult a heating specialist in your area.

10 outdoor tasks to do before winter

Winter weather can put your home to the test. This fall, be sure to protect your property against the whims of Mother Nature by being proactive.

1. Clean out your gutters. Clear away twigs, leaves, and other debris from your gutters to ensure water can flow away from your home.

2. Inspect and repair your roof. Check for split, missing, or curled shingles on your roof, as well as signs of moss, mold, and pests.

3. Fix cracks in your foundation. Fill in small cracks around your foundation and basement walls with caulking to keep water and moisture out of your home.



4. Sweep the chimney. Remove any creosote buildup from the inside of your chimney to prevent a fire.

5. Close the pool. Drain the water, clean the filter, put on the cover, and do whatever else is necessary to winterize your pool.

6. Clear the coping. Remove debris and make sure drainage is adequate to avoid an overflow.

7. Install screens on vents. If you haven’t already, install heavy-duty screens on your vents to prevent small bugs from entering your home in search of warmth.

8. Protect your shrubs. Wrap vulnerable shrubs and plants with burlap to give them an extra layer of warmth throughout the winter.

9. Prune your trees and hedges. Trim back any trees or hedges that are encroaching on your home.

10. Put away your yard accessories. Put your wheelbarrow, hoses, watering cans, barbecue, and patio furniture away until next year.

You can hire a local roofer, chimney sweep, or landscaper to help you prepare your house and yard for winter.

Hunting: 5 criteria to consider when choosing a firearm

If you want to purchase a firearm for hunting, it’s important to first define your needs and the type of game you want to hunt. Once you’ve done so, there are five criteria you’ll need to consider.

1. Material. Big game hunters prefer rifles made of wood because they’re easy to control and comfortable to hold. However, waterfowl hunters tend to opt for ones made of synthetic materials because they’re durable and easy to clean.

2. Weight. Purchase a lightweight firearm if you plan on trekking deep into the bush on your hunting excursions.

3. Length. Short rifles are practical if you plan on doing a lot of walking. However, long guns are better for long-range hunting.


4. Type of weapon. Since they automatically fire three shots when you pull the trigger, semi-automatic rifles are ideal for hunting waterfowl. Conversely, pump-action shotguns are versatile and a good choice if you plan on hunting different types of games.

5. Caliber. The ideal cartridge depends on your preferences in terms of sound, ammunition, and the type of game you want to hunt. For example, long-range shooting requires a powerful caliber. However, if you’re hunting white-tailed deer, a more modest caliber may be better suited.

To make an informed decision, speak with the sales staff at your local hunting supply store. These professionals will be able to recommend a rifle or shotgun that corresponds to your needs.

 

How to winterize your home

With winter fast approaching, you need to make sure your home is ready for the season ahead. Here are five key tasks to check off your to-do list this fall.

1. Inspect your heating system. Whether you use a wood stove, electric baseboards, or a furnace to heat your home, it’s important to have your equipment professionally inspected, cleaned, and maintained before the cold weather hits.

2. Ensure your doors and windows are airtight. Remove the screens from your windows and check for any drafts. If you feel air seeping in, caulk along the edge of the window or use plastic wrap to provide a better seal. You should also make sure the weatherstrip on your exterior doors is in good condition and replace it if necessary.

3. Clean and store your air conditioner. If you own a portable air conditioner, now is the time to remove it from the window, clean the filter and store it in a protected area until the weather warms up.


4. Dust your air vents. Remove the air vent covers and grilles throughout your home, and vacuum inside and around the openings to remove as much dust and debris as possible.

5. Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Whether you heat your home with wood or not, it’s important to regularly replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. It’s also a good idea to check if your portable fire extinguisher has expired and needs to be replaced.

Doing these things will ensure you can breathe easier while sheltering from the cold.

If applicable, you should also inspect, test, and maintain your humidifier, air exchanger, and sump pump before the start of winter.

