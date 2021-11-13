How smart technology can help you conserve energy

Smart technology can be used to automate your home and manage your energy usage. It connects Wi-Fi-enabled devices to your smartphone so you can control them from virtually anywhere. Here’s how smart technology can be used to help you save energy.

• Smart thermostats can cut your heating costs by up to 15 percent. They learn your heating and cooling habits and automatically adjust your home’s temperature to meet your needs.

• Smart LED lightbulbs use less energy than other lights. They can also be controlled remotely. If you accidentally leave your lights on, you can turn them off using your smartphone. It’s also possible to dim your smart lights and save even more electricity.

• Smart appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and air conditioners can be monitored and controlled through a mobile app. You can use this smart technology to see what’s inside your fridge without opening the door or to program your dryer so that it automatically shuts off when your clothes are dry.

• Smart plugs can manage the energy use of whatever device you plug into them. Many appliances continue to drain power even when they aren’t in use. Smart plugs let you cut the power to these devices so that they don’t drain energy unnecessarily.

These devices offer a convenient way to help you save money by controlling your energy consumption. You can find them at the hardware, appliance, and lighting stores in your area.