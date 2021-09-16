Interesting Things to Know
How SOS became the world’s distress call
It doesn’t mean ‘Save Our Ship’ — in fact, it doesn’t stand for anything. It is just a very recognizable signal in almost any form.
SOS was invented in Germany in 1905 for use as a distress signal in Morse code: Three dots, three dashes, three dots. If you keep doing the pattern, it doesn’t matter where you start.
… — … —…—…—
Plus, if you are stranded on a mountain, you can create an SOS, and it can be read backward or upside down, unlike HELP for example.
Today, digital communications have made Morse code, the signal system made up of dots and dashes, mostly obsolete, but SOS can still be written with nearly universal understanding.
What not to name your kid
Siri Hafso is tired of the jokes. “Hey Siri. Like the iPhone?”
Yes, she does, but the jokes are annoying and time-consuming. She thinks Apple CEO Tim Cook should give her a MacBook in payment for time served.
That might be a bad precedent for Cook.
While Siri isn’t a common name, it is not unknown. According to My Name Stats, there are about 2,000 people in the United States named Siri.
The name may be more popular worldwide and is used in Norway, Sweden, and the Faroe Islands. In fact, Apple’s virtual assistant was named by its co-creator, Dag Kittalaus. He had a co-worker in Norway named Siri, which means ‘beautiful woman who leads you to victory’ in Norwegian. He liked the name, and he planned to give it to his daughter when she was born. But it turned out he had a son. So the name was shelved until in 2007 when he launched his new speech recognition technology. He named it Siri.
As it happened, Apple CEO and founder Steve Jobs wanted to buy the technology, and he wasn’t fond of the name Siri but decided to keep it in the end.
People with the name Alexa presumably have the same problem as people named Siri. There are about 10,000 people in the U.S. with the name Alexa, the call name of Amazon’s digital assistant. In the UK, there are more than 4,000 people named Alexa under the age of 25 and some of their parents say the jokes are relentless and verge on bullying.
People have just stopped naming their kid Alexa. When the Amazon device was introduced in the UK in 2016, it was the 167th most popular baby name. By 2019, it was 920th, according to the BBC.
How to safely celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
This year, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week takes place from September 12 to 18. During this annual event, Americans are encouraged to show their gratitude for the contributions truckers make to communities across the country. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these essential workers bravely transported and delivered needed supplies. Here are a few ways to show your appreciation for truck drivers.
Make a sign
Since the beginning of the pandemic, signs with “I heart truck drivers” written on them have popped up along countless American highways. Foster this trend by creating your own sign to show your appreciation for local and national truck drivers. Place it in your car, hang it off your balcony, or simply take a picture of it and post it on your social media accounts.
Share your thanks online
Many truck drivers use social media to stay connected to their friends and family members. Show them some love by reaching out to them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other online platforms. You can raise awareness about National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with the hashtags #NTDAW, #thankatrucker, #thankadriver, and #honkforhighwayheroes.
Dedicate a song
Call your local radio station and give a shout-out to truck drivers everywhere. Ask them to play a song that expresses your gratitude or a trucker anthem-like “Roll on 18 Wheeler” by Alabama, “Truckin’” by Grateful Dead, or “Asphalt Cowboy” by Jason Aldean.
In addition, you can show your thanks to America’s truckers by providing key services. If you’re in the position to do so, keep your restrooms open for our highway heroes or offer them a free meal.
Grandparents Day – September 12th
Grandparents by the numbers
* The average age of a first-time grandparent is 50. Some can be as young as 38.
* Grandparents are more likely to work than people in their same age group who don’t have grandchildren.
* On average, grandparents spend about 7.5 hours every week with grandchildren. If they live within 20 miles, they spend 12.6 hours per week.
* About a third of grandparents provide financial support for their grandchildren. The closer they live to their grandchildren, the more they provide.
* Grandfathers provide more financial support than grandmothers.
* About 70 percent of grandparents plan to purchase something to help their grandchildren. Among the top purchases: car seats, cribs, chairs, and clothing.
* Grandparents are happy. About 3/4 of grandparents say they feel fulfilled in life.
Stats: AARP, 2020
10 interesting chicken facts
September is National Chicken Month. In honor of this occasion, here are a few fun facts about chickens that may surprise you.
1. Chickens have great memories and can remember the faces of more than 100 people and animals.
2. Chickens can taste salty, sour, and bitter foods but not sweet.
3. Chickens have a full-color vision and can see violet and ultraviolet light. This is why roosters crow early in the morning; they can see the sunrise and hour before humans can.
4. Chickens experience rapid eye movement sleep, which means they dream like humans and other animals.
5. Chickens have their own unique language and use more than 30 different vocalizations to communicate with each other.
6. The color of a chicken’s egg depends on the color of its earlobes. Chickens with red earlobes lay brown eggs, while chickens with white earlobes lay white eggs.
7. Chickens can run up to nine miles per hour.
8. It only takes about 26 hours for a hen to produce an egg, and 21 days for the egg to incubate and hatch into a chick.
9. A chicken’s heart beats between 220 and 360 times per minute.
10. Chickens outnumber humans, worldwide, by a ratio of three to one.
This year, for National Chicken Month, consider supporting American poultry farmers by making a chicken recipe you’ve never tried before or simply recreating your favorite poultry dish.
September 6, 2021 is Labor Day: Day of rest marks 139th birthday
This past year has been a challenging one for Americans. Employees across the nation had to deal with the stress of the pandemic along with the closure of businesses, offices, and schools.
Workers in all industries have shown exceptional flexibility and dedication in implementing public health measures, including physical distancing, wearing a mask, and sanitizing hands and surfaces, among others. Many had to adapt to working from home, and others were forced to change their schedule to meet increasing or decreasing workloads.
Work was a dirty, muscle-straining business in the 1880s. Vacations were rare and days of rest were few. Between the 4th of July and Thanksgiving, people worked six or seven days a week without a break.
The idea of a holiday during this period grew out of a celebration in honor of the working class by the Knights of Labor in 1882, 139 years ago. We really don’t know if many people took the day off in that year, but two years later, they did. The Knights held a big Labor Day parade in New York City in 1884 and passed a resolution to hold future parades on the first Monday in September.
That’s how it all began.
The age of machinery and computers has made work less physically taxing. But we still need a Labor Day, maybe as much or more than ever before. There are a lot of jobs that require hard physical work, and those that don’t, still tax a person in other ways.
Today, in the 139th year since the Labor Day idea was born, we encourage all to have a pleasant, safe, and restful weekend. You deserve it. We all do.
Thank you for your good work since last year at this time. Your exceptional adaptability, resilience, and hard work deserve to be highlighted this year. As employers in the region, we would like to honor all workers and express our sincere gratitude to them. Thank you to all our employees.
Get ready for Windows 11: Microsoft to rearrange its classic task bar
If you’re a PC user, you’ve probably grown comfortable with the consistent and predictable taskbar navigation that the popular Windows operating system has utilized since the release of Windows 95. It’s always located in the bottom left corner of your PC screen, upgrade after upgrade.
But that will change with the newest iteration, due out this fall. According to CNET, Windows 11 will feature a redesigned taskbar that will default to the center of your display. If that’s going to drive you crazy, don’t worry — there’s a simple fix that will put the taskbar back in its old location.
Not all devices are compatible with Windows 11. To find out if your current PC can run Windows 11, you can download a free open-source app called WhyNotWin11, which will check your system and give you information about potential compatibility issues. Microsoft will also make its PC Health Check app available sometime this fall. If your PC is compatible and running the most current version of Windows 10, you’ll be able to download Windows 11 for free, according to Microsoft.
Once Windows 11 is downloaded, moving the Start button back to the left is simple.
1. Open the Settings app. You can do this by either pressing the Windows key and the letter I at the same time, or click the Start button and the Settings gear icon in the Pinned apps section.
2. Inside the Settings app, click on Personalization.
3. Scroll down until you see the Taskbar option and click on it.
4. Click Taskbar Alignment and use the drop-down menu to select Left.
