How spiders spin webs

Although spiders make many people squeamish, these eight-legged arachnids are undoubtedly fascinating. Here’s an overview of how spiders create their beautiful webs.

First, the spider climbs up to a high point and creates a long thread of sticky silk called a bridge thread. This thread is carried by the wind until it sticks to another point.

Once in place, the spider spins another thread while crossing the bridge. The weight of the spider bends this thread into a V shape.

At this point, the weaving begins. The spider creates radial threads by attaching them to surrounding anchor points. When all the threads are made, the web looks like a star with several branches.

The spider then reinforces the web by weaving a spiral in the middle. This is where it will sit comfortably to await its prey.

On average, it takes 30 to 60 minutes for a spider to spin a web.

Silk is secreted from glands in the spider’s abdomen. This silk is a liquid. However, it becomes solid when exposed to air.