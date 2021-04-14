Real Estate
How tech makes real estate easier
If your real estate agent flipped through a printed copy of the Multiple Listing Service the last time you bought or sold a house, you might be surprised at how things have changed. Namely, advances in technology have completely upended the market.
Consider this: Most potential buyers have already done a virtual walk-through of a property before ever setting foot in the house. Today’s listings are all online and often include not just photos, but videos and 3-D walk-throughs. And it’s easy to browse online via sites like realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, Redfin, and others.
Here are some other ways that tech has influenced the real estate market:
Offers are made faster. Today’s offers are sent in and negotiated via email, and don’t even require a paper-to-pen signature. E-sign and other software mean you can communicate and make changes to contracts in minutes.
Apply for a mortgage online. Gone are the days of making an appointment to fill out reams of paperwork. Today, the entire process can be done online. Granted, you can’t plead your case to a loan officer in person, but on the flip side, you don’t even have to brush your hair.
Do your research online. Your real estate agent will probably still visit the town hall to check records, but a lot of your research can be done online. More and more public records are digitized each year, making it easier (and faster) to research property from the comfort of home.
The tech inside of homes themselves. Today, high-speed internet is a need instead of a want. So homes that have easy access to strong broadband are large — though not always — more attractive than those without. More homes are outfitted with smart technology as well, meaning everything from security cameras to garage doors and refrigerators is high-tech and can be controlled from mobile devices.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – March 2021 with Jen Avery
Spring is in action. Buyers are still struggling to ratify contracts, up against bidding wars on many properties. Prices continue to be at an all time high. Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -9.8%.
- New Pending UP 24.3%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -5.4%
- Average Median Sold $291,000
- Average Days on Market 31
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: March 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated April 2021.
Real Estate
3 tips for savvier furniture shopping
When furnishing a room, a little planning goes a long way. Most importantly, it helps you avoid making impulse purchases and selecting furniture that’s the wrong size. Here are some tips to help you make the right home decor choices.
1. Identify your priorities
Before you start furniture shopping, list everything you need in order of importance. This will help you determine how much of your budget to put toward each item. For instance, if you have trouble sleeping, you may decide to splurge on your mattress rather than on a dresser or vanity. Or, if you work from home, you may want to spend a little extra on an ergonomic office chair.
2. Look for deals
Once you’ve planned your purchases, it’s time to bargain hunt. Be on the lookout for sales and promotions, but keep in mind that sometimes you need to be patient to take advantage of the best discounts. If the item you’ve set your sights on is unlikely to drop in price, see if your local retailers can suggest solutions. For example, you may be able to get a deal on display models or pieces that have slight imperfections.
3. Think long-term
Make smart investments by choosing styles that have a timeless look and don’t merely reflect the current fad. If you want to indulge in a few trendy pieces, opt for inexpensive items that you can sell or donate in a few years.
Finally, consider making an effort to buy locally. You don’t have to go far to find talented furniture makers and well-curated furniture stores.
Real Estate
4 factors to consider when selecting flooring
When it comes to flooring, homeowners have a range of options. Popular choices include hardwood, vinyl, terrazzo, laminate, ceramic, cork, natural stone, and bamboo. Here are four factors to consider if you need to update your floors.
1. Function
Do you have kids or pets? Do you like to exercise in a particular part of the house? Opt for flooring that’s practical and suits your lifestyle. For instance, while blonde hardwood and white marble floors are stylish, they may not be the best choice if you have a cat or dog with dark fur. Additionally, you may want to avoid flooring that’s excessively hard in rooms where you spend a lot of time on your feet.
2. Atmosphere
Flooring is an integral part of your home’s appearance, so make sure you choose a type that contributes to the style you want to create. For example, natural stone generally provides a Zen-like ambiance, whereas blonde hardwood will add warmth to space. If you want a retro vibe, consider pastel terrazzo. For a more sophisticated look, opt for dark laminate flooring.
When you visit your local stores and suppliers, make sure to compare different flooring samples and seek advice from a qualified salesperson. It’s a good idea to bring along photos of the rooms you’re renovating.
3. Installation requirements
Before you install new flooring, you may need to update the subfloor. This could be the case if you have heavy flooring that requires extra support. It will also be necessary if you choose to install electrical wiring, plumbing, or radiant heating on the subfloor. A qualified professional is always the best person to install new flooring.
4. Upkeep
Some types of floors require maintenance that goes beyond simply sweeping and mopping. For example, you need to periodically apply a sealant to porous flooring such as unglazed tile, limestone, and concrete. In the case of hardwood, you need to sand and varnish it every so often. Before you settle on a particular type of flooring, make sure you know what sort of upkeep it requires.
Keep in mind there are professionals who can provide expert advice. Contractors, interior designers, and the staff at your local home improvement and furniture stores will be able to recommend specific solutions for your home.
Real Estate
Making an offer: should you bid above, below or at list price?
Are you ready to make an offer on a home? Depending on the condition of the property, the local market, and your level of interest, your realtor may recommend that you bid above, below, or at list price. Here are some circumstances in which each of these approaches would likely be advised.
Bid below
Making an offer that’s below the listed price might make sense if:
• The home requires major renovations
• It’s a buyer’s market and many comparable properties are available
• The seller needs to make the sale quickly
Bid at
It’s a good idea to offer the listed price in the following circumstances:
• You love the property
• No major repairs are needed
• It meets all of your needs
Bid above
In a competitive housing market, it may be reasonable to offer above the listed price if the property is:
• Your dream home
• In a desirable area
• Move-in ready
The best way to ensure you make the right offer on a property is to work closely with a real estate agent who understands both the local housing market and your priorities as a buyer.
Real Estate
Converting alcove tubs into walk-in showers: pros and cons
Do you want to get rid of your alcove bathtub and replace it with a walk-in shower? If so, here are the advantages and drawbacks.
Pros
A walk-in shower is an attractive feature that adds a modern focal point to any bathroom. In addition, stand-alone showers are highly functional. Getting in and out of one is easy when compared to getting in and out of a bathtub. Plus, most walk-in showers can accommodate a bench, making it easy to shave, wash, and relax. Lastly, a walk-in shower, especially a large one, can be a major attraction to buyers when it’s time to sell your home.
Cons
One of the biggest drawbacks of converting a tub into a shower is the cost. You’ll spend more or less money depending on the materials you use, the accessories you install, and the overall condition of your bathroom.
In addition, if it’s the only bathtub in your home, removing it may lower the resale value of your house. However, this might not be an issue if you don’t live in a neighborhood that typically attracts young families.
When weighing the pros and cons of converting your tub into a shower, you should also consider whether you intend to live in your house for the next 10 or more years. If so, do what suits your lifestyle and makes you happy. Re-sale values are important but so is enjoying yourself and your home.
Real Estate
How to get the cottagecore look at home
If you love wildflowers, crafting, embroidery, plants, and a fairytale-like esthetic, the cottagecore look may be right for you. This trendy style evokes the atmosphere, lifestyle, and romanticism of English country houses. Fortunately, you don’t have to live in a literal cottage to get the look. Here’s how to bring this design style into your home.
The walls
To create a dreamy and poetic atmosphere, paint the walls in pastel tones. Alternatively, apply a flowery wallpaper. Just make sure the print isn’t too busy, as this can overwhelm the space.
The floor
Whether it’s wood or ceramic, light flooring is a good fit for the cottagecore look. If you add a rug, consider choosing a white or beige macramé model.
The furniture
Wood, wicker, rattan, and other natural materials contribute to a country esthetic. Look for chairs, tables, beds, and other furniture made of these materials. Vintage and antique pieces are also on the theme.
The accents
Floral prints and botanical fabrics will set the right tone. Plants are a must but consider incorporating dried or fresh flowers into space as well. Handmade items, vintage dishware, and folk art pieces are also a good fit.
To create the cottagecore look in your home, visit shops and antique dealers in your area.
