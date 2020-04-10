How teens and parents can help prevent distracted driving

Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of distracted driving in 2018. Driver inattention also caused more than 250,000 crashes resulting in injuries. While the death toll has fallen in recent years, Americans still aren’t putting their phones down.

In honor of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which occurs every April, here’s how teens and their parents can help prevent road accidents.

Teens

Data shows that drivers aged 15 to 19 are most likely to be distracted when behind the wheel. This is why teens should promote safe driving practices among their peers. This is especially important given how often teens drive with friends. In fact, the risk of accident is five times higher for teens driving with two or more passengers compared to those driving alone or with only one passenger.

Making a habit of gently reminding friends to put their phones away while driving could save someone’s life. In addition, social media posts are an effective way to remind friends and family members to drive safely.

Parents

As a parent, your habits shape the way your children think about driving. To set a good example, avoid driving while distracted. When it’s time for your teen to get behind the wheel, have a talk with them about their responsibilities as drivers.

If you’re concerned about distracted driving, there are ways to get involved in your community. This includes supporting local laws, speaking out at town gatherings and posting about the issue on social media.

If you’d like to start a campaign but aren’t sure where to begin, there are a number of resources available. Organizations such as Teens Against Distracted Driving and Students Against Destructive Decisions have regional chapters as well as material teens and parents can use to raise awareness in their communities.