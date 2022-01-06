Opinion
How the rest of the world sees us
Recently, my wife and I had the opportunity to visit our daughter and her husband’s family in Germany and travel to Greece on business. It was a long time coming due to the challenges of Covid, trying to find an opening in the outbreaks to spend time in both places.
Witnessing the effects of this Covid wave in other countries and the attitude of a clear majority of the people living under the new normal was extremely interesting. At the outset, we were apprehensive as to what freedoms and restrictions would be put in place. It was amazing what we encountered. EU countries are not going to fall into the situation that caught the world off guard the first time with massive shutdowns of business activities. Most surprising was the resilience of the people to adapt quickly to a fast-changing environment.
The flight from the US was uneventful and pleasant. Vaccination cards and passports were in order. Germany did not require a negative Covid test to enter as long as we were up to date with our vaccinations and wore masks during our time in the airport and on the flight. We witnessed no grumbling protests against wearing a mask, including passengers with children on both legs of our trip, and the flights up and back to Greece. Adult behavior, civilized. Maybe the Old World has some lessons for us.
When we arrived our daughter and son-in-law picked us up and took us to his parent’s home where we would stay for most of our visit. While Germany did shut down most traditional Christmas festivities, it did allow shopping and eating at restaurants at most locations, along with the normal tourist attractions.
The requirements to participate in these activities mandated a visit to the local pharmacies to show your vaccination card and a valid ID. If you were not vaccinated, you had to show a negative Covid test within the last 24 hours. The availability of testing locations was not an issue. Mobile quick testing sites are readily available, results within 10 minutes. When either criterion was met, you received an EU bar code document that would be shown when entering stores or other public places. Simple isn’t it. No shouting matches, no signs, no protests or counter-protests. No nonsense.
As we were leaving Germany, updated measures in anticipation of the next virus were being put in place, with stricter rules for unvaccinated individuals to help reduce the need to shut down their economy and reduce the danger to the health of friends and neighbors.
The item that was most notable was the attitude of those we encountered. Most were deeply concerned about everyone in their communities and each other. People worked together to address a common problem with the cooperation of villages, towns, and cities and elected national leaders. Cooperation rather than confrontation.
Whenever we talked about our situation in the US, they were quick to point out, from the outside looking in, that Covid had been made a political issue among manipulative politicians to maintain power, misleading the very communities they were elected to protect and serve. The anti-mandate, anti-vax fringe certainly bears this out. What could I say but agree that the misinformation that has been blasted across our county is for the benefit of a minority, a Pied Piper thing, power addicts.
The general attitude of the people we encountered was one of great respect for our country and what we stood for globally. They are hoping that our democracy will survive the upcoming challenges over the next several years. They are very concerned about the divisions they are observing from partisan reporting.
A number stated that their history has been full of similar challenges that the US has been spared over its 250-year history. Unfortunately, the US has also allowed itself to be driven by outside interference that promotes dangerous misinformation to support partisan positions that create division in our country, a divide and conquer scenario. Several pointed out two examples of outrageous misinformation: the Jan 6th insurrection, and the Senator who said that Covid can be stopped by mouthwash. I had no response.
Now, I imagine there will be some who ask why anyone would support a country that is correctly or incorrectly perceived as socialist. What I find is that most people who take this position do not understand that Germany is a democracy with over 28 political parties. They must have a majority of the parties, a coalition, in order to agree on the direction of the country. For some issues, this may offer an even greater opportunity for representation of the diverse interests of the people than a two-party system. Like our system it works. Each has its plusses and minuses. Both democracies.
There is nothing wrong with being ignorant. The definition of ignorance is simply not knowing about a subject or topic. We all own that from time to time. The danger we now face as a community and country are listening to the misinformation of facts about things deliberately intended to divide us. Arrogant ignorance will be the true danger moving forward in our country’s future. Look Up neighbor and see the danger coming. Don’t listen to rabble-rousers. Heed your own good common sense.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Note: The author’s reference to “Look Up” is from the latest Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up.”
Matt Tederick: Public Nuisance?
Tree-slayer Matt Tederick, during his attempted public commentary at the January 4 Board of Supervisor meeting, has expanded his campaign to disrupt the functioning of county business. His personal attacks on county board members are disgraceful and uncalled for.
Moreover, his threat to Supervisor Cullers that “You’ll be hearing from someone” after she disallowed his harangue is seriously out-of-bounds. Has Mr. Tederick become unhinged?
Jeanne Trabulsi
Front Royal, Virginia
A New Year’s Resolution
This year I want to…
Write something worth reading
Read something worth sharing
Say something worth repeating
Give something worth getting
Choose something worth keeping
Sacrifice something worth giving up
Go somewhere worth seeing
Eat something worth tasting
Hug someone worth holding
Buy something worth treasuring
Cry tears worth shedding
Do something worth watching
Risk something worth protecting
Listen to something worth hearing
Teach something worth learning
Be someone worth knowing.
by Kelsey Harris
“Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might; for there is no work or device or knowledge or wisdom in the grave where you are going” (Ecclesiastes 9:10).
Kelsey departed this life in April 2009, at the age of 16, after a long struggle against a malignant brain tumor.
To our loyal readers and advertisers
In 2021, the pandemic continued to impact our community, and our team worked hard to bring you the information you needed to stay safe. We’re proud to be your go-to source for local news, and providing you with timely, fact-based coverage of the issues that matter most to you is at the heart of what we do.
This holiday season, we wanted to express our heartfelt appreciation to our readers and advertisers. Thank you for your ongoing patronage, support, and loyalty. Your contributions make it possible for us to publish issue after issue and thereby ensure you have access to the local news.
A very merry Christmas to all of you, and may 2022 bring you happiness, health, and good fortune.
Problem Resolutions or Accountability for Mr. Tederick?
Thanks to your linking videos of government meetings to your stories, I watched the second attack by Matt Tederick on Walt Mabe, Darryl Merchant, and Royal Examiner staff. Listening to Matt reminded me that Matt opened his Interim Town Manager tenure with a lesson from the Biblical Peter – “service above self”. His later and varied positions were all alike for conduct contradicting that very Biblical message.
The list is long for his errors. Examples: breaking personnel law; politically allowing Crooked Run West to appear multiple times at Town Council when the developers did not have their plans complete, therefore, had no right to appear; what appears to fib at best about the operation of the Visitor Center. The list can go on.
No one held him accountable at any time. No one. Yet he waves the banner of wrongdoing about others who may have handed a report around, made remarks about each other or situations, then officiously threatens to return in January with more data particularly destructive to Walt Mabe. However, nothing the attacked persons ever did will match the harm Matt has done in his righteousness.
Matt has gathered up bits and pieces and turned those scraps into what registers as a high school play filled with angst. However, the nonsense and truths underlying it all are rather normal human yearnings, be they wise or foolish by the players. Still, Matt pushes on in his self-appointed mighty power to seek justice-making that high school romantic play with sub-plot fusses look like a polished philosophical treatise on life, womb to tomb. Yep. Should be a comic book instead but he takes it all so seriously forgetting his numerous tricks of his past.
His parting remarks at the Board of Supervisors meeting praised Tony Carter and Archie Fox. Yes, they did a lot of good yet there are stories true about each of them benefitting in different ways from being on the Board of Supervisors. I have nothing against either Tony who was always kind to me or Archie, yet I will not deny that they just as I am, are imperfect in their service, too. Yet no one can compete with Matt Tederick for making mistakes and hurting others and often innocent others.
Matt’s threat makes clear that he intends to publicly destroy Walt Mabe. I believe it would violate personnel law to make such destructive claims publicly from the podium at a Board of Supervisors’ meeting. This is also generating a great deal of angst in the community already having other difficulties.
Why doesn’t Matt continue in a Biblical vein to seek out his brother, Walt Mabe, privately and process the issues he thinks he has found about Walt? If he did, he might at least get one point for his “service above self” intro to the town. What does Matt really want? Is it hard to guess?
Is there no one to step up with wisdom and say, let us put this nonsense behind us – I say no more than has been said – and make amends with one another in an attitude of forgiveness? Let us meet to cite the positives instead, and what can be done to build on those. How do we work together to create a healthy and prosperous town? What are the substantive issues that stand in the way of doing that? Then, share in the work to create a community of safety, healthiness, and prosperity.
Linda Allen
former Front Royal resident
One perspective on Front Royal Town government and those governing
The recent talk by Matt Tederick to Town Council cannot be laughable when many memories exist of his damaging tenure in positions of local governmental power. In contrast, those who know Walt Mabe and Darryl Merchant can have confidence in their integrity and service to foster the best interests of the community.
Then, there is the not-so-small matter of Scott Lloyd as the opening feature on a Rachel Maddow newscast recently indicated. The unpleasant details of Mr. Lloyd’s work as director over some shelters housing girls as part of the Office of Refugee Resettlement were laid out for a national audience.
Who escapes noticing the antics of the Mayor, Chris Holloway? Did he learn to tie his shoelaces but fail to master zippers? Whatever the answer to that question, it seemed clear in his previous tenure on Town Council that he was there for his own property development interests, and it appears not much has changed.
The examples above are far from the whole story of shoddy ethics and dysfunction in town governance.
Linda Allen
former Front Royal resident
What the New Year can bring
As 2021 comes to a close, instead of looking backward at all that occurred in 12 months, let’s look forward to a hopeful and successful New Year – A New Year of fulfilled dreams, new ideas, and plans to be better humankind.
Let’s be more grateful and kind, let’s show everyone we meet that there is work that has to take place within ourselves to make things better. Stop relying on what our government can do for us and make our homes, businesses, and lives a better place for future generations.
Hard you say? Yes, it will be very hard, but the rewards will be better and accomplishments will be rewarded greatly. Let’s be called “The Next Greatest Generation” instead of the generation of lawlessness and hate.
Let’s make 2022 the year of turning from wickedness to goodness, the year of showing love toward our fellow man and woman. Let’s make 2022 the year of new beginnings toward the preservation of the American spirit.
Happy New Year to All!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia