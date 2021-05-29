How to ace a virtual job interview

During the COVID-19 pandemic, employers have had to adapt their hiring processes to limit the spread of the virus. Since in-person meetings aren’t recommended, most have opted to speak with candidates over the phone or by video chat. If you have a virtual job interview coming up, here are some tips to help ensure it goes well.

Check your devices

Among other things, make sure the right video conferencing software is installed on your computer. You should also confirm that your webcam, microphone, and headphones are working and that you charge your laptop or set it up near a power source. Also, be sure to find a spot in your home with a strong internet connection. By ensuring that you’re ready a few hours before the interview, you’ll help calm your nerves and reduce the risk of something going wrong.

Wear business attire

Dress as though you’re going to a traditional interview. You might not be leaving your home, but you still need to make a good impression. That being said, you can forgo a few details like socks, shoes, and perfume, or cologne. Additionally, make sure you’re set up in a well-lit space and that nothing unsightly or embarrassing can be seen behind you. Before the interview starts, close the door to keep out pets and children.

Stay focused

Whether it’s to quickly search for something on your second monitor or read an incoming text message, the recruiter is sure to notice if your gaze shifts to something off-screen. This will make you look distracted and can come across as disrespectful. To ensure this doesn’t happen, put away other devices and do your research beforehand. You should also keep a pad nearby to take notes, so the other person doesn’t hear you typing.

Finally, remember to thank the interviewer for their time, and be sure to send a follow-up email the next day to reaffirm your interest in the position. Good luck!