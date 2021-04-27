Health
How to add more protein to your diet
Do you get enough protein? In addition to preserving muscle mass (which can help prevent falls and injuries), protein is crucial for maintaining strong bones, good vision, and a robust immune system. Here are a few ways to incorporate more protein into your diet.
At breakfast
While eggs are a top choice, you can also add protein to your morning meal by mixing pumpkin, sunflower, or ground flax seeds into your cereal. Better yet, swap the milk for Greek yogurt to create a protein-packed breakfast parfait. If you prefer toast, opt for whole-grain bread topped with almond or peanut butter.
At lunch
Add a side of cottage cheese or top your salad with high-protein ingredients such as chopped nuts, canned tuna, grilled chicken, or a hard-boiled egg. Use hummus as a sandwich spread or, better yet, replace the bread with sliced turkey to create a tasty protein wrap. If you want a hot meal, consider beef stew, lentil soup, or three-bean chili.
At supper
Lean beef, chicken breast, and fish are all great options, but why stop there? Choose a high-protein side such as quinoa, wild rice, or millet, and round out your meal with peas, broccoli, brussels sprouts, or another vegetable that’s high in protein. You can also use beans and tofu to create a variety of plant-based protein dishes.
To find out if you should be eating more protein, speak with your family doctor or consult a nutritionist.
High-protein snacks
If you want an extra boost of protein between meals, consider snacking on:
• Celery sticks and peanut butter
• Cucumber and smoked salmon
• Edamame or roasted chickpeas
• Apple slices and hard cheese
• Chia pudding with blackberries
Health
Train your nose
Viruses are notorious for inhibiting the sense of smell, but sometimes the lack of smell becomes chronic. For these people, a hot pizza smells the same as cardboard — or worse.
There are two known smell disorders. Phantosmia causes people to smell things that aren’t there. Parosmia causes people to smell strange or unpleasant odors from ordinary things. According to Harvard’s Men’s Health, you might smell rotten eggs instead of cinnamon.
A 2020 study suggests people can train their noses (or brains) to smell more effectively. The study published in the journal The Laryngoscope found that people can improve their senses of smell and recover from smell disorders by using a sniff kit. The kit has a variety of smells. Participants in the study sniffed the smells twice a day for six months.
You can buy sniff or scent kits online. Most of them start with four scents: rose, lemon, clove, and eucalyptus.
However, if you haven’t been able to smell for a while, see a doctor to rule out other problems.
Health
Do statins deserve their bad reputation?
People report that statins cause muscle aches and other side effects, but a 2020 study suggests that may be true for only a small percentage of patients.
Stains are cholesterol-lowering drugs, usually prescribed for those at risk for cardiovascular disease.
As reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, British researchers enrolled 60 people in a study of statin side effects. Every participant previously took statins but stopped because of side effects. They were given 12 prescription drug bottles. Four of the bottles had a month’s supply of atorvastatin. Four bottles had a placebo pill that looked like the statin pill. Four bottles were completely empty. During the next year, participants used each bottle for one month, following a random pattern. Every day participants recorded their symptoms by smartphone, ranking their symptoms from 0 (none) to 100 (worst possible symptoms.)
What researchers found was that the average symptom score during the empty bottle month was 8.0. That was twice as high as when participants took the statin pill. However, there was no significant difference in average scores when people took the fake pills. The average symptom score for the statin was 16.3 and the average score for the fake pills was 15.4. Some participants reported worse symptoms from fake pills.
Still, researchers do think statins may cause symptoms in five to 10 percent of users. Here’s how you can analyze symptoms while taking statins:
* If the ache or weakness is recent and started within a month of starting the statin.
* If the pains are symmetrical. For example, leg pain would affect both legs. Body pain would be on both sides.
* If the pain is unexplained and not caused by new activity or an injury.
Health
Thanatophobia: understanding and overcoming death anxiety
It’s normal to have concerns about aging or to worry about how your loved ones will cope after you’re gone. However, for some people, a fear of death or dying can cause severe anxiety that disrupts their daily life. This is referred to as thanatophobia. Here’s what you should know.
Symptoms
Thanatophobia, also known as death anxiety, is a type of anxiety that generally only manifests itself if the affected person thinks about or is confronted with the subject of death. Depending on the severity of the phobia, it can cause a variety of symptoms such as:
• Increased anxiety about dying or losing a loved one
• Chronic insomnia stemming from a fear of dying in your sleep
• Persistent feelings of guilt, sadness, or anger
• Panic attacks when the subject of death is brought up
Someone with thanatophobia might also avoid places that remind them of death, such as hospitals and cemeteries, and activities they view as potentially fatal such as driving or flying.
Treatments
If thanatophobia prevents someone from living a normal life, there are therapies that can help ease the fear associated with death. Cognitive-behavioral therapy, for example, focuses on changing thought patterns and developing strategies to deal with feelings of anxiety. Practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation and deep breathing can also help.
If death anxiety is interfering with your daily life, don’t hesitate to speak with your doctor or consult a mental health professional.
Funeral and estate planning
If you want to plan for your death and make things easier for your loved ones after you’re gone, look into writing a legal will and pre-planning your funeral.
Health
Have you considered writing a memoir?
A memoir is a written account about a person’s life that depicts a pivotal moment or a collection of experiences that shaped who they became. For many people, writing this type of autobiography can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, even if it never gets published.
If you decide to write a memoir, you’ll be able to preserve your family’s legacy. Plus, sharing your story gives your descendants insight into who you were and what your life was like.
There are also many personal benefits to reflecting on your life experiences. Among other things, writing a memoir can help you heal from a traumatic event, gain a better understanding of your relationships with others or simply remind you of the things worth celebrating in life.
What’s more, by preserving your memories in writing, you’ll strengthen your memory. Writing on a regular basis is an effective way to keep your mind active and slow cognitive decline.
Indeed, writing a memoir is an opportunity to explore a new hobby or develop an existing talent for writing. To help you get started, find out if memoir or creative non-fiction classes are offered in your community.
Health
How to treat sudden lower back pain
Lower back pain can be caused by a number of conditions, some serious, but if it occurs suddenly or after activity, then it could be a muscle strain.
Strains are caused by activity and impact, according to Spine Health.
* Heavy lifting. Lifting improperly can cause back and muscle strains.
* Sudden impact. Jarring motions from sports, a fall, or a car accident.
* Repetitive motions. Common in sports such as rowing, golf, or baseball.
* Poor posture and weak abdominal and back muscles. Slouching puts added strain on lower back muscles. Tight hamstring muscles can also add strain to the back over time.
* New activities can put new, sudden strains on muscle groups.
Anti-inflammatory medicines, available over the counter, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or naproxen can reduce inflammation. Acetaminophen can minimize pain by interfering with the pain signals to the brain. Doctors might prescribe a muscle relaxant to reduce muscle spasms.
Lie flat to sleep or rest, so you can reduce strain on the back.
At home, limit strenuous activity and stop heavy lifting for one or two days. Then get back to regular activity, so muscles don’t become stiff and weak.
Ice packs can help right after the strain. Apply for 10 to 20 minutes at intervals throughout the day.
After two days, apply a heating pad for 10 minutes before getting out of bed or before painful movement.
Massage therapy can increase circulation and relax muscles. Short walks of three to five minutes can also help.
Health
Suicide and grief
The emotional devastation that accompanies a loved one’s suicide can be different from other types of loss. While you’ll likely experience many of the usual emotions associated with grief, there are other intense feelings that may be triggered if a loved one dies by suicide.
Expect strong emotions
The grieving process after a suicide is different for everyone and can vary depending on your beliefs, family background, and your relationship with the deceased.
One emotion that you may experience after a suicide is guilt. This can first manifest as confusion over why the person took their own life, followed by imagining “what if” scenarios. You may even blame yourself for not doing more.
Additionally, the grief caused by suicide can lead to strong feelings of anger, either toward yourself and others for missing the signs or toward the deceased for abandoning you. This can result in feelings of rejection and despair.
Furthermore, the persistent stigma around suicide can make it difficult to talk about it. You might also feel a sense of relief that your loved one is no longer suffering.
Seek support
It’s normal to experience a variety of difficult and conflicting emotions if a loved one dies by suicide. One of the best ways to work through your grief is to reach out to family and friends for comfort. It may also be beneficial to join a support group for people affected by suicide.
Expressing your thoughts and emotions rather than suppressing them is an important part of the healing process. Just remember to take things one day at a time and do what feels right for you.
If you’re struggling to work through your grief, there’s help available. A variety of health professionals and organizations can offer their support.
PTSD
For some people, the experience of losing a loved one to suicide can cause symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder such as flashbacks, nightmares, and a persistent fear that another disaster will occur. These intense reactions can last for weeks or months, and recovery from symptoms is a gradual process.
Wind: 5mph SW
Humidity: 35%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 8
82/57°F
64/45°F