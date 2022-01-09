How to address being fired in a job interview

Were you recently fired? Are you worried it’ll affect your ability to land a good job? If you have an upcoming interview, here are three tips to ensure you come out on top.

1. Tell the truth

Be honest. Lying about the situation could potentially backfire. Be as objective as possible when explaining yourself so you don’t come across as someone who thinks they’re a victim. No matter what the circumstances were, it’s important to be specific about why you were fired. A vague answer could lead recruiters and managers to believe you’re trying to hide something.

2. Prepare your answer

Expect to be asked about why you were fired in your interview. Prepare your answer in advance to prevent yourself from saying something you might regret. Avoid speaking badly about your former employer and don’t feel like you have to explain the situation in great detail.

3. Emphasize what you’ve learned

Explain that being fired was a learning experience. Acknowledge your mistakes, don’t make excuses, and emphasize how you’ve improved your knowledge and skills. This will make you a more attractive candidate to potential employers.

If you need assistance preparing for an interview or want further career tips, look for an employment organization in your area that can help.