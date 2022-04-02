Interesting Things to Know
How to attract great volunteers
April is National Volunteer Month. This annual campaign celebrates the contributions of millions of Americans who donate their time and energy to making their communities better places to live.
Most non-profit organizations depend on volunteers to survive. However, finding enthusiastic and dependable people who want to contribute can be a struggle. Here are some strategies that can help.
Define roles and skills
Determine what tasks you need your volunteers to perform. You may require help for an upcoming event or need assistance with aspects of your day-to-day tasks.
You should also think about what abilities you want your volunteers to possess. This may include computer, driving, or construction skills. Knowing what you’re looking for will make finding the right candidates easier.
Designate a coordinator
Assign one or two staff members to oversee the recruitment process. You’ll need someone to make decisions and keep things on track.
Identify potential volunteers
Target your recruitment campaign by determining where your volunteers are most likely to work and go to school. You should also look to your donor list; it consists of people who’ve already shown support.
Choose recruitment tactics
Decide how to get your message to the public. Several online volunteer recruitment platforms connect organizations with volunteers. You can also use social media channels and email campaigns to reach potential candidates. Or send a recruiter to a community event or college campus.
After your volunteer drive is over, review your recruitment strategy to determine what you can do better next time.
Interesting Things to Know
April Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Asa Butterfield, 25, actor (Ender’s Game), Islington, London, England, 1997.
2 – Camille Paglia, 75, literature professor, Endicott, NY, 1947.
3 – Alec Baldwin, 64, actor (Beetlejuice), Massapequa, NY, 1958.
4 – David Blaine, 49, magician, Brooklyn, NY, 1973.
5 – Pharrell Williams, 49, singer, Virginia Beach, VA, 1973.
6 – James Watson, 94, discoverer (with Francis Crick) of the structure of DNA, Chicago, IL, 1928.
7 – Russell Crowe, 58, actor (Gladiator), Auckland, New Zealand, 1964.
8 – Katee Sackhoff, 42, actress (Battlestar Galactica), Portland, OR, 1980.
9 – Tom Lehrer, 94, songwriter, pianist, mathematician, New York, NY, 1928.
10 – Chyler Leigh, 40, actress (Grey’s Anatomy), Charlotte, NC, 1982.
11 – Jeremy Clarkson, 62, television personality (Top Gear), Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, 1960.
12 – Andy Garcia, 66, actor (Ocean’s Eleven), Havana, Cuba, 1956.
13 – Al Green, 76, Songwriters and Gospel Music halls of fame singer, Forrest City, AR, 1946.
14 – Abigail Breslin, 26, actress (Little Miss Sunshine), New York, NY, 1996.
15 – Emma Watson, 32, actress (Harry Potter), Paris, France, 1990.
16 – Benedict XVI, Pope Emeritus, 95, retired; born Joseph Ratzinger, Marktl Am Inn, Germany, 1927.
17 – Liz Phair, 55, rock singer/songwriter, New Haven, CT, 1967.
18 – Chloe Bennet, 30, actress (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), born Chloe Wang, Chicago, IL, 1992.
19 – Tony Plana, 68, actor (Ugly Betty), Havana, Cuba, 1954.
20 – Crispin Glover, 58, actor (Back to the Future), New York, NY, 1964.
21 – Dylan Bruce, 42, actor (Orphan Black), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1980.
22 – Amber Heard, 36, actress (3 Days to Kill), Austin, TX, 1986.
23 – Jesse Lee Soffer, 38, actor (Chicago P.D), Ossining, NY, 1984.
24 – Djimon Hounsou, 58, actor (Blood Diamond), Cotonou, Benin, 1964.
25 – Jonathan Bailey, 34, actor (Bridgerton), Wallingford, Oxfordshire, England, 1988.
26 – Carol Burnett, 86, actress (The Carol Burnett Show), San Antonio, TX, 1936.
27 – Lizzo, 34, singer, rapper, born Melissa Vivianne Jefferson, Detroit, MI, 1988.
28 – Jenna Ushkowitz, 36, actress (Glee), Seoul, S. Korea, 1986.
29 – Carnie Wilson, 54, singer, Bel Air, CA, 1968.
30 – Gal Gadot, 37, actress (Wonder Woman), Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel, 1985.
Interesting Things to Know
Smart glasses: Hot gadget or dud?
You might wonder if you’ve accidentally stumbled across an old article. Back in 2014, Google Glass was all the rage for a few short months before the reality-altering fad faded away. Was Google Glass ahead of its time or simply a misfire? With a new generation of smart glasses — also called augmented reality or AR glasses — hitting the market, we may find out.
Back in December, the Wall Street Journal mused that smart glasses could be Apple’s successor for the iPhone. Just as smartphones put computers in our pockets and ushered in a new age of GPS navigation, localized search results and all the rest, smart glasses may immerse us in a metaverse that breaks down the gap between virtual reality and real reality.
Research firm Facts and Factors estimates that the smart glasses market was worth about $5.8 billion in 2018, but will rise to $123 billion in 2027.
So what makes AR glasses interesting? Smart glasses want to put the web right in front of your eyes. Need directions? Instead of glancing down at your phone and then up at the road or sidewalk, smart glasses could simply overlay directions in your field of vision, showing you where to turn or whatever else.
Smart glasses aim to augment our reality. Rather than replacing what’s in front of us like virtual reality, they aim to improve real-world interactions. For example, walking past a restaurant? Smart glasses could automatically pull up reviews or perhaps coupon codes.
So are AR glasses the next hot gadget? Many think so, but doubters persist. And ultimately, it’s us end-users who typically decide the fate of gadgets. But if AR glasses do stick, businesses should pay close attention. Just as the internet, social media, and smartphones changed markets, smart glasses could as well.
Interesting Things to Know
Farming in America: feeding families and pets
American farms play an essential role in providing families with nutritious meals every day. However, the agriculture industry also produces food for pets and livestock. Here are five interesting facts about the animal food industry in the United States.
1. Feeding livestock, poultry, dogs, cats, and other pets employs about 944,000 people in the United States.
2. The animal food industry helps the economy. In 2019, pet food manufacturers alone bought 8.6 million tons of products from farms and processors. The $6.9 billion economic boost also supports rural businesses that supply the industry with materials, equipment, and labor.
3. Almost half of all the animal food produced in the United States comes from agricultural byproducts that humans don’t consume. The pet food industry reduces food waste by turning these byproducts into consumable food for animals.
4. The animal food industry employs not only farmers but also scientists. Nutritionists in labs work hard to ensure we feed our animals everything they need to feel their best. Ongoing food research and development provides new ingredients that promote better animal nutrition and help farmers and ranchers cut costs.
5. In 2020, the United States exported $13 billion in animal feed and pet food ingredients to countries around the world. The global marketplace for animal food contributes to the American agriculture industry’s $2.5 billion trade surplus.
When you feed your dog or cat, be sure to remember the farmers, manufacturers, truckers, and scientists who help keep your pet healthy and happy.
Interesting Things to Know
Famed novelist crafts his next fantasy world as a video game
George R.R. Martin’s latest fantasy extravaganza hit the shelves in February. But you won’t find his work on the shelf at your local bookstore, but instead video game shops. George R.R. Martin worked with video game company Bandai Namco to launch a massive action role-playing game called Elden Ring. But why would a famed fantasy author shift to gaming?
On his personal blog, Martin said that video games weren’t his thing. Still, Elden Ring offered him an opportunity to build a deep, complicated world, rich with lore and history. While Martin is perhaps most famous for his intricate plots that shock and enthrall readers, with Elden Ring, Martin focused on world-building and lore.
In his own words, he noted that Bandai Namco wanted “a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.”
Often even before and certainly while writing out their plots, fantasy authors build rich worlds complete with cities, magic, technology, history, and lore. The written tales that unfold typically take place in a larger world, and one that many fans love to get lost in — perhaps crafting their own tales and heroes while daydreaming.
Bandai Namco wrote the actual plot, but Martin helped craft the world that the story takes place. This should come as no surprise, for as Martin says “As it happens, I love creating worlds and writing imaginary history.”
Building a world and lore for a video game offered Martin another avenue for his work. Video games might be the perfect format for imaginary worlds. According to the New Daily, they combine everything: Painting, radio, television, and storytelling, and the user controls the outcome.
Interesting Things to Know
Always wanted to play music? Try the tongue drum
Some say it produces the most relaxing music in the world.
Round steel tongue drums fit on your lap and can be played with the hand or a rubber-tipped wand. The sounds they produce are haunting, with a resonant bell-like tone. Shaped like an oval and weighing about the same as an iron skillet, the tongue drums produce sound inside the instrument through slits cut in the top.
The drums, which commonly range in size from six to 18 inches, don’t have to be played so loudly that they disturb the neighbors and they still produce a satisfying, mystical sound.
This is a modern instrument, appearing in its current configuration about 30 years ago. You don’t have to know anything about music or drums to play the instrument. Although some music is available, its distinctive sounds are so soothing that simply noodling around with the instrument seems to be satisfying.
Each tongue is numbered. The music available online tells you what number to strike in what order. After that, you work on rhythm.
According to YouTube reviewers, the larger tongue drums (18 inches) have deeper and richer tones. But the smaller drums also produce a satisfying, if somewhat limited, musical scale.
If you are a musician, you might want to spend more on an instrument that has a greater range of notes with more accurate tuning.
History of the tongue drum
The tongue drum is a modern invention, and yet it isn’t.
According to J. Kevin Wolfe (blog: wolfewithane.com), the ancestors of these drums were the wooden slit drums found in African, Aztec, and Indonesian cultures. This type of drum developed independently within these cultures.
The archaic versions had just one or two tones formed by slits cut into a log or a crafted piece of wood. Wooden tongue drums did evolve but they were still simple. The real evolution of the drum didn’t occur until 1990.
In that year, a fan of the wooden tongue drum, Jim Doble, thought he might make a tongue drum out of an old water tank. He cut tongues into the end of the tank and the Whale Drum was born.
But it was essentially a tongue drum, but made of metal.
Around 2007 a fellow named Dennis Havelina decided to take part of a propane tank from his grill and cut eight slits to make eight distinct tones. He called it the Hank Drum. It so happens that his 12-inch, eight-note tongue drum became the standard for future drums.
The idea was refined by others until 2016 when factories in China began mass-producing the drums from steel or alloys and managed to bring the price down below $100.
Today there are companies that specialize in the tongue drum. Among those companies is drumemusic.com, specializing in ancient instruments and sounds. You can hear the mystical music of their tongue drums on YouTube.
Interesting Things to Know
A quick look at the out-of-this-world James Webb Telescope
Move over Hubble — a bigger, more advanced, and the arguably better telescope has entered the galaxy. Launched on Christmas Day, the James Webb Telescope is now NASA’s most powerful telescope and will allow scientists to dig deep into the universe’s past. Using images captured with the James Webb Telescope, scientists hope to catch a glimpse of the earliest moments of our universe and to study early planetary system formation, among other things.
So how can a telescope give us a peek into events that occurred a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away? The universe is a vast place and it can take a long time for light to travel from one place to another. The sun’s light, for example, takes over eight minutes to reach us.
The closest galaxy to our own, the Andromeda Galaxy, is approximately 2.5 million light-years away. That means when we capture life from the Andromeda Galaxy, the light itself has been traveling for roughly 2.5 million years to reach us. Thus, using powerful telescopes, astronomers can collect this ancient light and take a peek into the past.
The more powerful the telescope, the further it can see into the past. The Hubble telescope can collect light from roughly 400 million years after when scientists estimate the Big Bang occurred. The James Webb is expected to look back to just 250 million years after the Big Bang.
It took nearly a month for the James Webb Telescope to get to its Lagrange point, which is where the telescope can permanently rest in a stable orbit. The James Webb ultimately cost roughly $10 billion — a bargain price to help humanity unlock some of the mysteries of the universe.
