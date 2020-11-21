How to avoid feeling stuffed over the holidays

While it might be hard to resist that second helping of turkey and mashed potatoes, overeating can leave you feeling sluggish, bloated, and even nauseous. Here are a few tips to help you enjoy just enough of your holiday meal.

• Eat a balanced breakfast. If you sit down for a big meal feeling famished, you’re more likely to overeat. Opt for filling foods like oatmeal with berries or scrambled eggs on whole-wheat toast. Depending on when the feast will be served, you might want to have a healthy snack later in the day to tide you over.

• Start small and go slow. You can always go back for seconds but start with a tiny portion of each dish you want to taste. Chew slowly and take time to fully enjoy your food. Put down your utensils between bites and converse with the people around you. This gives your brain time to signal satiety.

• Finish with a mug of tea. Rather than sip a liqueur (which can actually slow digestion), brew a pot of herbal tea at the end of your meal. Peppermint, ginger, or fennel infused in boiling water are particularly effective at soothing an upset stomach and promoting digestion.

Finally, it’s a good idea to take a walk after you’ve eaten. The fresh air and movement will restore your energy and allow you to work off your meal.