How to avoid heat stress

As you age, it’s more difficult for your body to regulate heat, which can result in health complications. Here are some tips to help you survive the hot summer days ahead.

Keep your space cool

If you don’t have an air conditioner, use fans to circulate the air in your home. Close curtains and windows during the day to block out the hot sun and open them on cooler nights to lower the temperature inside.

Hydrate regularly

Seniors are less likely to feel thirsty than younger people. Therefore, it’s important to prevent dehydration by drinking frequently, even before you feel thirsty. Drink cool water, eat juicy fruits and vegetables and avoid drinks that can dehydrate you, like alcohol and coffee.

Refresh yourself

Try to keep your body at a healthy temperature. You can do this by taking refreshing showers or baths, swimming, or covering your skin with wet towels.

Limit your activities

Avoid strenuous activities that raise your body temperature and create discomfort. On hot days, do outdoor activities in the shade and wear appropriate clothing and accessories like a hat and sunglasses.

Heat stress shouldn’t be taken lightly. If you or a loved one are affected by it, contact a health professional immediately.