Connect with us

Business

How to avoid hiring the wrong candidate

Published

3 hours ago

on

Poor recruitment practices can cost a business a lot of money. Here are some tips for weeding out unsuitable candidates and finding the best person for the job.

Be clear about your expectations
Your job posting should be as precise as possible. Include the qualifications and experience you require from the candidate, the tasks the job entails, and, if applicable, the duration of the employment contract. This will help to limit the number of applicants and attract the talent that truly meets your company’s needs.

Verify candidates’ qualifications

Ask technical questions and administer aptitude tests to ensure that candidates have the skills and qualities they profess to possess. In addition, be sure to check up on their references in order to form a better idea of their past job performance and personality. If they have no references, that’s a big red flag!

Watch out for “job hoppers”
Hiring and training new staff is costly, so be on the lookout for people who switch from one job to another on a regular basis. Frequent job changes and gaps in candidates’ resumes are possible indicators of a lack of commitment.

Once you find the person you want to hire, consider instituting a trial period before you fully bring them on board. At the end of this interlude, both you and the new hire will be free to continue or terminate the collaboration.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Business

Do you have what it takes to be an entrepreneur?

Published

2 days ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Global Entrepreneurship Week, which runs from November 16 to 22, consists of a collection of events hosted around the world to inspire people to launch or grow their own business. If you want to be an entrepreneur, here are some indicators you might have what it takes.

• You’re always eager to learn. If you want your company to grow, you must be willing to constantly learn more about the industry and how your business can adapt. This means listening to your customers, seeking mentors you can learn from, and networking with other aspiring entrepreneurs.

• You’re passionate about the work. It could be years before your startup makes a profit, and you’ll have to work long hours in the meantime. You need to truly care about the product or service your company offers in order to maintain your motivation. A love for the work you do will also help you deal with challenges, stress, and setbacks.

• You’re willing to take risks. Even if low startup costs allow you to launch a business with few risks, eventually you’ll need to take a few leaps. This might involve purchasing an expensive patent or piece of equipment, investing your personal savings to grow the business, or leaving a stable job to become a full-time entrepreneur.

• You’re not discouraged by failure. Few companies find success on the first try, and it might take several attempts to get your business off the ground. Setbacks are inevitable, so you need the tenacity and resilience to bounce back. If you want to grow your business, you must be willing to learn from your mistakes, embrace changes, and seize new opportunities.

To find out how you can participate in Global Entrepreneurship Week or plan your own event, visit genglobal.org/gew.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Business

4 tips for rebuilding your business after the pandemic

Published

1 month ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Nearly all small businesses have suffered in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, but many are capable of recovery. Here are four tips to help businesses re-emerge following the pandemic.

1. Determine the damage
In order to recover, you’ll first need to assess the impact that COVID-19 has had on your business. Update your financial statements and compare them to last year’s figures. Remember to factor in other types of loss such as employee layoffs and a reduced marketing budget.

2. Revisit your business plan

You need to figure out how your business model fits in with the new normal. For many small companies, this is a good time to expand your digital store as more people are shopping online. You should also adapt your business growth goals to better reflect the current reality.

3. Look into available funding
Now more than ever, you need to spend money to make money. As you create a recovery budget, find out whether your business qualifies for government funding that will help you bounce back. Financial institutions may also offer more lenient loans to help struggling entrepreneurs.

4. Create a realistic timeline
It’s important to keep in mind that your business won’t recover overnight, and you won’t be able to implement all your rebuilding strategies at once. Establish your priorities and track your progress to ensure you’re investing in the right areas.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Business

Strategies to help you recruit fresh talent

Published

1 month ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

If you want your business to thrive, it’s essential to hire competent and hard-working employees. However, attracting the right candidates is easier said than done, especially if you work in a competitive industry. Here are some common strategies that companies rely on to successfully recruit top talent:

• Create an engaging and informative “Careers” page on their website

• Post descriptive job offers on numerous platforms including job boards and local newspapers

• Strengthen their employer brand to appeal to the desired pool of candidates

• Encourage employees to make referrals and share the company’s posts on social media

• Refine their application and interview processes to more effectively identify quality candidates

While these strategies require some time and effort to implement, they’re a worthwhile investment in your company’s future.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Business

Using social media to market

Published

2 months ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

When you think of Facebook or Instagram, it is not immediately clear that the gargantuan is local, not just global.

Every community has an online presence of citizens that use the website to communicate with their local friends and family, as well as out of town folks.

So a small business can successfully market to its regular customers online.

The key is getting people engaged and getting people to share information about products and services.

Some ideas:

– Announce new products with photos using local people and local locations.

– Put your unique product ideas out there.

– Ask questions that involve your product: Use local people in local pictures or just a good photo.

– Do a short video of your new take-out appetizer.

– Show how it’s made with a video.

– Post photos of your sales associates and delivery people.

– Show your products and services in connection with holiday and obscure special days.

– Create and announce virtual events.

– Have a photo contest.

– Create video tutorials.

– Parody other videos.

– Post inspirational videos.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Business

Small business responds to Covid crisis

Published

2 months ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

So, now what?

Their stores closed. The offices are vacant. Their income limited.

Small businesses had to answer the question of what they can do right now.

And, for the most part, they did.

About 92 percent of small business owners reinvented themselves, according to Small Biz Trends.

Digital technology was the answer to many small businesses.

– 58% created new online delivery channels.

– 40% created a new virtual service.

– 36% made a new offline delivery channel.

– 31% created a new product.

– 19% worked for a new customer group.

Small restaurateurs and stores selling unique goods all could have had a website presence, but many owners were too busy to make it happen before the coronavirus crisis. When lockdowns happened, they had to set those up.

Virtual services are not just for schools. Trainers, chefs, music teachers all have tried to involve local customers in virtual classes. While they might find new customers, the same services also find they compete with existing businesses online.

For some, new products have helped. Some small manufacturers began making the things most in demand: masks and sanitizers, for example. Breweries made sanitizer. Pillow companies made masks and medical scrubs.

For some, it has worked. Fifty-one percent of businesses that did a pivot say they have increased business against forecasts. But small businesses are still facing issues with skills and staffing for new skills, as well as a lack of money.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Business

How to hang on to your best employees

Published

2 months ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

If you own a business, you likely know that skilled and hard-working employees are an invaluable asset. Unfortunately, these employees are the ones most likely to be approached by your competitors with tempting offers. Here are a few tips to help you create a positive work environment that will make your staff want to stay.

Provide opportunities for advancement
Talented and ambitious employees are often driven by a desire to achieve their full potential. If their opportunities for growth dwindle, they may wonder if it’s time to seek a new challenge elsewhere. You should also consider paying staff to attend seminars and workshops. This shows that you’re invested in their professional development.

Take their ideas into consideration

If an employee approaches you with a strategy to improve the company’s services or productivity, listen to their proposal, and seriously weigh its merits. In addition to providing you with a fresh perspective, this shows your employees that their insights and opinions are valued. Another way to promote this type of open communication is to regularly ask the staff for their input.

Show your appreciation For a job well done
Taking the time to recognize an employee’s hard work and success is a simple way to boost their morale and strengthen their dedication to the company. While a simple thank you can suffice, consider rewarding employees who go above and beyond. You could give them tickets to an upcoming show, a bottle of wine, a meal from a local restaurant or a paid day off.

Finally, if you’re concerned that an employee isn’t satisfied, ask them what would make them happier. Oftentimes, a simple adjustment can make all the difference.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
43°
Partly Cloudy
6:58am4:57pm EST
Feels like: 36°F
Wind: 15mph WNW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.18"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
46/27°F
61/37°F
68/39°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
18
Wed
9:00 am Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
Nov 18 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
For the 12th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger,’ from Monday, November 16th through Saturday, November 21st to raise food, monetary donations and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah[...]
Nov
19
Thu
9:00 am Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
Nov 19 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
For the 12th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger,’ from Monday, November 16th through Saturday, November 21st to raise food, monetary donations and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah[...]
Nov
20
Fri
all-day Gobble Till You Wobble Virtual 5k @ Online Event
Gobble Till You Wobble Virtual 5k @ Online Event
Nov 20 – Nov 29 all-day
Gobble Till You Wobble Virtual 5k @ Online Event
Take part in the 1st annual Gobble Till You Wobble United Way Virtual 5K Run/Walk. Capture your run or walk using a fitness tracker or app and submit for a chance to win gift cards and[...]
9:00 am Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
Nov 20 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
For the 12th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger,’ from Monday, November 16th through Saturday, November 21st to raise food, monetary donations and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah[...]
Nov
21
Sat
9:00 am Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
Nov 21 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Camping for Hunger @ The River 95.3
For the 12th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger,’ from Monday, November 16th through Saturday, November 21st to raise food, monetary donations and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah[...]
10:00 am Snowman No Sew Fleece Blanket Class @ Downtown Market
Snowman No Sew Fleece Blanket Class @ Downtown Market
Nov 21 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Snowman No Sew Fleece Blanket Class @ Downtown Market
Bring a friend (or two!) and make this soft fleece blanket just in time for the holidays! Blankets measure approx. 48in x 60in and are machine washable. No sewing or crafting experience is needed. All[...]
Nov
22
Sun
all-day 2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Nov 22 all-day
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Grant Application @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) Beginning on November 1, 2020, to accept Applications for 2021 DARE TO DREAM GRANTS (Take classes, start a business, purchase a computer, learn a new skill, train for a[...]
Nov
27
Fri
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Nov 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Love Revival - FREE Monthly Community Dinner @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Nov
28
Sat
all-day Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Nov 28 all-day
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Why should Small Business Saturday just be celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving? Buy Local – Shop Local – Eat Local – Support Front Royal’s Small Business Community and stay local! Small Business Saturdays –[...]
10:00 am Christmas Tree Embroidery Class @ Downtown Market
Christmas Tree Embroidery Class @ Downtown Market
Nov 28 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Christmas Tree Embroidery Class @ Downtown Market
Learn how to embroider a Christmas tree using basic embroidery stitches – no craft or sewing experience needed! The finished tree can be displayed in the embroidery hoop. This class is appropriate for adults and[...]