How to avoid setting off the fire alarm
Smoke detectors are life-saving devices, but they can also be a source of annoyance if they go off when there isn’t an emergency. Plus, if you have a monitored system, the false alarm might dispatch firefighters to your home. This can compromise public security if a real emergency arises elsewhere.
Here are a few steps you can take to reduce the risk of mistakenly setting off a fire alarm at home:
• Move smoke detectors away from sources of smoke and steam such as the stove, shower, and fireplace.
• Opt for photoelectric smoke detectors. They’re less sensitive to steam than ionization smoke alarms.
• Activate the delay setting on your detector. This way you’ll have 90 seconds to cancel a false alarm before it alerts first responders.
• Make sure everyone in your household knows how the detectors work and what to do if an alarm goes off by accident.
• Inspect the smoke detectors in your home at least twice a year to ensure they work and replace them every 10 years.
Before you cancel a fire alarm, make sure you know why it was triggered. If you notice smoke or flames, evacuate your home and call 911.
3 essentials of a fire-safe kitchen
Did you know cooking is a leading cause of residential fires? In response to this alarming fact, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has chosen the theme Serve up fire safety in the kitchen! for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, which runs from October 4 to 10. Here are three components of a fire-safe kitchen.
1. A watchful eye
According to the NFPA, unattended cooking is the number-one cause of kitchen fires. Therefore, you should never leave the kitchen when frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you need to leave the room, even briefly, turn off the burner. While it’s safe to leave food briefly unattended if it’s simmering, baking or roasting, you should check it regularly (set a timer to remind you) and never leave the house.
2. A clean space
3. A nearby lid
The most effective way to put out a small grease fire is to carefully slide a lid over the pot or pan and turn off the burner. Never use a portable fire extinguisher to put out a grease fire. Similarly, in the event of an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed until the appliance cools.
For more safety tips, consult the Fire Prevention Week website at firepreventionweek.org.
How to teach kids to stand up for others
October is National Bullying Prevention Month and an ideal opportunity to talk to your children about bullying. One important lesson to teach them is that when a friend or peer is being harassed, those who witness the situation are just as involved. Here are four topics you can discuss with your children to help them stand up for others.
1. Empathy
By learning to understand and relate to other people’s emotions, children can more easily recognize bullying behavior. Ask them how it feels when someone is mean to them and teach them that other kids will likely feel the same way.
2. Support
3. Inclusion
If a child is being bullied at school, it can mean a lot to them to be invited to play with others. Encourage your kids to make an effort to socialize with classmates who are bullied or don’t have someone to talk to or sit with at lunch.
4. Report
Kids might be afraid to tell adults when they see another child being bullied because they don’t want to be labeled as a tattletale. Teach your children the difference between tattling (hoping to get someone in trouble) and reporting (hoping to get someone out of trouble).
The most important message to leave kids with is that they have the power to make a difference and help stop bullying behavior.
4 tips to broaden your child’s palate
If your child’s a picky eater, getting them to try new dishes can be a challenge. Here are four things you can do to gradually increase the number of foods they’ll eat.
1. Serve new foods on a regular basis
It may take several attempts before your child gets used to a new taste or texture. If they don’t enjoy a particular food you serve, incorporate the ingredient into another recipe or cook it a different way next time.
2. Don’t use food as a reward or punishment
3. Be patient and a role model
Pressuring your child to try new foods can actually make them more resistant to eating. If your child pushes their plate away, just leave it in front of them. They may be inclined to try a new dish if they see you enjoying it.
4. Introduce new foods incrementally
At every meal, include at least one healthy food that you know your child enjoys. This can help make the new ingredient more tempting or at least ensure your child eats part of their meal.
Finally, a positive dining environment can contribute to your child’s enjoyment of food. Eat your meals as a family, turn off the TV and other distractions, and take time to ask your child about their day.
Time for furnace inspections
A little frost on the pumpkin will call for some heat in the house. So before the chill hits, inspect your furnace, especially if it burns fossil fuel.
All appliances that burn propane, natural gas, wood, or heating oil, are potential sources of carbon monoxide (CO) leaks. CO, a colorless, odorless gas, is produced by incomplete combustion of fuel.
A qualified technician can check your heating system for these problems: A cracked heat exchanger, inadequate fresh air, blocked chimneys or flues or blocked appliance vents.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a form of slow suffocation. The gas attaches itself to hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in the blood. The blood carries less oxygen and the body suffocates. CO poisoning symptoms begin with sluggishness and headache. Later there is dizziness and loss of consciousness.
Although CO poisoning has been getting a lot of publicity lately, the fact is that CO poisoning leading to death is unusual. In fact, in the U.S. (with a population of more than 250 million), there are only 800 to 1,000 people who die from it each year, according to the Mayo Clinic Health Letter.
Nonetheless, if you use any appliance that burns fossil fuel, a CO detector is a good idea. Be sure to buy an Underwriter Laboratories approved detector that has some following features:
* An audible alarm.
* Power-on light.
* A manual reset button to silence the alarm briefly.
* Test button to verify that it works.
3 great reasons to dine locally
Whether you opt for table service, takeout or delivery, ordering dishes from your neighborhood restaurant can be beneficial. Here are three reasons to enjoy your next meal from a local eatery.
1. To support your community
Small family-run restaurants rely on people like you to prosper. When you choose to order from the pizzeria around the corner, take your partner to the bistro down the road, or hire a local caterer for your next event, you help ensure the businesses in your neighborhood continue to thrive.
2. To give yourself a break
3. To satisfy everyone at the table
Ordering from a restaurant is a simple way to guarantee the entire family gets to eat what they want. Even restaurants that specialize in a particular type of cuisine offer varied menus. There’s sure to be something for everyone.
With so many advantages, there’s no need to wait for the next special occasion to treat your family to a lively night out or a relaxing night in.
4 ways to be a good neighbor
Whether you share a fence or a wall, it’s in your best interest to cultivate amicable relationships with your neighbors. Here are four ways to get you started.
1. Introduce yourself
Be sure to greet your neighbors the first time you cross paths. Tell them your name and wish them a good day. These simple pleasantries set the right tone and may eventually lead to longer exchanges.
2. Offer your help
3. Be discreet
Chatting with your neighbors is fine, but be careful not to hover or overstep your welcome. You should also be considerate when it comes to hosting gatherings and playing music.
4. Show goodwill
If tension builds between you and a neighbor, try to resolve the issue with a calm discussion before you call your landlord or the police. This approach is more likely to gain their cooperation.
Keep in mind that a good relationship with a neighbor might one day become a genuine friendship.
