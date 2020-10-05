How to avoid setting off the fire alarm

Smoke detectors are life-saving devices, but they can also be a source of annoyance if they go off when there isn’t an emergency. Plus, if you have a monitored system, the false alarm might dispatch firefighters to your home. This can compromise public security if a real emergency arises elsewhere.

Here are a few steps you can take to reduce the risk of mistakenly setting off a fire alarm at home:

• Move smoke detectors away from sources of smoke and steam such as the stove, shower, and fireplace.

• Opt for photoelectric smoke detectors. They’re less sensitive to steam than ionization smoke alarms.

• Activate the delay setting on your detector. This way you’ll have 90 seconds to cancel a false alarm before it alerts first responders.

• Make sure everyone in your household knows how the detectors work and what to do if an alarm goes off by accident.

• Inspect the smoke detectors in your home at least twice a year to ensure they work and replace them every 10 years.

Before you cancel a fire alarm, make sure you know why it was triggered. If you notice smoke or flames, evacuate your home and call 911.